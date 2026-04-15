Since kicking off in the late 1900s and early 2000s, the craft beer boom has well and truly infiltrated every corner of the globe. What was once relegated to historic beer cities like Munich and Prague or pioneering regions like New England and the Pacific Northwest has since expanded to smaller and smaller locales. Now, nearly every country has a craft brewery of its own. And while recent years haven’t necessarily been kind to the sector, there is still plenty to be excited about — and even travel for.

That’s exactly why we’ve examined the current state of the industry to identify 10 of the very best destinations for beer travel in 2026. Though the aforementioned regions certainly have a plethora of amazing experiences to offer, you won’t find them listed here. Instead, expect destinations a bit farther off the well-trodden path offering brews made from locally foraged ingredients or incorporating historic techniques in new ways.

From an area responsible for more than half of all beer brewed in France to historic beer cities with some brand-new additions, here are the 10 best beer destinations for 2026.

10. Pienza, Italy

Tuscany is known worldwide for its fine wine, but tucked away in the south of the region is Pienza, a 15th-century town home to a prosperous beer community. And given the region’s associations with wine, it’s not surprising that a decent chunk of the brews produced in Pienza are farmhouse ales.

Some of the most impressive come from Brasseria Della Fonte, which was founded in 2015 by head brewer Samuele Cesaroni, who had started homebrewing years prior. Cesaroni, who built the brewery on his grandmother’s farm, brews beers with homegrown hops. Expect hop-forward ales, classic German lagers, stouts, and more sessionable English bitters in addition to some imperial bottlings matured for 18 months or more in-barrel. Birra Amiata is also notable for its high-fermentation brews, some of which are crafted from a honey base.

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9. Baja California, Mexico

Given the region’s close proximity to San Diego, it should come as no surprise that Baja California has a thriving beer scene of its own. Widely considered to be the beating heart of Mexico’s craft brewing industry, the state is home to over 100 independent operations, the majority of which are concentrated in Tijuana, Ensenada, and Mexicali.

In Tijuana, you won’t want to miss a visit to Border Psycho Brewery, an early player in the city’s craft beer scene known for experimental, often high-ABV, brews. If you need something to help soak up those 10.5 percent-ABV imperial stouts or 9 percent double IPAs, don’t shy away from ordering some of the classic bar food made in-house. Also worth a visit is Cervecería Insurgente at its flagship location on Juan Cordero Street or additional taprooms on Revolución Street and in Pasaje Cacho. If you’re interested in a deeper dive, schedule a group tour to explore the brewing facilities before enjoying a pint outside on the mezzanine.

For craft beer lovers looking to visit a series of breweries in Ensenada and Mexicali, consider following la Ruta de la Cerveza Artesanal or the Craft Beer Route. These itineraries offer attendees the opportunity to explore each city’s 30-some craft breweries, giving visitors the ability to sample over 100 types of Bajan craft beer. Just be sure you plan ahead; the route through Ensenada only runs from June to August while Mexicali’s operates from September to October and again in March.

8. Blumenau, Brazil

Take a stroll through the streets of Blumenau, and you’d be forgiven if you happened to forget you’re in Brazil. The town itself was established in 1850 by German immigrant Dr. Hermann Bruno Otto Blumenau and is today known as Little Germany, with approximately 30 percent of the local population of German descent. Given the city’s strong German influence, beer culture is an integral part of life in Blumenau, with many referring to it as Brazil’s beer capital.

One of the most beloved local operations is Omas Haus Brewpub, named for its location in owner Gustavo Kielwagen’s grandmother’s house. The small brewpub produces roughly 26 barrels of beer per month, most of which rely on local malts and strictly feature Brazilian hops and native yeast. Be sure to enjoy your guava sour or hopped lager alongside one of Omas Haus’s smashed or smoked burgers.

While now owned by Heineken Brazil, Eisenbahn Brewery is still worth a visit. Established in 2002, the brewery is known for producing beers in accordance with the Reinheitsgebot, or German Beer Purity Laws. For a more experimental spot, hit Cervejaria Blumenau, which opened in 2015 and crafts juicy brews like Sour Passion Fruit and Peach in addition to Blonde Ales, Double IPAs, and more.

