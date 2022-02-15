America’s thirst for whiskey is strong, and shows no sign of diluting anytime soon. Between Scotch, Irish whiskies, bourbons, and even flavored offerings, the category is constantly innovating, with one cinnamon whisky brand growing in popularity by over 20 percent year-over-year.

These are the top 20 best-selling whiskey brands in America, according to data provided by IRI Worldwide, a market research firm that measures off-premise sales such as those in liquor, grocery, and convenience stores.

20. Canadian Club Whisky

Claiming to be the only Canadian whisky that’s blended before aging in white oak barrels, Canadian Club, owned by Beam Suntory, gets its flavor from rye, rye malt, and barley malt atop a base whisky made with corn.

19. Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky

Popular in the States as well as Latin America, Buchanan’s 12 Year is noted for its honey toast, spice, and fruit flavors.

18. Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey

Launched in 1992, Knob Creek is a relative newcomer to the American whiskey scene. The Kentucky-based brand was one of the first premium small-batch whiskeys on the market and has since become in-demand among collectors and aficionados.

17. Four Roses Bourbon

Though Four Roses bourbon was taken off the American market at the end of the 1950s, it returned with vigor in 2002. With four Kentucky whiskeys now on its permanent roster, Four Roses is known for its masterful blends and highly sought-after limited releases.

16. The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky

Always on the shortlist for best Scotch whiskies in the world, The Glenlivet is known for its long-aged spirits. Despite not making it on last year’s top 20 list, The Glenlivet sits firmly at no. 16 for 2022.

15. Southern Comfort American Whisky

For many years, Southern Comfort was a flavored liqueur with nary a trace of whiskey. It’s come a long way since Sazerac bought the brand from Brown-Forman in 2016. Today, the whiskey-based liqueur is still flavored with fruit and spice, but has a little more street cred.

14. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

It doesn’t get more American than peanut butter and whiskey. Released in 2018, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is new to the list this year — more proof of the nation’s love for all things rich in flavor.

13. Black Velvet Canadian Whisky

This approachable blend of whisky owned by Constellation Brands is a looker. Its black-and-gold label pops out to shoppers on the shelf, coming in at No. 13 on this list.

12. Seagram’s 7 Crown American Whiskey

Seagram’s 7 is perhaps best known for its signature drink, the 7&7 (2 ounces Seagram’s 7 Crown Blended Whiskey, 4 ounces 7UP, slice of lime). This blended American whiskey is owned by Diageo and is an American icon.

11. Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

From a distillery that’s considered a National Historic Landmark, it’s no wonder Woodford Reserve made this list. The small-batch bourbon has aromas of spicy wood and sweet grain, and fruit-forward, peppery flavors on the palate.

10. Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky

Claiming the title as the most popular Scotch whisky brand in the world, Johnnie Walker is a worthy legacy of its eponymous founder.

9. Evan Williams Bourbon Whiskey

Heaven Hill’s Evan Williams whiskeys abound in American bars and liquor stores. The budget bourbon we’re partial to is its 100-proof Bottled-in-Bond (look for the white label). But the brand’s straight bourbon whiskey pops out to shoppers on the shelf, coming in at No. 9 on this list.

8. Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

With more rye in its mash bill and more booze in its bonnet, this 90 proof (45 percent ABV) bourbon continues to please American palates in a big way. Currently owned by Diageo, the Bulleit of today launched in 1987, but its history goes back to 1830, when current co-owner Thomas Bulleit’s great-grandfather, Augustus, bottled his first batch.

7. Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey

Available in 81 proof and 101 proof versions (we’re partial to the latter), Wild Turkey is a classic and inexpensive bourbon that packs heat, spice, and hints of oak and honey in perfect proportions.

6. Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whisky

Sweet and spicy, Maker’s Mark arguably became the first “premium” whiskey when it launched in 1958, claiming to be easier drinking than other whiskey brands.

5. Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world, with 90 percent of its production exported. This rapid growth is attributed to its sale to French parent company Pernod Ricard in 1988.

4. Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey

Fourth on the list in America, and the best-selling bourbon in the world, Jim Beam has been producing its signature bourbon with the same proportion of corn, rye, and barley for more than 220 years. Today, it’s sold in 200 countries and territories, with the U.S., Germany, and Australia topping the list of thirstiest nations.

3. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

It’s safe to say most people know Jack. It takes the bronze medal on this year’s list, with $393,540,865 in sales. The Brown-Forman brand is not only the third most popular whiskey in America, but it’s also one of the best-selling American whiskey brands in the world.

2. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Despite the fact that Fireball is not technically whiskey, and despite being recalled in Europe in 2014 for an antifreeze-adjacent ingredient scare, Fireball is burned into the top five as the No. 2 whisky in America.

1. Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

As the name (and its slogan) suggest, Crown Royal is “fit for a king” — and was made for one. The flagship brand, Crown Royal Deluxe, was created in honor of King George VI. Its sales still rule, with $460,171,371 worth of Crown Royal sold last year.