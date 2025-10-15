For the second year in a row, Cognac is experiencing a significant downturn in sales, perhaps as much as some 13 percent overall. Insiders chalk this up to China — Cognac’s biggest market by value — levying duties of up to 34.9 percent on European brandy, something widely viewed as retaliatory for the EU’s decision to impose huge import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Similar tariff problems abound in the U.S. — Cognac’s biggest market by volume — and consumers seem to be switching to lower-priced bottles. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

For the longest time there have essentially been two wildly different worlds when we think of Cognac.

There are the multi-national, conglomerate-owned big brands that reportedly account for 45 percent of all Cognac sold. These brands are often packaged in ostentatious bottles, flexed in nightclubs, proofed to exactly the legal bare minimum of 40 percent ABV, and tend to lack character.

Then, there are the smaller brands, typically grower/distillers, who are producing Cognac “the old-fashioned way,” packaging it in humble bottles with labels loaded with nerdy information and offering extraordinary flavor (and sometimes age) for a fraction of what the big houses charge. As you’ll see from our list below, though you’ve maybe never heard of them, these are often the brands preferable to seek out. (Though the household names still have some gems as well, if you know where to look.)

Here are the 20 best Cognacs to drink right now.

The 20 Best Cognacs to Drink in 2025

The Best All-Rounder Cognac

Ragnaud Sabourin Fontvieille No. 35 Cognac

While listed as an X.O. (minimum of 10 years old), the No. 35 actually denotes the age, the eaux-de-vie produced from the oldest vines from the Ragnaud-Sabourin estate, which was founded in 1850. Today, Annie Ragnaud-Sabourin and her son, Olivier, heirs to the founder, continue to produce eau-de-vie exclusively from their own vines in the south of Grande Champagne. Sometimes these are sold to the large Cognac houses; often, they are kept for themselves to age, which is why the small house is well known for its aged stocks.

This mahogany-colored Cognac starts with a musty nose, with underlying notes of dried fruits and nuts, with a slight anise touch. The palate offers a rich mouthfeel, with hints of apricot, though it is mostly drying with a lingering rancio quality. The finish is long and tannic, with notes of leather.

Yes, the price is nearly two bills, but think how much, say, a 35-year-old single malt might cost. This is an extraordinary sipping spirit, a mature brandy that will be easily enjoyed by both connoisseurs and neophytes alike.

Average price: $190 (700 mL)

Rating: 95

The Best Cognac for Cocktails

Martell V.S.

This V.S. (Very Special), meaning aged at least two years, is not the most complex Cognac, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for someone who might want to use it in a Sidecar. There’s strong stone fruit on the nose, with hints of lemon curd. The palate has a sort of waxy note that is not off-putting like it might sound. Where else are you going to get such a solid Cognac at such an affordable price?

Average price: $33

Rating: 90

The Best Cognac for Beginners

Hardy V.S.O.P. Organic

For this release, Hardy claims to work in close collaboration with its winegrowing partners, assuring the vines and environment are treated respectfully. The nose is floral with hints of pears, while the palate is unmistakably peach soda. It is, at times, jarringly sweet — especially compared to some of the more woody, drying Cognacs on this list — though one would presume the organic certification means no funny business is going on in regard to additives. Whatever the case, it’s undeniably fun to drink.

Average price: $63 (700 mL)

Rating: 90

The Best Cognac to Splurge On

Delamain Pléiade Domaine La Rambaudie

Cognac is one of the easiest categories to splurge on, but, in many cases, you’re overspending for marketing and a cool bottle. (For example, the $4,000 bottle we tried during this tasting that, though pretty solid, seemed to be charging us more for the matte black decanter and lacquered wood box it came in.) Not the case here: You’re paying purely for age and quality.

This is a single-vineyard Cognac, the grapes coming from Delamain’s own vines in Grande Champagne. This limited bottling of 1,500, from cask 767-04, is an X.O. that is clearly much older than a mere decade. The nose has tons of wood spice, though a hint of vanilla and leather comes through as well. The palate is a touch sweeter with rancio and dark fruits. The finish is likewise woody, with a peppery zing that hangs on for a long time.

Average price: $250

Rating: 93

The Best of the Rest

The Best Cognacs Under $50

Reviseur Cognac V.S.O.P.

A label from Francis Abécassis (who also makes ABK6, see further down), this single-estate Cognac is nuanced, though it takes a while to kick in. After that, the complexity goes on for days. Baking spices, mixed nuts, toasted oak, and even some classic new car smell. At this price, it’s a “buy” all day.

