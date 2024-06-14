The Cocktail College Podcast: The Brooklyn

“Cocktail College” is brought to you by George Dickel. Let me tell you a little story, listener. From the very beginning, as one of the oldest distilleries in Tennessee, George Dickel was determined to do things differently — rethink American whiskey using fresh spring water as well as tried-and-true distillation techniques. And here’s why I’m excited to partner with Dickel today: Whether you’re talking Tennessee whiskey or Bourbon, Dickel actually puts both of those different types of spirits out there. You can argue the differences between yourselves. And, when it comes to sipping, we’re talking high-age statements with some of the best value you can find in American whiskey. Seriously, we’ve been fans here at Vinepair for years. We’ve championed Dickel for years, which is why it’s so awesome to be partnering today. But this is a cocktail podcast, so let’s talk about mixing options. I like to turn to the Dickel Bourbon, which feels just at home in those classic cocktails that we always cover here, as well as those modern classics we like to get into as well. Listener, head to www.georgedickel.com/recipes to get inspired and start mixing with our old pal, George Dickel. Cheers.

The year is 1945. At least half a dozen cocktail variations bearing the name “the Brooklyn” have appeared in print. Some are remarkably similar, others are pure head-scratchers. But one common theme that emerged over the years was various printed articles questioning why the County of Kings didn’t have a namesake drink.

That said, none are quite as notable as the printed words of then-Bronx borough president James Lyons, who taunted Brooklyn’s lack of a cocktail, and even suggested his own recipe — an unusual one to say the least, consisting of vinegar, raspberries, DDT, vodka, and a quarter branch of a tree. According to a 2015 article on the topic, Lyons noted, “I do not know how palatable such a Brooklyn cocktail would be, but it would be good enough for the home of ‘Dem Bums.’”

But we won’t be pulling out harmful insecticides or tree cuttings in today’s episode. Instead, we’ll stick to the now-accepted build that’s something of an improved Manhattan — in a technical sense, of course. Helping us do so is none other than Jason Hedges, beverage director at Laurent Tourondel Hospitality, author of “The Seasonal Cocktail,” and founding partner at the beverage consulting firm, Bar IQ. We’ve already covered the Manhattan and the Bronx here on “Cocktail College,” but now, we’re breaking down the Brooklyn. Tune in for more.

Jason Hedges’ Brooklyn Recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces rye, such as Michter’s

¾ ounce dry vermouth, such as Dolin

¼ ounce Maraschino Liqueur

¼ ounce Bigallet China-China

Garnish: preserved cherry/orange twist

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora (or coupe) glass. Garnish and serve.