To experience all that Blumenau’s beer culture has to offer, book your visit from Oct. 7 to 25 when the city is set to host its annual Oktoberfest celebration. Held every fall since 1984, Blumenau’s festival is the world’s second-largest Oktoberfest, behind only Munich’s.

7. Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg is an interesting city. It serves as the capital of Alsace, which has swapped hands between France and Germany a total of four times. While formally incorporated into France in 1945, the region, and its capital city, still have strong German influence, especially when it comes to beer. In fact, the zone at large is a historical brewing hub in France and currently accounts for a whopping 60 percent of all beer produced in the country.

In addition to large-scale industrial breweries like Kronenbourg, France’s largest, and Brasserie Meteor, which dates back to the 1600s, Strasbourg is home to around 40 craft operations, many of which are microbreweries. There’s Brassin des Frangins, a small brewery founded in 2018 by two brothers that specializes in producing beers that highlight Alsatian terroir. Aldric and Faustin exclusively produce natural cellar beers meant to age over time — just like the region’s wines — following recipes passed down from their grandfather.

Don’t miss a stop at the newly refurbished Brasserie Perle, which took 18 months of construction to complete. Established in 1882, the historic brewery shuttered in 1971 before it was revived in 2009 by Christian Artzner, an ancestor of one of the brewery’s original founders. In 2023, Brasserie Perle relocated to a brand-new, eco-friendly building in the city’s Marché-Gare district that allows for increased production capacity.

6. Riga, Latvia

In the 19th century, Riga was widely considered to be one of the world’s brewing capitals, on par with cities like Munich, Brussels, and Prague. The capital city was home to three of Latvia’s largest breweries, Kunzendorff (est. 1796), C.L. Kymmel (est. 1815, relocated in 1850), and C.Stritzky (est. 1854), all within walking distance of one another. Despite having roots in beer production that rivaled those of Germany, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, World War I and the Soviet occupation, which commenced in 1940, radically transformed the industry. By the end of World War II, each of the three powerhouse breweries had closed its doors and the Soviet regime had centrally concentrated brewing in the country. In turn, Latvian beer culture became synonymous with uniform, mass-produced beers, but that all changed when the Soviet Union recognized Latvian independence in September 1991.

Almost immediately after the end of the occupation, craft beer culture emerged with somewhat of a vengeance, largely in response to the previous forced stagnation of the industry. Sandriko Brewery was one of the first, established just outside Riga city limits in 1993. Now known as SIA Alus Tirdzniecibas Grupa (or Brūveris), the brewery is experimental, known for producing Latvian wheat beers with unusual ingredients like ginger or cherry. The ’90s also saw Aldaris, a Riga-based brewery founded in 1865, sell to Baltic Beverage Holdings, a subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group.

These changes paved the way for craft beer culture to take over by the time the mid-2010s rolled around. One of the most important additions to the city’s craft brewing scene arrived in 2013 with the opening of Labietis. Founded by Reinis Pļaviņš and Edgars Melnis, the brewery focuses on “Pagan Brewing,” incorporating foraged ingredients like herbs, honey, bog myrtle, linden blossom, and more. Valmiermuiža Beer Embassy, located in the city’s Beer District, is another hallmark of the local scene, offering guests the ability to sample hundreds of Latvian craft beers in addition to those brewed in-house.

Can’t decide what you’d like to experience first? Consider taking a tour around Riga’s Beer District. The four-hour journey stops at four destinations along a roughly 1.5-mile route, beginning at Valmiermuiža Beer Embassy and continuing at three smaller brewpubs in the area: Labietis, Taka, and Nurme.

5. Park City, Utah

Given the fact that Utah has some of the strictest alcohol legislation in the United States, it’s not exactly the first destination that comes to mind when thinking about beer travel. Despite the state’s reputation, Park City — along with its neighbor Salt Lake City — is home to a small but thriving beer community that has been growing steadily in recent years.

