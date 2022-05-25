Though summer has not yet officially arrived, rising temps have inspired Americans to tuck their coats and sweaters away and bring out those sandals and swimsuits that haven’t seen the light of day since last August. But our bar carts also need a refresh this time of year, which means saying goodbye (for now) to rich, creamy liqueurs, and hello to refreshing summer sips.

Margaritas are undoubtedly the quintessential summer cocktail, with frozen, fruity, and floral versions finding their way back onto restaurant and bar menus as tank top-clad dog owners flock to outdoor tables. But with to-go cocktails making a comeback and park days looking more and more appealing, there are also more times that call for canned, bottled, or boxed Margs.

The market is full of options, but we’ve made life easier by tasting a huge selection of ready-to-drink Margaritas and paring it down to our eight favorites. Read on for our picks of the best RTD Margs to drink this summer.

Tequila Cazadores Ready-to-Drink Spicy Margarita

You’re probably familiar with Cazadores’ stag-clad tequila bottles, and the bartender-beloved brand now offers ready-made Margs and Spicy Margaritas in bright green cans. The latter is bursting with vegetal notes of bell pepper, bright acidity, and a hint of umami-laden spice marked by a definitive note of pickled jalapeños.

Golden Rule Spirits Margarita Original

This is a Margarita for the purists out there. With a delightful citrus taste and a balanced string of sweetness, there’s nothing artificial about this RTD. One thing to note: There’s definitely a subtle heat to this offering, so we recommend serving it over ice for the best experience.

Straightaway Margarita

For a bottled Marg that looks as great as it tastes, Straightaway hits the nail on the head. This one offers mild heat, offset by the tongue-tingling smokiness of mezcal. A bright lime zip and a hint of sweetness balance everything out.

JuneShine Tequila Margarita

If your favorite part of a Margarita is the salty rim, this can is for you. Light and slightly fizzy, think of this RTD as a tequila soda with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of flaky sea salt — subtle, sessionable, and great for picnicking.

On The Rocks Cocktails (OTR) Margarita

On The Rocks Cocktails’ Margarita, made with Hornitos Plata, is earthy, understated, and stands out from its peers with its relatively muted levels of lime and sweetness. The resulting Marg is great for those looking for a grassy, zesty Margarita in a bottle perfect for sharing with friends or sipping over a few weeks.

Ranch Rider Spirits Margarita

Somewhere between a hard seltzer and freshly made Margarita lies this zippy RTD. With a nice level of tartness, it’s not too sweet, but not too sour — a nice and crisp drink that welcomes the next sip. Bring it to a pool day or a pregame — either way, it’s sure to be a hit.

Tip Top Margarita

Tip Top Proper Cocktails never fail to impress us, and this Marg is no exception. It’s undeniably strong in flavor — it calls for lots of ice and perhaps an extra squeeze of lime — but this is a well-made Margarita that could easily pass as being freshly made by an expert mixologist.

Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer Prickly Pear

OK, this Margarita-flavored seltzer isn’t exactly a swap for your average Marg on the rocks, but its prickly pear flavors impart a bright floral essence that we love. Bubbly, light, and wildly refreshing, this is the hard seltzer for Margarita mavens.