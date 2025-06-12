Vodka may well be unique in the alcohol world in that the less flavor an expression has, the more it will likely appeal to the category’s majority fan base. Imagine saying that about Scotch or, say, mezcal?

At the same time, that’s a very narrow view of a category that has enjoyed a mini renaissance in recent years, with producers turning to ever more esoteric and specific base ingredients — and, yes, bottling expressions that exhibit aromas, flavor, and character.

This dual reality has been the biggest takeaway we’ve noticed during the past few years at VinePair HQ as we’ve tasted for and compiled our annual list of the best vodkas to buy right now. And every year — 2025 being no exception — we’ve sought to highlight the standout bottles that represent each approach.

Here you’ll encounter fruity New Zealand expressions produced like Scotch and bottled at unusual proof points alongside Icelandic go-tos that taste as pure as glacial water. Whether you’re looking for change from a $20 bill or aiming to break the $100 threshold, there’s an option for you. And, naturally, this being the vodka category, there’s plenty of fancy packaging on show — but in this case, you can be sure that the liquid inside lives up to the billing.

Here are the 20 best vodkas to drink in 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For this vodka roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for five minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each spirit.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best vodkas to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this roundup, we tasted over 70 new submissions and also re-tasted a handful of bottles that were sent to VinePair throughout the course of the prior 12 months and that we were able to confirm are still (at least somewhat) available in retail channels.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially-driven list that meets our criteria of the 20 best vodkas to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 20 highest-scoring vodkas we tasted this year. Instead, this list showcases the best bottles across every price and for every scenario.

The Best Vodkas Under $25

Helix 7 Vodka

Helix 7 is a seven-times-distilled vodka produced from winter wheat grown in Champagne. The spirit is proofed down using slightly alkaline Icelandic water, and the result is a bright and fruity vodka with a clean and neutral finish.

Average price: $18

Rating: 91

Thatcher’s Organic Artisan Spirits Small Batch Vodka

This Michigan-born vodka is made from organic Midwest corn. Generally neutral on the nose, it delivers subtle sweetness on the palate. While the term “Small Batch” carries none of the official, verifiable weight of “organic,” the packaging certainly feels more at home in a craft liquor store than a nightclub.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

Reyka Vodka

Hailing from a small coastal town in Iceland, Reyka is distilled in a Carter-Head still — a now rare piece of equipment more commonly used in gin production — and filtered through ancient lava rocks. Leaning into its glacial roots, the profile is crisp, clean, and sippable. Store it in the freezer and serve ice cold with smoked fish or caviar.

Average price: $23

Rating: 91

Haku Vodka

Distilled from 100 percent Japanese rice, Haku delivers a crisp, delicate profile with citrus and violet aromas and a gently fruity finish. It’s clean but characterful — ideal for dry Martinis with a lemon twist or a vodka soda with subtle flavor.

Average price: $24

Rating: 91

The Best Vodkas Under $50

Crop Green Additive Free Vodka

Made using USDA-certified organic grains grown on the American Plains, Crop Green offers a pure profile with a subtle, unassuming nose. The palate is smooth and rounded, carrying a gentle touch of sweetness through the finish. This vodka lets its simplicity shine.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Verità Vodka Italiana

Produced in the Italian Alps using locally sourced wheat and alpine spring water, Verità’s profile is clear, sharp, and fresh. The nose carries a crisp mineral edge with hints of stone fruit, while the palate is clean and focused with a lingering, balanced finish. This is a well-crafted vodka with subtle complexity.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

Mutiny Island Vodka

Distilled from breadfruit and Caribbean rainwater, Mutiny Island offers nuanced, fruity aromas that unfold into a layered, juicy palate. Its complexity works well in timeless cocktails with a fresh twist — try it in a well-made Cosmopolitan or a French Martini.

Average price: $27

Rating: 91

Hard Cut Vodka

Bottled at 45 percent ABV, Hard Cut is crafted from Idaho russet potatoes and filtered with Rocky Mountain water. Co-founded by married couple actor Dolph Lundgren and CEO Emma Krokdal, its nose is clean and inviting, while the palate offers a creamy mouthfeel and plenty of character. Mix it in spirit-forward classics like a Vodka Martini or Vesper to fully reap the benefits of its higher proof.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Ketel One Vodka

Distilled from European wheat using a combination of column and traditional copper pot stills, Ketel One barely registers on the nose. Things take a quick and pleasing turn on the palate, where a soft, rounded texture gives way to a gentle sprinkle of white pepper on the finish.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Dry Fly Washington Wheat Vodka

