With enough planning, you can find a great drink in just about any city in America. But some cities simply outperform the rest when it comes to shaking up a cocktail or curating an excellent wine list.

Aside from perennial picks like New York City and New Orleans, other cities with great bar scenes can fly under the radar, but many are gaining momentum as special concepts open, trailblazing industry pros raise the level of hospitality, or thoughtful menus expose guests to new (and maybe even weird) ingredients. Since bars open and close all the time, the best cities to visit for booze enthusiasts are always in flux — and it can be tough to pin down which are veritable drinking destinations.

So we asked 11 bartenders from across the country which city they think is the most exciting place to grab a drink right now. From spots that are right in your backyard to drinking destinations worth planning a whole trip around, these are the places you should go to snag a seat at the bar right now.

The most exciting U.S. cities to drink in right now, according to bartenders:

Baltimore

New Orleans

Miami

Chicago

Denver

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

New York City

Seattle

“Baltimore’s scene is really exciting right now. The energy around neighborhood-focused bars and the quality of the talent are fantastic. I’d point to the great things happening at Clavel and Mama Koko’s. The Baltimore bar scene truly feels like it’s for everyday people, the definition of a third space.” —Kapri Robinson, bartender, Allegory, Washington, D.C.

“My pick is New Orleans, not because it’s trendy, but because it continues to evolve without losing the soul of the city. There’s a real balance happening there between deep respect for classic cocktail history and a newer generation of bartenders pushing technique, hospitality, and storytelling forward in a way that still feels approachable. What makes it exciting to me is that you can have a world-class classic Sazerac and then end up drinking a brilliant clarified cocktail somewhere tiny and candlelit a few hours later while talking to bartenders who genuinely care about the craft. Places like Jewel of the South and Cure, in my opinion, helped shape modern cocktail culture. As someone who works in hospitality, I also think New Orleans understands something many cities forget: Drinking culture is supposed to feel joyful.” —Hailey Knight, beverage director, Félix Cocktails et Cuisine and La Cave, Charleston, S.C.

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“I was genuinely surprised by how exciting the wine scene has become in New Orleans, a city so historically defined by cocktails, with a real shift toward thoughtful, low-intervention producers. Spots like Mister Mao, the Tell Me Bar, and Pluck are leading the charge with eclectic, personality-driven programs that feel both intentional and unpretentious. Next on my list to visit are Lengua Madre and N7, which only reinforce how much the city’s drinking culture is evolving right now.” —Tina Heath-Schuttenberg, co-owner, Beautiful South and Kwei Fei, Charleston, S.C.

“From neighborhood to neighborhood, there is a pretty clear vibe change in Miami. What’s consistent is that no matter where you are, it feels alive. Cool dedicated cocktails spots, live music, dancing, late-night dives, and Michelin Star restaurants, Miami has so much intentionality right now, and you can see the support and appreciation among the industry there. Diego Calvo, who just opened Right Hand, is doing some very impressive things. They use locally sourced produce, innovative and provocative techniques (liquid nitrogen alcoholic granita and amaro chocolate shots, anyone?), and loads of interactive nostalgia.” —Lou Charbonneau, beverage director, Xenia Greek Hospitality (Hecate, Krasi, Bar Vlaha), Boston

“I am a big fan of Chicago because it has something for all my moods. I can grab some great whiskey pours at a great price with a Coors at Delilah’s, a bar that I absolutely love. I can grab a solid cocktail in a laid-back environment at Best Intentions, which makes me feel like I’m drinking at a local Midwestern bar. I can then go upscale for a date night in the West Loop at Bisous, which checks all the boxes with decor, drinks, and hospitality that have always been on point. I also love to enjoy a drink at Cindy’s, where the view and the architecture are one of a kind. I’m a dive bar fiend, so Estelle’s is always my last stop of the night. The grill in the center of the back bar is truly unique and gives it charm.” —Greg Perez, owner, Concrete Rose, Houston

“Denver is the city I have been dying to visit. Aside from the ability to get up into the mountains easily, its bar scene could be one of the best in the country. My list starts with Stuart Weaver and his team at Lady Jane, Alex Jump at the Peach Crease Club, and Semiprecious. There is no way I’m going to Denver without going to the real mountains: Yacht Club or Sean Kenyon’s Occidental Bar. Denver is truly a must-visit destination for U.S. bar culture.” —Gabe Sanchez, cocktail expert, Midnight Rambler at The Joule, Dallas

“San Francisco is really killing it right now! Every spot I’ve hit features NA options that are thoughtful, delicious, and balanced. Most of its bars have a neighborhood vibe with top-notch cocktails and food. You have True Laurel and Buddy that use locally sourced ingredients for both food and drinks. Tasty cocktails, beautiful menus, and vibes at Trick Dog, the Valley Club, and Pacific Cocktail Haven. What do they all have in common? The hospitable people behind the bar.” —Princess Johnson, bartender, Allegory, Washington, D.C.

“Last time I was in D.C., I had a blast — the bar scene felt so exciting and genuinely creative. I had a great lunch at Your Only Friend, where the drinks were delicious and the sandwiches were seriously memorable. Then we grabbed a couple Martinis at Bar Betsie, where the music completely took over the room. After that, we headed to Service Bar for family meal — love the staff there. And finally, we ended the night at El Chucho with a few mezcal nightcaps.” —Diego Livera, head bartender, Seirēn, New York City

“NYC has always been a great city to drink in, and even more so now! Many of the top cocktail bars are sprinkled all over the city, layered with dive bars, wine bars, fancy restaurant bars, and everything in between. There is never a shortage of drinking options, and more importantly, due to the density and a well-used public transportation system, they’re all easily accessible whether through a quick subway or car ride, though most of the time the next bar to hit is literally just down the street! There aren’t many cities where you can naturally hit up five bars in a night without batting an eye, which makes NYC an easy choice for the best city to drink in.” —Tom Liu, head bartender, Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

“New York is still the North Star for America’s bar scene and the most fun place to drink. The energy of the city and range of concepts is unique and hard to beat. From amazing stalwart cocktail bars like Attaboy and Employees Only to vibey hotel bars like Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle and newer spots like Superbueno, there’s no place like New York. Dive bars, people-watching, and the late-night closing time keep it a cut above.” —Benjamin Chesna, beverage director, Himmel Hospitality Group (Grill 23 & Bar, Harvest, Bistro du Midi, The Banks Seafood and Steak), Boston

“Seattle has always been an excellent drinking city, but it continues to evolve in weird and glorious ways, which has made it one of the best (and oft overlooked) places in the world to grab a frosty beverage today. Rumba, Roquette, and Zig Zag Cafe are always top of my list for hospitality-knowledgeable staff and perfectly balanced cocktails. Joe Nix’s Jupiter Bar is one of the most fun places on Earth — like a retro arcade mashed up with an art gallery that smacks of Old Belltown, a time when the phones were flipped and the cabs were hailed. Seattle is laid out in bite-sized neighborhoods and each area has developed a distinctive vibe, which informs the subculture of that radius, and shines through in the bar scene. Hattie’s Hat in Ballard, The Streamline in Lower Queen Anne, Loretta’s in South Park, Pacific Inn in Fremont; all haunts that are well and truly of their place, shaped by the regulars, time-worn, and exactly perfect if one were to drop in on a rainy afternoon for a quick pint and a glimpse of the warm beating heart of a Seattle that lives just below her glossy and often brittle surface.” —Nora Furst, co-owner of Buddy, director of innovation at Straightaway Cocktails, San Francisco