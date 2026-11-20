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The winemakers of Bergerac are tired of living in the shadow of neighboring Bordeaux — as they should be.

The relatively small, hilly French wine region is anchored by the same Dordogne River that flows into Bordeaux. Bergerac, which has seven subregions and 13 appellations, begins about a dozen miles east of the Saint-Émilion appellation on Bordeaux’s Right Bank and offers a host of compelling red and white wines, including both dry and sweet examples of the latter.

It also offers some of the most striking villages and castles in France — places like Issigeac with its half-timbered houses and cobblestoned lanes dating back to the Middle Ages. One-tenth the size of Bordeaux, you can explore much of Bergerac and its wines in a couple of days or so.

Although Bergerac was thought of for centuries as a kind of extension of Bordeaux, today its winemakers firmly reject that premise and consider themselves — and are officially part of — France’s greater South West wine region. Bergerac proclaims itself “100 percent Sud-Ouest France.”

Yann Vergniaud, who with his brother Loïc are the sixth-generation owners of Le Clos du Breil near Issigeac, says younger winemakers have moved on from the comparison: “The new generation says, ‘OK, we are Bergerac. We are not the cousin of Bordeaux.’”

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But ingrained thinking is hard to change. “We still have to explain ourselves,” says Mélanie Cany, who is in charge of wine tourism at Domaine de Grange Neuve in Monbazillac. (Back in the U.S., when I asked for a Bergerac red in a well-known wine store, the sales associate said “that’s Bordeaux” and led me to the Bordeaux section where the Bergerac wine was surrounded by Bordeaux bottles.)

The grapes of Bergerac are pretty much the same as those of Bordeaux and are grown in similar clay and limestone soils with some flint here and there: Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Malbec for the reds; Sauvignon Blanc and its cousin Sauvignon Gris, Sémillion, Muscadelle, and even some Chenin Blanc — a Loire Valley mainstay — for the whites.

The wines are reminiscent of Bordeaux, but are typically a bit lighter and often better values, including two notable $15 biodynamic wines from one producer on the list below. More than one-third of the domaines use organic farming practices. For everyday wines, both red and white, Bergerac deserves more attention.

Merlot is the dominant red variety, but climate change is leading some winegrowers to reconsider the early ripening grape, making it less dominant in the blends, because it is producing bigger, higher-alcohol, less acidic wines.

Cabernet Franc and Malbec are becoming more important, along with Cabernet Sauvignon, which is benefiting from a warmer climate. “The Cabernet Sauvignons are now wonderful,” says Daniel Hecquet, owner of Château Puy Servain near the town of Bergerac, noting that “they are very, very ripe.”

Marie-Pierre Tamagnon, who has spent almost 25 years with Wines of Bergerac and Duras, the region’s trade organization, says that when she started, Bergerac winegrowers were following the Bordeaux model and “wanted to show that they could have very full-bodied red wines” with heavy oak aging. She called them “‘caricature wines,’ because we wanted to show that we could do as well as Bordeaux wines admired all over the world.” She says that was a mistake.

Today is different. “What we want is to have freshness,” says Margaux de Conti, the winemaker at Château Tour des Gendres in Ribagnac, echoing what I heard from several winemakers on a visit to the region last month. To achieve that in her reds, de Conti says she avoids heavy extraction and ages the wines in large, neutral oak barrels.

While dry whites and reds account for most of the production, Bergerac is also known for its sweet white wines. Many are made from grapes infected by Botrytis cinerea mold — the so-called noble rot — that comes from the morning fog in the fall along the Dordogne River. It gives the wines their sweetness and is most famously associated with Sauternes in Bordeaux.

The sweet wines are mostly produced in the Monbazillac and Saussignac appellations. They’re often less expensive and can be as good or better than their Bordeaux counterparts.

At least one winemaker says his sales in the U.S. have actually increased since the Trump administration’s 20 percent tariffs because some consumers have turned to Bergerac, with its modest prices, instead of the more expensive wines from Bordeaux and Burgundy.

As a region, Bergerac seems well positioned for this moment. It has what many consumers are looking for: wines with moderate alcohol levels, an emphasis on white wines, an emphasis on organic farming, and prices that, for now, are almost unbeatable.