Before we discuss some of these newer additions, it’s important to first mention Wasatch Brew Pub (now Squatters Pub). Opened by Greg Schirf in 1986, the brewery is cited as Utah’s first craft brewery and widely credited with laying the foundation for the local craft community to grow to its current size. Moreover, Schirf himself was instrumental in the passing of legislation that made brewpubs legal, further increasing opportunities for local brewers. Now owned by Canarchy, the original brewery has since been renamed, though the legacy of Wasatch lives on.

Modern pioneers include Park City Brewing, which opened in 2013 and rapidly established a reputation for its small-batch, seasonally inspired brews. The original taproom closed in 2019, though in 2021 new ownership launched a revamped food and drink menu including new beers like Siren’s Call American Lager and Sneaker Tree IPA. Offset Bier is another great place to stop, especially considering the 5-year-old brewery’s taproom just relocated to a larger, revamped space earlier this year. Should you choose to visit later this year, keep your eyes peeled for the opening of Emberside Brewery, a new craft operation slated to open in fall 2026.

4. Nelson, New Zealand

New Zealand hops are a big deal, imbuing the IPAs they’re used in with their signature citrus and tropical fruit aromas. And for the opportunity to see where virtually 100 percent of the nation’s hops are grown, don’t miss a visit to the Nelson-Tasman region on New Zealand’s South Island. Given the sheer amount of hops grown in the area, Nelson is a fantastic city for exploring all the region has to offer when it comes to craft beer. Moreover, beer lovers can enjoy some seriously stunning views while they explore thanks to the city’s location on the edge of Hawke’s Bay.

Visit the folks at McCashin’s for a sip of something in the Stoke range, which currently includes a Bright IPA, Juicy Pale Ale, American Pale Ale, Pilsner, Indulgent Dark Ale, and Nelson Pale Ale. Founded in 1941 as a cidery, McCashin’s added beer to the lineup in the 1980s and hasn’t looked back since. Often considered a pioneer in New Zealand craft beer, the brewery is currently owned and operated by Scott McCashin, who took over in 2022. Other standout spots include Eddyline Brewery, Sprig & Fern, and The Free House Pub, which is often cited as one of the best places to enjoy craft beer in the whole country.

Given Nelson’s proximity to exceptional hop farms, consider taking a tour with Nelson Lakes Hops Ltd. The full-day excursion begins at 8:15 a.m. and includes an in-depth journey through some of Nelson’s hop holdings plus a lunch with beer and wine service.

3. London, England

Look, we get it. Seeing London on a list about the best beer destinations might evoke the same feelings Miranda Priestly experienced when one of her underlings pitched the concept of florals for a spring fashion issue. But in the past few years, London’s beer scene has continued to evolve, even while other cities experience declining consumer interest. Today, the city is home to nearly 100 commercial breweries, including 22 brewpubs, several of which opened their doors just last year.

One of the first to arrive was Queer Brewing, the U.K.’s first queer- and trans-owned brewery. While the brewery was established in 2019, founder Lily Waite-Marsden conducted operations through contract brewing until January 2025 when she opened the brand’s first brick-and-mortar location in East London. A few months later, Pillars Brewery, known for pioneering the city’s modern lager, opened the Malt Haus, which is attached to the main facility and features a kitchen for pop-ups and a bar serving both in-house and independent beer and whiskey.

There’s also the new iteration of 40FT Brewery on Blackhorse Road in Walthamstow, which opened in August 2025 and serves as an extension of the brewery’s Dalston taproom. Located on the Blackhorse Beer Mile, the indoor/outdoor brewery is just steps from breweries like Signature, Exhale Brewing & Taproom, Pretty Decent, and others. But It wasn’t until December that the biggest brewery news of last year would break.

First announced in 2022 and expected to launch in 2024, Guinness Open Gate Brewery finally opened in Covent Garden on Dec. 8, marking the triumphant return of brewing the black stuff in London. The 54,000-square-foot venue sits in the Old Brewer’s Yard, and houses a microbrewery that produces limited-edition craft offerings, two restaurants, retail stores, and, of course, plenty of space to sit and enjoy a pint.

2. Hudson Valley, New York, United States

New York City has long been a focal point for America’s craft beer scene, home to beloved producers like KCBC, Other Half, and Brooklyn Brewery. Just north of the city, though, there is a roughly 150-mile stretch of land that’s a craft beer mecca in its own right, and it’s none other than the Hudson Valley. The region is home to around 90 craft breweries, a number of which have opened in recent years, prompting some to refer to it as the Napa Valley of beer.

