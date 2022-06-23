Vodka is a paradoxical spirit. It leads spirit sales in America in terms of volume, and has done so for the last 40 years. Yet it holds none of the cultural cachet of whiskey or tequila. Browse liquor store shelves and you’ll discover more flavored iterations than all other spirits categories combined. But when it comes to judging quality, we instead base our opinions of a bottle on its lack of flavor.

In recent years, that last factor has changed. Fueled by craft producers turning to new base ingredients, and global brands attempting to showcase terroir in their distillates, “flavor” and “flavored” now hold two very different definitions in vodka. Even the TTB now recognizes that vodka can exhibit character.

Not all brands are going down this route, it should be noted. The best bottles currently available fall into two camps: vodkas that subtly highlight the profile of their base ingredients, and indeed show “distinctive character,” and vodkas produced with a truly neutral profile. In the case of the latter, the leading examples not only arrive without aromas or flavors from their base distillates, but provide the enjoyable buzz of alcohol without leaving a hint of ethanol on nose or palate.

No matter the camp you prefer, the category has come a long way in recent years. Here are the 25 best vodkas to drink right now.

Best Vodkas Under $25

Sobieski Vodka

At just over 10 bucks, this Polish rye vodka is a standout budget pick, excelling in the neutral style of the spirit. Turn to this bottle for simple Vodka Sodas, and economical Martinis that pack a boozy punch without leaving an everclear finish.

Average price: $13

Rating: 92

YoCo Vodka

From Tennessee, this carbon-filtered, corn-based vodka is bright, sweet, and rounded, and about as close it gets to an “approachable” version of the spirit. That sentiment rings true right down to its packaging and price tag.

Average price: $20

Rating: 89

Helix7 Vodka

Like a tightly bound DNA helix, two ingredients come together seamlessly in this impressive vodka. The French wheat-based spirit delivers hints of fruit and flowers, while the low-mineral-content Icelandic water used for proofing balances the palate and brings a crisp finish.

Average price: $20

Rating: 91

Reyka

Another vodka that takes full advantage of Iceland’s glacial spring water and volcanic rocks (used for filtration), this expression arrives impeccably clean on the palate. While neutral in character, its quality still shines in an inextricable though enjoyable manner.

Average price: $20

Rating: 91

J. Rieger & Co. Premium Wheat Vodka

Neutral in profile, the true quality of this Kansas City vodka shines in its texture. Each sip lands with soft, well-rounded grace, and its weighty mouthfeel brings all-important body to cocktails.

Average price: $22

Rating: 89

Grand Teton Distillery Potato Vodka

This potato-based vodka from Driggs, Idaho, is distilled “the equivalent of 20 times.” A surprising amount of character remains in the spirit, with candied fruits arriving on nose and palate. We love it in a summer highball with soda.

Average price: $23

Rating: 90

Ketel One

This column- and pot-distilled wheat vodka charms with a rounded, balanced profile. Each sip coats the palate with soft, silky texture before a gently sweet finish rounds things off with a smile.

Average price: $23

Rating: 91

Best Vodkas Under $50

Crop Organic Artisanal Vodka

Produced using USDA-certified organic corn, the flavor profile of this vodka is just as admirable as the farming practices used to grow its base grains. Light and bright with a subtle sweetness, this vodka holds its own in Dirty Martinis and those simply garnished with an olive.

Average price: $25

Rating: 89

Vido Vodka

A fruit-based vodka, this Washington State expression is produced using grapes grown on the Goose Ridge Estate Vineyard. Its profile is fruity and juicy, with just enough heat on the palate to bring character to cocktails without overpowering or distracting.

Average price: $27

Rating: 91

Haku Vodka

Distilled from rice, the grain’s distinctive character immediately stands out here, before delicate floral flavors ignite the taste buds. Enjoy mixed with sake in a dry Martini.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

Vestal Vodka Unfiltered (2015 Vintage)

If you’re still unconvinced about the character vodka can present, turn to this bottle. Produced in a single vintage (the most recent iteration is from 2015), this Miranda potatoes–based spirit is distilled just once in a hybrid pot-column still. Rich earthy character springs to life on the nose, then takes an unexpected turn into intense fruit and perfume on the palate. If you can’t grab a bottle of this small-production release, the brand’s standard expression is equally enjoyable if slightly more reserved in character. Both are bargains.

