In terms of general popularity, white wines have long lived in the shadow of their red counterparts, with the former often disregarded as a category for non-serious drinkers. But in recent years, the tides have turned. While the wine industry at large continues to be shrouded in doom and gloom, white wine is holding its own. In 2024, it was the only category other than Prosecco to demonstrate a positive growth rate by volume, with consumers also opting for whites at a higher rate than red wines.

As more consumers come to appreciate white wines, they’re also learning about the incredible value offered by the category. While reds often require a bit of time to mature, white wines are often intended to be consumed in their youth, giving oenophiles more access to high-quality bottles at affordable prices.

From Austrian Grüner Veltliner and German Riesling to New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and California Chardonnay, here are 10 of the best white wines under $25 to drink in 2025.

Count Karolyi Grüner Veltliner 2021

The majority of the world’s Grüner Veltliner might be produced in Austria, but that doesn’t mean this Hungarian bottle should go overlooked. Produced in the Tolna subregion of Pannon, Count Karolyi Grüner Veltliner is delicate yet rich, delivering waxy lemon and orchard fruit notes. With a subtle musky quality, the wine is complex and layered, delivering quality far superior to its $12 price point. Average price: $12. Rating: 92.

Walnut Block Collectables Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Founded in 2005, Walnut Block is located in the Wairau Valley subregion of Marlborough, New Zealand, a region known for producing some of the world’s most popular Sauvignon Blancs. The team of brothers behind the wine label farm a 42-acre vineyard site with a mixture of alluvial sand, clay, and stony soils that allow this Savvy B to take on wonderful complexity. This wine opens with lemon oil aromas before lime and tropical fruit take over on the palate, which conveys more roundness than most Marlborough whites are known to offer. Average price: $16. Rating: 92.

Nielson Chardonnay 2022

Top-notch California Chardonnay doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg and this bottle from the Central Coast proves it. Produced from fruit sourced from Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties, this Chardonnay is earthy and round, offering citrus blossom and green apple notes with crisp minerality. Bottled around 14 percent ABV, it’s a great budget pick to pair with weeknight dinners. Average price: $17. Rating: 92.

Nigl Freiheit Grüner Veltliner 2021

The Nigl family has been farming in Austria’s Krems Valley for over 200 years and the extent of their knowledge can be tasted with every sip of this Grüner. Produced from fruit growing in four vineyard sites nestled among the ruins of Senftenberg castle, the wine is equal parts creamy and crisp, offering pleasant lemon pepper flavors. Coming in at 12.5 percent ABV, it’s the perfect bottle for summertime sipping. Average price: $19. Rating: 94.

Sister’s Run Sunday Slippers Chardonnay 2022

Sister’s Run is located in Australia’s McLaren Vale, a region often praised for its high-quality Shiraz production, but this bottle proves that its Chardonnay ought not to be ignored. The nose bursts with aromas of pineapple and guava that translate onto the palate, which is accented by hints of spice from time spent in oak. Balanced with vibrant acidity, the 12.5 percent ABV wine is crisp and refreshing while retaining the grape’s signature softness. Average price: $20. Rating: 93.

Anthony Road Wine Company Pinot Gris 2022

When it comes to white wine from the Finger Lakes, Riesling tends to steal the show, but the region is also home to some superb Pinot Gris. With a tightly composed acid structure, this bottle from Anthony Road Wine Company delivers sharp pops of citrus fruit and a slate-like minerality that accurately reflects the region’s cold-climate terroir. Average price: $21. Rating: 91.

Pierre Sparr Pinot Gris Grande Réserve 2021

For a taste of history without breaking the bank, look no further than the wines of Pierre Sparr, a historic Alsace estate that dates back to 1680. Located in the Haut-Rhin subregion, the winery focuses on traditional Alsatian-style wines, and this Pinot Gris is no exception. The wine is creamy, rich, and extremely aromatic, offering notes of white flowers and peach before grippy acidity takes over on the finish. Average price: $22. Rating: 91.

Apollo’s Praise Lahoma Vineyard Dry Riesling 2023

After a 10-year run at Red Newt Cellars in New York’s Finger Lakes region, winemaker Kelby James Russell left to establish Apollo’s Praise. This Riesling was released as a part of the new wine label’s first vintage, and it’s an absolute knockout. Aromas of mango, grapefruit, apricot, and smoke leap out of the glass while the palate leans into tropical and ripe stone fruit flavors with bursts of expressive acidity and crisp minerality keeping things nice and light. Average price: $22. Rating: 92.

Le Chant du Coq Blanc 2023

For elegant, rich white wines in the under-$25 range, the category of South African Chenin Blanc offers quite the playground for exploration. Start your journey with this bottle from Le Chant. Medium in body, the wine offers notes of honey, pear, and hints of black pepper on a grippy and slightly creamy palate. Average price: $22. Rating: 93.

A.J. Adam Riesling Trocken 2023

Germany’s Mosel region is widely considered to be the best region in the world for Riesling, but that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank when buying a bottle. Hailing from a small 12-acre estate in Dhron is this dry Riesling from A.J. Adam, which retails for around $23. The wine presents an explosion of citrus fruits, with lime and lemon permeating the nose while bitter grapefruit pith and rich lemon oil dominate the palate. Average price: $23. Rating: 92.

*Image retrieved from Polarpx via stock.adobe.com