Average price: $37

Rating: 91

Braastad V.S.O.P. Reserve Cognac

A blend of Cognacs sourced from the Bons Bois and Fins Bois regions, including casks as old as 12 years, this is very floral on the nose, while the palate leans more toward fresh fruit with a hint of earth and green pepper. It’s soft in mouthfeel (a bit too soft?), but at this price it’s hard to nitpick.

Average price: $43

Rating: 92 (700 mL)

François Voyer V.S.O.P. Cognac

Produced at Pierre Vaudon’s family estate from grapes harvested in Grande Champagne, this V.S.O.P. is drawn from barrels aged six to 14 years. There are some citrusy notes on the nose with a touch of vanilla. The palate is packed with orchard fruits, a bit of apricot jam, and some herbal hints. It’s mellow and soft and eminently drinkable. At this price, you can afford to use it for any and all drinking occasions.

Average price: $48

Rating: 92 (700 mL)

The Best Cognacs Under $100

Jean-Luc Pasquet L’Organic 07

It feels like one thing stopping small-house Cognac from becoming more mainstream is that no mom ‘n’ pop producers have yet become real household names. Unlike tequila — which also suffers from conglomerate-owned, additive-laden brands in flashy bottles — there’s no Fortaleza (or Ocho or even LALO) yet in the world of Cognac. But Pasquet could fill that role. The brand’s seven year Cognac is surprisingly dry, spicier, and woodier than any big-house Cognacs you’re used to. The palate is packed with orchard fruit and more baking spice. Pasquet always offers approachable, delicious, complex Cognac at a price that can’t be beat, whether you want to drink it neat or shake it up in cocktails. If you see Pasquet, any Pasquet… buy it.

Average price: $58

Rating: 92 (700 mL)

Distillerie du Peyrat Rare Prestige Organic Cognac

After years of distilling for the bigger brands, owner Jean-François Rault finally decided to produce his own Cognac, focusing specifically on organic Cognac. (It’s certified by the USDA, GMO-free, and even uses recycled paper for the label.) Though being organic is no guarantee of quality, this is excellent. Aged a minimum of seven years, the nose has notes of fresh fruits, plum and peaches, while the palate skews more dried fruit (apricots) and spice. It’s got a great roundness and mouthfeel, and there’s a persistence of flavor that just won’t quit on the finish.

Average price: $60

Rating: 92

Cognac Park V.S.O.P.

This is a blend of 40 percent Fins Bois, 40 percent Petite Champagne, and 20 percent Grande Champagne Cognac, using only Ugni Blanc grapes, aged for a minimum of four years. It has a youthful, herbal aroma that, oddly, can’t help but remind us of the iconic 95/5 rye whiskeys. On the palate it’s sweeter and desserty, with notes of bananas foster, caramel sauce, and dark chocolate. This is an after-dinner Cognac par excellence.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Rémy Martin 1738

Offering no age statement, though more expensive than Rémy Martin’s V.S.O.P. (minimum four years of aging), this is a drier, oakier Cognac than a lot of the sweeter Cognacs you might typically find from the big houses. The nose is dark fruit with hints of toasted oak, while the palate leans more spicy, with underlying notes of slightly bitter, dark chocolate, and a tannic, chalky finish.

Average price: $73

Rating: 89

Normandin-Mercier Organic V.S.O.P.

Produced by fifth-generation Cognac makers who buy young Cognac from small producers in the crus of Petite Champagne and Grande Champagne only, this V.S.O.P. from Petite Champagne has aged for seven years in casks near the port of La Rochelle. It’s wonderfully complex in nose and palate, with floral hints, spice, and anise. The lack of chill filtration gives it a robust mouthfeel, ideal for contemplative sipping. A real beauty.

Average price: $75

Rating: 93

Martingale Cognac

Martingale is a newish brand from a family with a long Cognac-making tradition (they often supplied their eaux-de-vie to bigger houses, as is standard). The one product in the brand’s own line is excellent, packed with orchard fruit (think: pear) and flowers on the nose, leading into a fruity body with just a touch of oak. It’s soft and easy-drinking and would be ideal as a “summer sipper” or in a highball.

Average price: $80

Rating: 91

Dudognon Vieille Reserve 20 Year Cognac

This is produced from Ugni grapes grown and distilled at Maison Dudognon in Grande Champagne, then distilled on alembics fired with charcoal and wood. The nose is desserty with hints of apple pie, cookie dough, and caramel sauce. The palate leans more toward freshly picked orchard fruit, though there’s some Milk Duds notes and baking spice, too. Slight demerits for the short finish.

Average price: $90

Rating: 92

Cognac Maxime Trijol X.O. Grand Classique

Built of eaux-de-vie from all six growth appellations, this X.O. blend is quite floral on the nose. The palate is more spicy and woody, though there’s an underlying Grand Marnier/orange marmalade note. From V.S.O.P. and up, the house’s whole portfolio is good (and mostly affordable), but this one offers the sweet spot between price, age, and quality.

