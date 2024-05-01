The 30 Best Tequilas for 2024

As tequila inches in on vodka’s title of best-selling spirit in the U.S., the agave sector continues to evolve, adapt, and entice. For every mass-market trend (cristalino, RTDs) there’s emerged a niche counter movement for tapped-in enthusiasts to enjoy, such as still-strength blancos, and infused curados.

Add into that mix the spirit’s range of traditional styles — from earthy and spiced blancos to subtly aged reposados, and luxurious añejos — as well as its starring role in cocktails, and tequila’s hot streak should come as no surprise.

This list of the 30 best tequilas to drink right now showcases the sheer extent of that offering, and is the product of more than 130 expressions tasted. Those samples were submitted to VinePair (free of charge) by producers, importers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf. Products were tasted non-blind because we strongly believe that price plays perhaps the most important role in purchasing decisions, and should therefore be considered when tasting and evaluating spirits (and wine).

Rather than the 30 highest-scoring samples from the tasting, this list highlights the best offerings at every price point and across every style. We’re confident that all of these tequilas are made with good intentions and will deliver you — the drinker and buyer — the best possible return for your money.

Here are the 30 best tequilas to drink in 2024.

The Best Tequilas Under $50

Olmeca Altos Plata

A staple for Margs and Palomas alike, Olmeca Altos’ presence in the well or on retail shelves is always a comforting sight — a guarantee that budget-friendly, high-quality agave-based cocktails are but a shaking tin away.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Espolòn Blanco

Authentically agave in profile, Espolòn is another economical option for boilermakers and cocktails. While it lacks the nuance and character of higher-priced blancos on this list, it makes up for it by virtue of availability and reliability.

Average price: $30

Rating: 89

Teremana Small Batch Tequila Blanco

Embraced by bartenders and unstuffy agave enthusiasts, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana is no run-of-the-mill celebrity tequila. In 2023, just three years after its launch, the brand shifted a million cases — hitting that milestone with a clean, pure, vegetal expression of agave, and a notable lack of artificial sweet flavors.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Astral Tequila Añejo

Thirty bucks doesn’t stretch as far as it did just a few years ago in the tequila space, and you’d have to look back even further to find a tahona-crushed, copper pot distilled añejo at this price. That’s the proposition with Astral’s offering, which skews oaky in profile despite its light gold hue. Mix in highballs or spirit-forward stirred drinks.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco

Tres Agave exhibits a subdued nose, but in fairness, it occupies a price point where few blancos should be expected to perform as thought-provoking sippers. Instead, this is another solid mixing option, with laudable intensity and prickly green notes that won’t back down in Margs, whether Cadillac’d, powder sugar rimmed, or clarified.

Average price: $32

Rating: 89

Lunazul Primero-Humoso

Mezcal Margaritas alway sound like a great option but the smoky spirit — especially affordable expressions — all too easily hijacks the drink. As such, bartenders typically split the base between tequila and mezcal, but you don’t need to with this mesquite-smoked-agave outlier from Lunazul, whose profile lands halfway between the two spirits.

Average price: $38

Rating: 89

Abre Ojos Tequila Reposado

A soft and approachable reposado, Abre Ojos has a fruity, rounded profile with a faint kiss of oak running from nose to finish. For serving options, look no further than a large rock of ice or some particularly lively sparkling water, both accompanied by a juicy lime wedge.

Average price: $43

Rating: 91

Yeyo Tequila Blanco

Certified additive-free, Yeyo represents a different type of blanco than the bottles featured prior, in that we’d just as happily sip or mix it. Either way, its fruity, floral, almost candied profile kicks things off with a bright bang, while bitter white pepper brings balance to the finish.

Average price: $45

Rating: 92

LALO Tequila Blanco

Founded by the grandson of Don Julio González, LALO is a celebration of agave in its purest, most natural form. A mainly vegetal nose enjoys intermittent bursts of green mango and orange blossom, while the palate is zesty and peppery, with minerally texture. File this one also under: sip or mix.