Some of these new entries include Kingston’s Blue Duck Brewing and Union Street Brewing, as well as Beacon’s Pillow and Oats and Lasting Joy Brewery in Tivoli. For the lattermost operation, husband-and- wife founders Alex and Emily Wenner allegedly drew inspiration from the Hudson Valley’s natural scenery while developing the 30-acre farm brewery. Expect to find traditional styles like Czech pilsners and Belgian wheat beers in addition to locally inspired brews such as the English beet stout, which pays homage to beet farmers in the Empire State.

You also won’t want to miss a visit to West Kill Brewing, which was founded on a historic dairy farm by Mike Barcone and Colleen Kortendick in 2017. The brewery itself rests on 128 acres of sprawling land, offering guests the unique opportunity to enjoy stunning views as they sip their hazy pale ales and extra special bitters. There’s also Arrowood Farms, one of the Hudson Valley’s most famous breweries, specializing in terroir-driven, farm-to-table brewing and distillation. The 48-acre estate has an ambiance more similar to that of music festival grounds than breweries, allowing patrons to spread out with their pets and loved ones as they sip one of Arrowood’s 10 beers and enjoy live music.

For those interested in booking a tour, a few options include Brew Bus Brewery Tours and the Hudson Valley Beer Trail, which offers around a dozen distinct tour options. The new Hudson Valley Brewery trail is another option launched by the Hudson Business Coalition in November 2025. The trail currently includes eight breweries — Upper Depot Brewing, Hudson Brewing Co., Return Brewing, Union Street Brewing Co., Old Klaverack Brewery, Chatham Brewing, Roe Jan Brewing, and Vosburg Brewing Co. — and one malt house, Hudson Valley Malt at the Germantown Beer Farm. To participate, those interested need only collect a Hudson Valley Brewery Trail Passport at one of the participating locations and collect stamps along the way as they visit each brewery.

1. Bangkok, Thailand

For decades, Thailand’s beer scene has been defined by mass-market producers like Singha, Chang, and Leo thanks to restrictive brewing laws making it challenging, if not impossible, for small breweries to set up shop. Until November 2022, Thai law stated that all breweries had to produce a minimum of 100,000 liters per year. The requirements boxed out dozens of producers that instead had their beers contract- brewed in Vietnam or Cambodia before importing them back in for sale. When capacity requirements were eventually removed and restrictions relaxed, Bangkok’s craft scene was finally given room to thrive.

One of the leading revolutionaries was Chitbeer, established in 2012 by Wichit “Chit” Saikalo on Bangkok’s Koh Kret island. Sometimes referred to as the “Godfather of Thai Beer,” Chit illegally operated Chitbeer for years, which transformed the island into a hub for rebellion and revolution in Bangkok’s beer industry. Not only did Chit supply Bangkokians with delicious craft beer, he also taught them how to brew by selling homebrewing equipment and offering lessons. Other prominent local breweries include Vana Brewing, SAMATA, and Underdog Microbrewery, which pours a rotating selection of 20 beers, including guest taps and those made in-house.

Another worthwhile visit is Eight Days a Week Homebar, which opened in 2020 and pours a selection of local Thai beers in addition to sporadically produced, one-off homebrews. There’s also Call Me Papa and the United Peoples Brewery, both of which opened in 2022. The former currently produces three brews: a Witbier, a Double Hazy IPA, and a Hazy Milkshake IPA made from lactose sugar. United Peoples Brewery leans slightly more classic, with 14 rotating taps pouring everything from IPAs and lagers to cream ales and rice lagers.

While still finding its footing, Bangkok’s craft scene has flourished in recent years, and more growth could be on the horizon. In May 2025, the Thai government approved several amendments to alcohol production laws that aim to make it easier for craft brewers to operate. Two important changes include the elimination of a provision requiring brewers to operate as small-sized businesses for one year before they can become mid-sized and the ability for craft brewers to package beers in kegs and distribute nationwide instead of the previous local-only requirement.