Soft white winter wheat grown in eastern Washington gives this vodka its naturally sweet, fruity profile. Produced in Spokane by Dry Fly Distilling, it also delivers a peppery snap on the finish, which brings structure and depth to the overall experience. This vodka has tons of character and versatility — great consumed chilled, neat, or in a stripped-back classic.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

Du Nord Social Spirits Foundation Vodka

From Minneapolis’s Du Nord Social Spirits — the first Black-owned distillery in the U.S. — this vodka leans into neutrality, with a clean palate and almost no nose. What sets it apart is the texture: rich, velvety, and smooth through the finish. A versatile all-rounder right here.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Dutch Barn Vodka

Made in the U.K. from a blend of apples and potatoes, this vodka serves bold character from the get-go. The nose is fruity with a prickly spice that carries through — and even ramps up — on the palate. Try it in a Gimlet riff or with ice-cold, extra bubbly sparkling water for a no-fuss highball.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

NEFT Vodka

Sold in white or black barrels that look more like camping gear than vodka packaging, this Austrian rye spirit is more than the gimmick it might seem at first glance. Distilled from four types of non-GMO rye and spring water from the Alps, it delivers clean, characterful flavor with a slightly oily texture. The barrel, NEFT claims, keeps the vodka colder for longer (when chilled) and ships lighter than glass.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Anytime Spirits Farm House Vodka

There’s a sweet, attractive note on the nose of this vodka that immediately sets an inviting tone. The palate then follows up with more of the same — distinctive and full of flavor, without tipping into overly assertive. Skip the brine and opt for a Martini with a twist, or lean into citrus with a Lemon Drop.

Average price: $36

Rating: 92

Annika Jones Vodka

Made from heirloom Oland wheat, Annika Jones Vodka is a single-estate expression from northern Colorado’s Family Jones Distillery. Distilled in both pot and column stills, it’s filtered through carbon then cut with local spring water. It offers light floral and sweet cereal notes on the nose, and a soft, easy-sipping palate. Try it in a simple Vodka Soda or a citrus-forward Collins to let its subtlety sing.

Average price: $36

Rating: 92

The Best Vodkas Under $100

Arbikie Nàdar Vodka

Scotland’s Arbikie distillery has made waves with climate-positive spirits, including this vodka crafted from locally grown green peas. The result is less your typical vodka and more like a pea-forward eau de vie, bursting with earthy, green, and savory aromas that linger through to the finish. This one’s for spirits geeks — better served neat or on the rocks than lost among citrus and sugar or mixers.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Crystal Head Onyx

Distilled from blue agave, this expression straddles the line between vodka and tequila, with vegetal, grassy aromas and subtle honeyed sweetness that carries through to the palate. The finish has a slight peppery heat — not that of ABV, rather a reminder of its agave roots. Sure, you’re paying a premium for the packaging here (it’s Crystal Head, after all), but there’s no denying its credentials for Dirty Martinis, preferably garnished with a big, fat Castelvetrano olive.

Average price: $63

Rating: 91

The Reid Single Malt Vodka

Made in New Zealand’s remote Cardrona Valley, The Reid combines malted barley from the Canterbury Plains, pure alpine water, and distiller’s yeast. Distilled in German-made column stills and bottled at a notable 44 percent ABV, it delivers rich orchard and citrus fruit notes with a clearly defined character — a standout vodka that lives up to its striking packaging.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

The Best Vodkas Over $100

Beluga Gold Line Vodka



Beluga Gold Line is quiet on the nose but sharp and focused on the palate. Bottled at 40 percent ABV, it’s smooth-sipping with just enough presence for a perfectly chilled Martini. At around $100, it’s a pricey proposition — but if you’re working with a caviar budget, this vodka’s a natural pairing.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

Chopin Vodka Family Reserve

Made from young potatoes grown right on Chopin’s estate, this vodka is rested for two years in 50-year-old Polish oak barrels before hand-bottling, though there’s no color or overt wood influence. The nose instead hints at fruit, while the palate delivers intensity and a lengthy finish. Dropping over $100 on vodka might seem like a lot, but in this case, you’re paying for quality ingredients and time rather than just flashy packaging — though Chopin Family Reserve delivers on that front, too.

Average price: $130

Rating: 94

FAQ

What is vodka made of?

No set regulations govern the base ingredients for vodka’s production. It can therefore be distilled from any agricultural product containing sugar or starch. Most vodkas are distilled from rice, corn, wheat, or potatoes.

What is the most popular vodka in the US?

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the most popular vodka in the U.S.

What is the most popular vodka in the world?

Smirnoff is the most popular vodka in the world.

What makes a vodka smooth?

Vodka brands often claim the use of spring or glacier water can give the spirit a smooth, clean-tasting vodka.

*Image retrieved from dejah_thoris via stock.adobe.com