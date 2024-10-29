Gone are the days when flavored spirits were relegated to the vodka category. Flavored whiskey has been on a steady upward trajectory in the U.S. for over a decade, with case sales expanding from just 2 million in 2010 to over 16 million in 2020. By 2022, the flavored whiskey sector accounted for approximately one-fifth of total whiskey volume, according to data analytics company IWSR. And while the niche is undeniably dominated by Fireball — the cinnamon-flavored whisky has accounted for over 40 percent of category volume in the past decade — there are dozens of other spicy, savory, and fruity options on the market to satisfy an infinite number of palates.

To keep pace, distillers have experimented with apple, berry, peanut butter, and even banana flavorings to attract new consumers. And as public favor continues to build, the quality — and in some cases sticker price — of the selection is increasing right along with it. Some bottles, like Crown Royal’s 23-year-old Golden Apple, fetch upwards of $250.

Good flavored whiskey doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, though. The vast majority of the category falls in the $20 to $40 range, and there’s no shortage of options to choose from. To determine which bottles are the cream of the crop, we broke out our Glencairns and got to work. Without further ado, here are the 10 best flavored whiskeys to drink in 2024.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

Founded in 2018 by former UFC champion Conor McGregor, Proper No. Twelve made an immediate splash with spirits and sports fans alike. By 2020, the Irish whiskey brand was valued at over $200 million and just a year later, McGregor offloaded his majority stake to Proximo Spirits in a deal worth up to $600 million. Bottled at 35 percent ABV, the whiskey opens with a strong green apple note and a whiff of decadent, chocolate-like malt. On the palate, tart Granny Smith and baking spice are prominent and give way to a hot, honeyed finish. Price: $24.99.

Wild Turkey American Honey

Before there was a booming flavored whiskey market stateside, there was Wild Turkey American Honey, which launched in 1976 as Wild Turkey Honey Liqueur. The spirit is bourbon-forward on the nose, with expressive spice, caramel, and oak starring alongside honey’s signature floral scent. Despite being only 71 proof, American Honey punches above its weight on the palate, delivering a viscous mouthfeel and notes of warm brown sugar, baking spice, and, of course, honey. Price: $19.99.

Howler Head Banana

Banana may seem like an odd choice for whiskey-making, but Howler Head was onto something when it launched its flagship spirit in 2021. In its first year on shelves, Howler Head sold 50,000 cases — enough to attract Campari, which purchased a 15 percent stake in the brand. Like Proper No. Twelve, much of the bourbon-based spirit’s success has been tied to its partnership with the UFC, but its dessert-like taste doesn’t hurt, either. The banana essence here is undeniable, though thanks to the spirit’s signature baking spice and charred oak flavors, the whiskey drinks remarkably similar to a Bananas Foster. Packaged at 40 percent ABV, the liquid packs a boozier punch compared to others in the category, but its baked fruit and brown sugar notes will stand up in cocktails and on their own. Price: $29.99.

Tamworth Distilling Graverobber Unholy Rye

Produced by the team at New Hampshire’s Tamworth Distilling, Graverobber Unholy Rye is flavored with maple syrup tapped from trees in the distillery’s on-site cemetery. Formerly a seasonal release, the spooky whiskey is now available year-round, and we’re grateful for it. The whiskey opens with seductive rye spice on the nose along with a hint of cinnamon. On the palate, maple syrup plays a more supportive role by sweetening the intense spice notes and softening the boozy edge. With hints of bitter citrus peel, this whiskey is warm, comforting, and practically begging us to mix it into our next Manhattan. Price: $34.99.

Crown Royal Regal Apple

Though it’s nowhere near as expensive as Crown Royal’s super-premium offering, Regal Apple is just as flavorful. Aromas of green apple Jolly Rancher dominate and transfer onto the palate before the taste of baked apple pie takes over, complemented by rich nutmeg and cinnamon. The 70-proof Canadian whisky’s viscous mouthfeel allows the flavor to linger, growing sweeter on the finish. Price: $26.99.

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Steven and Brittany Yeng, Skrewball launched the world’s first peanut butter whiskey and inspired multiple brands to follow in its footsteps. The flavored spirit is so popular that it prompted Pernod Ricard USA to acquire a majority share in the brand in March 2023. We can see why people love it so much: The spirit is creamy, washing the taste buds with toasted peanuts, caramelized brown sugar, and vanilla. Remarkably similar in taste to a peanut butter blossom cookie, the whiskey finishes with a welcome salinity that mellows any lingering sweetness. Price: $29.99.

Starlight Distillery Blackberry Whiskey

While some berry whiskeys are flavored with artificial additives, the one made at Indiana’s Starlight Distillery gets its kick from real fruit. All of the berries used to flavor the brand’s Blackberry Whiskey are grown on-site before they’re macerated, blended with the brand’s straight bourbon whiskey, and bottled at 42 percent ABV. As a result, the blackberry flavor is prominent though still delicate, adding a rich, brambly essence to the bourbon’s charred oak, vanilla, and caramel notes. Price: $23.99–$26.99.

Bird Dog Whiskey Hot Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey

Kentucky-based Bird Dog Whiskey produces over a dozen flavors of whiskey, and the recently reformulated Hot Cinnamon expression is at the top of our list. Prickly cinnamon immediately tickles the nose, though the flavor is very well integrated on the palate, melding with bourbon’s toasted oak flavor. Where some cinnamon-flavored whiskeys are intensely cloying and stick around on the taste buds, Bird Dog Hot Cinnamon is the exact opposite, with just a hint of vanilla sweetness on the finish. Price: $22.99.

Bird Dog Whiskey Gingerbread Flavored Whiskey

Also impressing our tasting panel was Bird Dog’s Gingerbread Flavored Whiskey, which immediately felt nostalgic and comforting. Given gingerbread’s signature blend of cinnamon, clove, and ginger, its sweet-and-spicy twang is well suited for whiskey and its own dessert-adjacent notes. Bottled at 35 percent ABV, this whiskey is chock-full of sugar, spice, and everything nice, and you’ll want to have a bottle on deck this holiday season. Price: $22.99.

Tullamore D.E.W. Honey

Tullamore D.E.W.’s honey-flavored expression launched in 2021, though it wasn’t available for purchase in the U.S. until February 2024. The spirit (which is the brand’s signature, triple-blend Irish whiskey blended with 100 percent Bohemian honey sourced from the Czech Republic) opens with delightful honeysuckle and malt aromas that beckon you in for a sip. Once you do, you’ll find an intense palate accented by vanilla, floral, and honey. Given the whiskey’s weightier mouthfeel, we’d recommend pouring this one over a bit of ice and letting the flavors evolve with time. Price: $24.