Average price: $47

Rating: 94

Mijenta Tequila Blanco

Mijenta is an additive-free, sustainably focused, B-Corp-certified tequila brand that engages in a number of positive initiatives. Rich cooked agave notes and subtle vanilla open the nose of the brand’s blanco. It soon shifts gears into fresh green vegetal territory on the palate, with black pepper spice closing the show.

Average price: $49

Rating: 92

Los Dos Tequila Blanco

Classical music plays while this additive-free blanco ferments — we can’t be certain of the extent of its impact, but for a few years running, Los Dos has consistently delivered during this tasting. Lime zest and agave nectar lead its expressive nose, before prickly spice and anise enter the fray.

Average price: $49

Rating: 93

The Best Tequilas Under $100

Don Fulano Tequila Blanco

It’s easy (if not slightly reductive) to describe most blancos as being either soft and fruity or green and vegetal. But the best bottles, such as this expression from Don Fulano, occupy their own lane entirely. Here, both of the aforementioned profiles are present, while a funky fermented note — think: bruised peach or legit Breton cider — ups the complexity, all delivered with searing intensity and depth.

Average price: $50

Rating: 95

G4 Tequila Blanco

Though prices have crept up for entry-level bottles, the $50 mark continues to represent the most fiercely competitive price point when shopping for extremely high-quality blancos. G4 is firmly in that conversation, offering a shining example of the complex, savory wonders of highland agave, with prominent notes of pepper and green olives throughout.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Santo Spirits Reposado Tequila

Founded by Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri, Santo is the sleeper hit among celebrity tequilas, consistently impressing us with quality products and occasional innovation. There’s nothing groundbreaking about this reposado, though, which offers a textbook example of the style with agave aromas and flavors always center stage, and oak bringing a subtle seasoning and drying tannins to the finish.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

El Tequileño Platinum

El Tequileño Platinum takes us on a tropical fruit exploration, with ripe mango and pineapple husk brimming from the glass. A hint of oak and a spray of lime quickly follow, with a rounded, smooth-sipping palate mirroring the experience of the nose. Neat, rocks, or cocktails, this blanco will bring a smile to your face.

Average price: $51

Rating: 92

Lagrimas Del Valle Plata El Sabino 2023

Tahona-extracted, additive-free, and bottled at an unusually high 46 percent ABV, this is not a standard blanco — neither is it atypical in profile, though. What this tequila does (and it does it very well) is take all of the classic blanco aromas and flavors and serve them with immense concentration and definition. Each sip jumps between cooked agave, citrus oil, fresh herbs, fiery jalapeño, and rocky minerality, with a lengthy finish that brings them all together.

Average price: $65

Rating: 96

Tequila Corazón de Agave Expresiones Artisanal Blanco

Imported by Sazerac, this is the only unaged expression in Tequila Corazón’s “Expresiones” line. Many of the others spend a resting period in former Buffalo Trace and Buffalo Trace Antique Collection barrels, and a fine sip they’ll prove to be for dedicated bourbon drinkers. But for a celebration of agave — one that marries fresh white flowers, aloe, and salty cacti — this is the pick of the bunch.

Average price: $66

Rating: 93

Volans Ultra Premium Tequila Reposado

Deep wells, natural springs, and rain provide the water for this reposado’s fermentation, while tahona extraction further cements its traditional credentials. Just like the producer’s blanco, its profile leans fruity and floral, and not quite as steely and earthy as you might expect from a highland offering. Oak aging builds on the fine base spirit with a considered touch of sweetness and enticing barrel spice.

Average price: $66

Rating: 95

Wild Common Tequila Blanco

Bottled at 42 percent ABV without chill filtration, the intentionality of this blanco’s production immediately shines through. With an overall green, minerally, savory profile, the spirit’s aromas and flavors have more presence than most — no doubt because of the extra 2 percent alcohol, which never translates to ethanol or burn.

