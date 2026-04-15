Ask just about anyone if they can name an Italian wine, and Chianti will surely be among the top answers. Chianti, in all its variations, is among the most recognizable wines from its native Tuscany and from all of Italy, for that matter.

Chianti is the name, or part of the name, of many wines within the large area that covers almost 40,000 acres of vineyards in central Tuscany — from the most prestigious, the Chianti Classicos, to the basic Chiantis that can be quite a bit more than “basic” wines, and all of the other Chianti denominations in between.

Since there has been so much written about Chianti Classicos — the wines from the heart of the region considered to have the best-quality vineyard sites — I wanted to dive more deeply into the “other” Chiantis, including those from the Chianti Rufina, Chianti Colli Senesi, and Chianti Montespertoli subzones, as well as those simply labeled “Chianti.”

As I was reminded in my tastings, there’s a great deal to discover and appreciate in these “lesser” Chiantis, which, to my palate, can be every bit as satisfying as the Classicos — and far less expensive. You’ll notice that most of the wines on this list are under $20.

In general, they have refreshing acidity and are a bit more earthy, which is part of their charm, and don’t require much aging — the 2024s are drinking beautifully. Even with their modest price tags, they offer a good deal of complexity that comes from the variety of soils in which the grapes are grown, including limestone, schist, clay, and sand.

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As I sampled these wines, I stopped trying to compare them with Chianti Classicos. They speak for themselves and leave you with the impression that you’re drinking good Chiantis regardless of what the labels say.

All in all, they are unpretentious, “everyday” wines that surpass that description; that pair with a wide variety of foods; and that should be go-to wines for restaurants looking for crowd-pleasing glass-pours and “affordable” bottles (if there can ever be such a thing in restaurants again).

Here are 10 of the best Chiantis from beyond the Classico zone:

Castello Sonnino Chianti Montespertoli 2023

Montespertoli, just 20 minutes or so outside Florence, is the smallest of the Chianti denominations, and this wine is a testament to the quality of the subregion and the Sonnino winery. It’s a blend of 80 percent Sangiovese, 15 percent Canaiolo, and 5 percent of the white Trebbiano. The grapes are grown in clay and limestone soils and aged for eight months in concrete tanks, with no exposure to oak. The wine is quite tannic at first with dark berry notes and hints of cedar, powdered cinnamon, and black licorice. An excellent value. (The 2022 is currently available.)

Price: $15

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Poggiosecco Chianti 2024

Made from certified organic and biodynamic grapes, there’s great fruit in this wine, which is aged for 12 months in cement tanks. Notes of deep blackberry and overripe strawberry are accented by earth and underbrush and framed by moderate tannins. There’s an impressively long finish. Another top-value Chianti.

Price: $18

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Salcheto Chianti ‘Biskero’ 2024

Made from 85 percent Sangiovese with small amounts of Canaiolo, Merlot, and Mammolo (another grape traditionally used in the region), this certified organic wine has black cherry and blackberry notes along with hints of cedar, turned soil, and baking spices. It has a nice tannic grip and opens up with air. It’s also a phenomenal value at $12 or so.

Price: $12

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Giacomo Mori Chianti ‘Palazzone’ 2022

This is a bolder style of Chianti with red and dark berry aromas and flavors, accented by Mediterranean herbs and a touch of steminess that is more interesting than off-putting. Bright acidity makes it an excellent pairing for a range of foods, from red-sauce pastas to grilled pork and beef dishes.

Price: $19

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Caposaldo Chianti 2023

Though it’s made primarily from Sangiovese, as are all Chiantis, this lovely wine reminded me of a better “Petit Château” wine from Bordeaux, perhaps from the Right Bank. It’s well balanced with medium tannins supporting notes of plum and blueberry with hints of cedar, bread, and earth. With an ABV of 12.5 percent, you’ll find it easy to drink with all kinds of foods, from pizza to fish. One retailer is selling it for under $10.

Price: $8.50

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Frascole Chianti Rufina 2022

It would be hard to tell the difference between Chianti Classico and this superb Chianti Rufina — the Rufina area is known for its high-altitude vineyard sites, leading to elegant expressions of Sangiovese. Moderate tannins frame generous fruit notes, including dark plum, blackberry, and blueberry. A touch of cedar makes it all the more interesting.

Price: $20

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Il Colombaio ‘San Cirino’ Chianti Colli Senesi 2022

There’s good complexity to this Chianti, with violets, plum, and dark and red berry aromas along with touches of cedar and cinnamon stick. On the palate, gentle, slightly “dusty” tannins support the fruit. Half the wine is aged in oak barrels, the other half in stainless steel. An unusual and classy wine.

Price: $24

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Le Calcinaie Chianti Colli Senesi 2024

Made from organically grown grapes, this Chianti is on the lighter side with red fruit aromas — cherry, pomegranate, and raspberry — followed by a flinty minerality and a touch of turned earth. Aged in a combination of stainless steel and oak, the wood influence is definitely there but not overpowering. It’s nicely complex with medium tannins. Very drinkable.

Price: $19

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Il Palio Chianti Colli Senesi 2024

Another lighter Chianti expression, both in color and mouthfeel, this one shows plum and raspberry notes along with hints of black pepper and forest floor. With its umami character, it would pair perfectly with a mushroom and asparagus risotto (as would many of these wines).

Price: $15

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Fontaleoni Chianti Colli Senesi 2024

This wine is a little spritzy on the palate at first but opens up nicely to reveal notes of plum, blueberry, red berries, and a touch of balsamic. The fruit is supported by mild tannins and refreshing acidity. Aged in stainless steel tanks, a slight chill will make it an appealing summer red for a backyard cookout or sipping on its own.

Price: $13

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