Here are 12 of the best wines from Bergerac:

White Wines

Le Clos du Breil Bergerac Sec 2025

This easy-to-drink wine is made from Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadelle, and Sauvignon Gris grapes grown in hilly, limestone-flint soils near Issigeac, a medieval, must-see village. It’s marked by lemon-lime and herbal notes and ample acidity. Yann Vergniaud, the winemaker, says he believes the terroir of Issigeac is worthy of its own appellation and is working to achieve that. (The ‘24 vintage is available here.)

Price: $19

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Château Monestier La Tour Bergerac Blanc ‘Cadran’ 2024

There’s a richness to this wine, likely from the 60 percent of Sémillon included in the blend, with the rest mainly Sauvignon Blanc. Stone fruit, citrus pith, and a pineapple hint are punctuated by a chalky texture on the long finish. There’s nice roundness and complexity here.

Price: $25

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Château Laulerie Bergerac 2025

The blend in this young, fresh Bergerac is 90 percent Sauvignon Blanc and 10 percent Sémillon grown in the Montravel appellation. White peach, pear, and green apple notes are punctuated by herbs and a flinty minerality. The wine is an under-$15 steal. Montravel is the westernmost part of Bergerac and only about 30 minutes or so from Saint-Émilion in Bordeaux.

Price: $12

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Château Le Payral Bergerac Sec 2024

From a small producer in Saussignac, this excellent wine is a blend of Sauvignon, Sémillon, and Muscadelle grown organically and biodynamically. Notes of green apple, grapefruit, herbs, and a touch of vanilla are framed by a chalky minerality. The wine is another phenomenal Bergerac value.

Price: $15

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L’Oie du Périgord Sauvignon Blanc 2025

From a leading wine cooperative, this crisp and fruity IGP Périgord Sauvignon Blanc spends three months on the lees, providing a roundness to the white peach and lime notes. A chalky mineral touch and a hint of cream give it nice balance.

Price: $14

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Château Puy-Servain Montravel Sec ‘Marjolaine’ 2024

This blend of 80 percent Sauvignon and 20 percent Sémillon from Montravel shows citrus and apricot aromas and flavors along with mineral and vanilla notes. The wine is aged in new oak barrels for six months, but the wood influence is subtle. A lovely wine.

Price: $24

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Château Monestier La Tour Saussignac 2022

This stellar sweet wine is drinking beautifully now but can age for another dozen years or so. The blend is 90 percent Sémillon and 10 percent Muscadelle from botrytized grapes. Luscious notes of candied apricot and pineapple along with hints of citrus oil and vanilla are balanced by refreshing acidity and a mineral touch. The wine is aged for 11 months in new and used barrels.

Price: $45

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Red Wines

Château Le Payral Bergerac Rouge 2022

The owners of Chateau Le Payral, Isabelle and Thierry Daulhiac, say they were looking to make an easy-drinking red, and they hit it with this refreshing blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc. Ample acidity frames red and dark fruit notes, and touches of herbs and baking spice make it interesting. A short maceration on the skins — five to eight days — and aging in stainless steel keep it light.

Price: $15

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Château Monestier La Tour Côtes de Bergerac Grand Vin 2018

Wines from the Côtes de Bergerac appellation are from the best terroirs of the region, and this stellar example is a blend of 53 percent Cab Franc, 45 percent Merlot, and 2 percent Malbec. It spent 16 months in new and used barrels, and the wine shows concentrated dark fruit, lots of spice, and vanilla and espresso notes. It’s a wine for drinking now or laying down. (The 2019 vintage is being sold here.)

Price: $36

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Raven Blood Merlot & Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

This winning blend, bottled under the IGP Périgord designation, can easily compete with many Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur wines with its dark fruit notes, moderate tannins, and spicy accents. The wine is part of the portfolio of Maison Wessman, a Bergerac winery owned by Róbert Wessman, an Icelandic biotech billionaire.

Price: $20

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Château Tour des Gendres Bergerac ‘Cantalouette’ 2025

A blend of Merlot, Malbec, and Cab Franc, this fresh red is made with organically grown grapes and spends six months aging in stainless steel tanks. Moderately tannic with dark fruit notes, the wine drinks well now but will mellow with another year or two of age. Margaux de Conti, who manages the estate with her brother Gilles, says she believes Cabernet Franc is the future of the appellation.

Price: $22

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Château Bélingard Bergerac 2021

There’s excellent balance in this wine, which is widely available in the U.S. It’s a blend of two-thirds Merlot and one-third Cabernet Sauvignon with raspberry and cherry notes, well-integrated oak, and good balancing acidity. An under-$20 bargain.

Price: $17

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