Average price: $90

Rating: 91

The Best Cognacs Over $100

Planat Organic Founder’s Blend X.O. Cognac

Currently owned and independently run by Norwegian and French families, Planat — the third-largest Cognac brand in the U.S. at the turn of the 20th century — has recently recommitted to organic agriculture in partnership with winegrowers. Claiming the largest organic Cognac stock in the region, this blend — the youngest Cognac being 10 years of age — is produced from organic grapes originating from the Grande and Petite Champagne, Fins Bois, and Bons Bois regions. It’s vibrant on the nose, floral, and fruity, but the palate tastes more mature, bursting with notes of gingerbread, wood, and a touch of rancio. Outstanding.

Average price: $100

Rating: 94

ABK6 X.O. Family Cellar

This single-estate Cognac is produced entirely at Domaine de Chez Maillard in Fins Bois, whose vineyards are located on a chalky hilltop. This special X.O. bursts with just-baked croissants on the nose. The palate leans toward dried fruits and nuts, black licorice, and a hint of baking spices. The finish offers leather and a hint of wood. It’s hard to find many better Cognacs at this price point.

Average price: $120 (700 mL)

Rating: 93

Jean Fillioux Tres Vieux

If 80 proof (40 percent ABV) is often a sign that little thought went into the bottling outside of “How many bottles can we squeeze out of this cask?” that is hardly the case here. Despite the bare minimum proof, this X.O. Extra (over 25 years old) is bold in both flavor and mouthfeel. The nose offers notes of vanilla bean, marmalade, and slightly tart orchard fruit. The palate is spicy, with notes of wood. Every time you return to the glass you find a new flavor to seize on. Produced by fifth-generation owner Christophe Fillioux who harvests his own grapes, makes the wine, and then distills it, this is a Cognac for Cognac lovers.

Average price: $130 (700 mL)

Rating: 93

Cognac Frapin 15 Year

Seemingly marketed more to a whiskey audience with the name and age statement, this is every bit for Cognac connoisseurs. The family-owned brand, which dates their production back to the 13th century, grows, harvests, distills, and ages all their Cognac on site at their Grande Champagne estate. This X.O. is built from a blend of Cognacs from both humid and dry cellars, creating a huge mouthfeel and incredible complexity. The nose is woody, with notes of vanilla and black tea. The palate is lip-puckeringly tannic, though it’s not unpleasant as it’s backed by dried fruits and fresh-baked bread.

Average price: $130 (700 mL)

Rating: 93

Maison Ferrand Renegade No. 4

This fourth edition in the brand’s Renegade Barrel series draws inspiration from a 19th-century tradition of “Early Landed” Cognac that was sent to London to mature along the Thames. In this case, barrels of Ferrand Cognac Grande Champagne Premier Cru, distilled in 2014, continued their maturation in Barbados. (It should be noted that brand owner Alexandre Gabriel just so happens to own Planteray Rum, as well as a Barbados rum distillery.) The heat and sun of the Caribbean surely make this Cognac very aggressive and barrel-forward, with tons of vanilla on the nose and palate. Maybe the place of aging is leading the witness, but you can’t help but get a lot of tropical fruits as well, including pineapple and mango. We think Cognac purists might dislike it, but spirits nerds will greedily gulp this down, despite the hefty price.

Average price: $195 (700 mL)

Rating: 93

FAQ

What is the difference between Cognac and brandy?

Liquid-wise, nothing. Cognac is a style of grape brandy made strictly in Cognac, a delimited region to the north of Bordeaux, France. While all Cognac is brandy, not all brandy is Cognac.

What is rancio?

Spanish for “rancid,” when used in tasting notes for Cognac (or sherry or single malt Scotch), it refers to the complex and sui generis flavor and aroma that is somewhat musty, earthy, nutty, and woody. This flavor develops from a gradual oxidation from a long period aging in a barrel.

What are the Cognac ‘crus’ and what grapes are used in productions?

Cognac can only be produced in six officially designated regions (known as “crus”) in southwestern France: Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne, Borderies, Fins Bois, Bons Bois, and Bois Ordinaires. Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne are the two most esteemed. The Ugni Blanc grape makes up about 98 percent of Cognac production, though Folle Blanche, Colombard, and some others are used as well.

What is a good affordable Cognac?

The cheapest Cognac on this list is Martell V.S., which comes in at an average of $33 per bottle. Thanks to the price and versatility, it was also selected as our top Cognac for cocktails. At $37 a bottle, Reviseur Cognac V.S.O.P. is another solid option.