The Cocktail College Podcast: The Daisy

Most folks think of Daisies as Margaritas and Sidecars — but they’re not. Some would more accurately refer to the template as a form of Sour modified with a liqueur instead of sugar, though an often overlooked, crucial ingredient is seltzer. No seltzer, no Daisy. Since the late 19th century, Daisies have taken on so many different guises and embraced such a wide range of base spirits and formulas that one could argue that bartenders kept using the term simply because they thought it was a cool suffix. That’s why we’re plunging into the depths of drinks history to explore everything there is to know about this misunderstood category of cocktails.

On this episode of “Cocktail College,” we’re joined by Marshall Minaya, beverage director at New York’s Valerie, Madame George, and Lolita, to pick the petals off of this surprisingly intricate cocktail — and template — that is the Daisy. Tune in for more.

Marshall Minaya’s Daisy Recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces Moonbird Gin/Holland-style gin

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Maraschino liqueur

2 teaspoons simple syrup

seltzer water

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a large chilled cocktail glass. Top with a splash of seltzer.