Average price: $28

Rating: 95

Belvedere

This Polish rye vodka begins with a glacial-like mineral quality before the peppery bite of cereal grain and booze peek out on the palate. Mix in an ice-cold Martini.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Broken Shed Vodka

Distilled from whey protein, this New Zealand vodka is neutral and well balanced, with a clean, minerally finish. This is another bottle that succeeds by showing a complete lack of scent and taste of alcohol.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Hangar 1 Vodka

Distilled from grains and grapes, the aromas of this American vodka instantly recall pear drops. Further bursts of orchard fruit and citrus emerge on the palate, making this an ideal candidate for elevated Lemon Drops.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka

This grape-based vodka goes through seven runs in the still and sees five filtrations before bottling. Despite this, much of the character of grapes is maintained. It kicks off with strong floral and candy aromas, before a sweet finish rounds out the silky palate.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

St. George Spirits All Purpose Vodka

Bartlett pears provide the initial base for this luxurious sipping vodka, with non-GMO neutral grain spirit blended with the distillate prior to proofing. The grain spirit takes lead on the nose, while the palate delivers a whisper of eau de vie and luxurious texture.

Average price: $30

Rating: 94

Castle & Key Sacred Spring Vodka

Produced using the same mash bill as the distillery’s bourbon (73 percent corn, 10 percent rye, and 17 percent malted barley), this vodka shows sweet and spicy grain character. Hints of candy and flowers provide subtle layers, and set this bottling apart as a quality mixing spirit.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

Grey Goose

A spray of citrus oil precedes the exceptionally fresh palate of this smooth-sipping, wheat-based vodka. Neutral and versatile, this bottle will blend in nicely to any cocktail ranging from the simple Vodka Soda to shaken Vespers.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

Middle West Spirits OYO

Pronounced “oh-why-oh,” this unfiltered, craft Ohio vodka is produced from red winter wheat. A sweet scent of vanilla mingles with dried fruits on the nose, while attractive spice cuts through its silky palate.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

You & Yours Distilling Co. Y&Y Vodka

Corn, potato, and grape distillates combine in this intriguing California vodka. It opens with peppery pomace aromas, then follows with bright pops of pear drops. With great weight to the palate, and its overall fruitiness, take this for a spin in a Vesper.

Average price: $35

Rating: 88

NAUD Vodka

This Cognac producer may be better versed in the realm of grape distillates but we also love its clean, mineral-rich wheat vodka. A suggestion of fruit on the palate takes it out of the strictly neutral camp, and ensures it will bring character to spirit-forward vodka cocktails.

Average price: $37

Rating: 93

Reisetbauer Axberg Vodka

Just like NAUD, Austria’s Hans Reisetbauer is better known for fruit-based distillates — in this case, world-class fruit and vegetable eaux de vie — but also offers an exceptional wheat vodka. Floral, perfumed, and moderately fruity on the nose, the palate captivates with rich, velvety texture, and leaves a lasting impression on the finish.

Average price: $42

Rating: 94

Best Vodka Under $100

Kástra Elión Vodka

Distilled from olives and grains, this on-brand Greek vodka oozes character and personality. Prepare for unexpected bursts of fruit, saline notes, and texture that edges toward high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Martinis are a must with this vodka — garnish with an olive but hold the brine.

Average price: $55

Rating: 94

Jean Marc XO Vodka

This enjoyable French wheat vodka delights with its poise and grace. Fresh fruit and white flowers perform an intricate dance on the nose and work their way through to the finish. This classy spirit is entirely befitting of its flashy packaging.

Average price: $60

Rating: 94

Best Vodka Over $100

Chopin Vodka Family Reserve

Is it a little extra to spend over $100 on a bottle of vodka? Perhaps, but value and affordability are subjective, and should you be looking to splurge on a bottle, this is the one. Made using young potatoes grown on the Chopin distillery estate, the spirit rests for two years in 50-year-old Polish oak barrels before being bottled by hand. While it shows no color nor influence of wood, the profile is notably harmonious with hints of fruit emerging on the nose and an intense palate that sets up an exceedingly lengthy finish.

Average price: $130

Rating: 94

FAQ

What is vodka made of?

No set regulations govern the base ingredients for vodka’s production. It can therefore be distilled from any agricultural product containing sugar or starch. Most vodkas are distilled from rice, corn, wheat, or potatoes.

What is the most popular vodka in the US?

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the most popular vodka in the U.S.

What is the most popular vodka in the world?

Smirnoff is the most popular vodka in the world.

What makes a vodka smooth?

Vodka brands often claim the use of spring or glacier water can give the spirit a smooth, clean-tasting vodka.