Average price: $70

Rating: 93

Santaleza Tequila Reposado

Produced in the Jalisco highlands using stone-oven cooking and tahona milling, this is another reposado that uses oak aging as a gentle seasoning agent, rather than allowing vanilla, baking spice, or char to lead the conversation. With gentle sweetness on the front palate and a mild boozy kick on the finish, we recommend sipping on the rocks (no lime necessary).

Average price: $70

Rating: 92

Código 1530 Blanco Still Strength Estate Harvest Tequila

“Still Strength” blancos might still be a niche trend in tequila, but enthusiasts have embraced them with open arms and ever more producers have noticed the demand and reacted accordingly. Código 1530 launched this 90-proof offering in late 2022, and while it retails for some $25 more than the brand’s standard blanco, tasting them side by side confirms the splurge is justified. The extra alcohol elevates the umami/green profile of the lower-proof blanco to a new, satisfying level of flavor intensity.

Average price: $75

Rating: 92

Tequila Ocho Puntas 2023

Typically released by mezcal producers, “puntas” bottlings intriguingly include the end of the heads and beginning of the heart of distillation. The result is a higher-ABV agave spirit (more potent, even, than still-strength bottlings) with a weighty texture. This is the second such offering from Tequila Ocho, bottled at a grassy, herbaceous, peppery 53 percent ABV. A limited release — grab a bottle while they’re hot!

Average price: $75

Rating: 94

Quintaliza Reposado

Quintaleza Reposado enjoys the unusual distinction of being twice aged in coffee barrels. That might sound gimmicky and by no means will this appeal to those who want the purest expression of agave possible. But for open-minded coffee drinkers, or those seeking an exceptional, if pricey, Reposado Espresso Martini, this is a must-try.

Average price: $79

Rating: 91

Caballito Cerrero Tequilana Weber Azul Blanco Destilado de Agave

Not technically labeled “tequila,” this blanco is made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave and produced by 14th- and 15th-generation tequileros. Sipping the 46 percent-ABV spirit offers a window to the past — an ultra-traditional profile that skews closer to artisanal or ancestral mezcal without the smoke. Savor every last drop.

Average price: $80

Rating: 95

Cazcanes Tequila No. 9 Blanco

Those looking to experience the effects of differing ABVs on blancos need look no further than Cazcanes, which offers 40, 50, and 54 percent releases. No. 9 Blanco occupies that 100-proof middle ground, and it proved to be the floral, salty, cooked agave sweet spot during our tasting. (The producer’s 80-proof reposado and añejo releases also wowed us.)

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

El Negocio Blanco Tequila

Founded by entrepreneur Nicholas Lutz and notable Napa winemaker Adam Craun, El Negocio debuted in summer 2023 with this additive-free blanco. Toeing a fine line between savory umami notes, vegetal chili pepper spice, and ripe stone fruit, this is the complete sipping package, with a balanced mouthfeel and generous finish.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

The Best Tequilas Over $100

Don Julio Alma Miel Tequila Joven

Launched in early 2024, Don Julio Alma Miel combines blanco, French-sweet-wine-cask-aged añejo, and roasted agave honeys. With a light gold hue and diverse aroma spectrum, it’s immediately apparent this innovation is more complex than cristalino tequilas, but just as approachable from a profile perspective. The palate doubles down with caramelized apricot notes upon entry, a peppery middle, and baking spiced finish.

Average price: $100

Rating: 92

Destileria Santanera Tahona Blanco

As this list has (hopefully) already shown, there are remarkably high-quality blancos available for half the price of this release. But every time we taste it, this blanco confirms that it’s a worthy splurge, should you have the budget. Its profile is savory and peppery while the texture has notable weight. We’d happily sip this chilled or room temperature, but can confidently state that none of its masterful nuance will be lost if mixed in cocktails.

Average price: $117

Rating: 94

El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Knob Creek Rye Edition

Introduced in October 2023, this one-off añejo marked the second release in El Tesoro’s “Mundial Collection.” The tequila spent 12 months aging in former Knob Creek 7 Year Rye barrels, and the interaction with their former inhabitants is remarkable. Stone and tropical fruits meet toffee sweetness and vegetal spice on the nose, while the palate is a baking-spice-rich bourbon drinkers’ delight.

