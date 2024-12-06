When the weather gets cold, most are inclined to reach for aged spirits to sip by the fire. Scotch, bourbon, Cognac, and the like tend to fit the bill, but we see this force of habit as a missed opportunity to indulge in other categories that also provide the warmth we crave during the holidays. Yes, we’re talking about tequila.

While there are many branches on the agave spirits family tree, none are as ubiquitous as tequila, making it a great gift option for any spirits enthusiast. Of course, with countless brands and expressions lining the shelves — many of which feature wild, eye-catching bottle designs — it’s easy to get overwhelmed or potentially duped into splurging on a subpar product. To help streamline the process, we’ve put together this guide of the best tequilas to gift this holiday season, with selections ranging from quality, budget-friendly options to experimental one-offs. Simply put, there’s something here for everyone.

Best Budget Tequila: Olmeca Altos Plata

Best Splurge Tequila: El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Knob Creek Rye Edition

Best Tequila for Beginners: Yéyo Tequila Blanco

Best Tequila for Agave Geeks: Lagrimas del Valle Plata El Sabino 2023

Best Tequila for Cocktail Lovers: Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco

Best Tequila to Impress: Don Julio Alma Miel Tequila Joven

Best High-ABV Tequila: LALO Tequila High Proof

Best Budget Tequila

Olmeca Altos Plata

In the $20 to $30 price range, it’s easy to get burned by a subpar bottle, especially given the sheer quantity of tequila brands these days. Luckily, there are still plenty of affordable gems out there. Olmeca Altos Plata is distilled in copper pots and produced with deep well water from the Los Altos region of Jalisco, resulting in a high-quality product that’s easy on the wallet.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Best Splurge Tequila

El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Knob Creek Rye Edition

If the tequila lover in your life is also partial to whiskey, splurging on a bottle of El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Knob Creek Rye Edition is a great way to kill two birds with one stone. This añejo spent a year in former Knob Creek 7 Year Rye barrels, and that influence is prominent, but not overpowering to the point that the agave’s character is playing second fiddle. Instead, this limited-edition release dishes up notes of tropical fruits and bright vegetal spice atop a toffee-rich core with enough oak influence to satisfy whiskey and aged tequila enthusiasts alike.

Average price: $175

Rating: 93

Best Tequila for Beginners

Yéyo Tequila Blanco

First impressions are crucial, so for those about to embark on their tequila journey, it’s best to start off with a modestly priced, clean, and versatile expression. This unaged, additive-free tequila fits that bill, kicking off with a bright fruity and floral profile that segues into a peppery finish. Whether sipped neat or mixed in cocktails, Yéyo offers a stellar introduction to the world of tequila.

Average price: $45

Rating: 92

Best Tequila for Agave Geeks

Lagrimas del Valle Plata El Sabino 2023

Tracking down a unique bottle for a seasoned tequila drinker can be tough. That said, while there are plenty of tried-and-trues out there, it’s worth seeking out something off the beaten path. Consider Lagrimas del Valle Plata El Sabino 2023: This 46 percent ABV offering takes everything we love about unaged tequila and dials it up to the max. Every sip is jam-packed with punchy notes of cooked agave, herbs, and citrus with undercurrents of jalapeños and rocky minerality.

Average price: $65

Rating: 96

Best Tequila for Cocktail Lovers

Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco

Most tequilas in the $30 price range work better in cocktails than sipped neat. Even then, there are plenty of lackluster options fraught with vanilla flavoring and additives that can distract from the spirit’s role in producing a balanced drink. Whether used for a batched Marg, a round of El Diablos, or a few bottles of Ranch Water, this tequila makes for a well-rounded base spirit. It’s fruity, floral, and packs just enough spice to stand up to whatever else might be in the shaker tin.

Average price: $32

Rating: 89

Best Tequila to Impress

Don Julio Alma Miel Tequila Joven

Just like the brand’s iconic 1942 expression, Don Julio Alma Miel Tequila Joven arrives in a slim, towering bottle that stands out on the shelf. Not only is the bottle itself a conversation piece, but the liquid inside is unique in its own right. This blend of blanco tequila, French-sweet-wine-cask-aged añejo, and roasted agave honey dances between notes of caramelized apricots, pepper, and myriad baking spices from start to finish. The bite lives up to the bark here, making Don Julio Alma Miel Tequila Joven equally impressive in flavor and packaging.

Average price: $100

Rating: 92

Best High-ABV Tequila

LALO Tequila High Proof

These days, many tequila brands are innovating in exciting new ways, including cranking up the proof on blancos. The results tend to be more full-bodied, flavor-packed iterations of each brand’s baseline expression. Given that LALO has only produced blanco tequila up until this point — something it’s very good at — we expected great things from the brand’s highly anticipated high-proof release, and LALO certainly delivered. At 54 percent ABV, this expression bursts with dense flavors of lime zest, black olives, and cooked agave, landing savory, sweet, and umami all at the same time. For any tequila lover, or spirits enthusiast in general, this release is sure to please.

Average price: $75

Rating: 95