Average price: $175

Rating: 93

Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo

Aged in sherry, Scotch, and Cognac casks, this extra añejo matures for a total five years — two years longer than is standard or required for the style. Despite that, the final spirit maintains a distinctive presence of vegetal-spiced agave from beginning to finish. The influence of the different barrels mainly comes into play on the palate, providing richness, complexity, and velvety texture.

Average price: $280

Rating: 94

The Best Cristalino Tequilas

The Tequila Regulatory Council has yet to officially class or categorize cristalino, but it’s an increasingly popular style both in Mexico and the United States. Charcoal filtering removes color from aged expressions (reposado, añejo, or extra añejo) and softens the influence of oak. The style offers a more approachable on-ramp to clear tequila than traditionally made blancos, and while it hasn’t enjoyed complete buy-in from die-hard “enthusiasts,” we believe these bottles strike a considered balance between true agave flavors and the impact of the process.

Tequila Herradura Ultra

This añejo cristalino maintains many of the fresh and fruity bright notes of blanco, while also serving the sweetness of oak (if not the toasted, drying tannic texture). While the brand doesn’t go into production specifics on its website, some online retailers claim this expression is finished with a touch of agave nectar, which producers are within their rights to do. Either way, this is a balanced bottling that’s easy to enjoy.

Average price: $31

Rating: 89

Gran Coramino Cristalino

Where many cristalinos strike a 50/50 balance between blanco and filtered añejo, this example (from Kevin Hart) leans more into the unaged profile, offering green pepper, almost grassy notes seldom found in this style. Oak and sweetness bring body to the palate and finish off each sip with a touch of decadence.

Average price: $55

Rating: 90

FAQ

What type of tequila is the smoothest?

While any expression of tequila can be considered “smooth,” many believe that extra añejo tequilas — which are barrel-aged for a minimum of three years — are particularly smooth, complex, and best for sipping.

What are the best-selling tequilas?

The popularity of tequila has exploded in recent years, and as the spirit has evolved, so, too, has the number of brands on the market. In addition to a number of other brands, Don Julio, Tequila Ocho, Patrón Tequila, Jose Cuervo, and El Jimador are among the best-selling tequilas. (Check out the full list of the top 10 best-selling tequilas in the world.)

What is the best tequila for shots?

Any tequila on this list can be the best tequila for shots if you really put your mind to it. While we at VinePair prefer our tequila mixed into cocktails or served neat, if you’re taking shots, opt for a quality tequila under the $25 price point.

What are silver and gold tequila?

Often labeled as “blanco” or “plata,” silver tequila is typically unaged and is clear as a result. Many tout silver tequila as agave’s most undiluted expression and the best measure of a brand’s range. Gold tequila, often labeled as “joven” or “oro,” is also typically unaged, though can include a blend of unaged and aged tequilas. In some cases, gold tequilas get their color from the addition of caramel colorings and other flavors.

VinePair’s Tasting Methodology: How We Rate

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts numerous tastings for our popular Buy This Booze column and wine and spirits reviews. Our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

In alignment with our reviews mission, we believe in purposefully tasting all products as our readers typically would, with full knowledge of the producer, the region, and — importantly — the price. Tastings are therefore not typically conducted blind.

For Buy This Booze roundups, we usually include a maximum of one expression per brand, though we do allow multiple products from the same production facility (i.e., released under different labels).

For this tequila roundup, we considered a number of different factors before finalizing the list. Our overall aim was to provide a complete overview of the myriad styles and expressions of tequila — from unaged, expressive blancos to sweeter, robust añejos. Price points span from entry-level “approachable” bottles to ultra-premium, limited-edition releases that spirits geeks should go to great lengths to seek out. We are confident that every bottle that made this final ranking delivers on flavor, balance, depth, and complexity for each of their respective price points.