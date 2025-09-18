It’s no secret that some California Cabernets come with lofty price tags. Ever since Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars won the 1976 Judgement of Paris, the Napa Valley has been considered America’s premier wine region — and most of the wine from the region doesn’t come cheap.

Over the years, Napa’s prestige has trickled throughout the Golden State, bumping up the prices of California Cabernet with it. But that doesn’t mean all California Cabs require an arm and a leg to enjoy, or that you can’t find great Cabs from across the state for a great value. From bottlings produced from grapes grown exclusively in cool climates to those hailing from single vineyards along the Central Coast, these are 10 of the best California Cabernets under $50.

Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Starmont Vineyards was established in St. Helena in 1989 and has been producing classically styled California wines ever since. To craft this Cabernet Sauvignon, winemaker Jeff Crawford sources grapes from across the state’s northern cool climate regions, resulting in a unique Cab. Bottled at 14 percent ABV, the wine presents aromas of black pepper and tart berries and a palate with more bright fruit notes than one may expect from the grape. That said, there are still plenty of structured tannins to keep things balanced. This is a California Cab that punches well above its weight. Average price: $24. Rating: 94.

Decoy Limited Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Decoy, a second label of Duckhorn Vineyards, was first launched in 1985 as a means of offering high-quality wines at a more affordable price point. In 2018, Decoy launched Decoy Limited, a sub-label of the second label, which encompasses wines made from fruit grown at celebrated California vineyards. This bottling hails from the Alexander Valley and is practically the definition of “California Cab.” Aromas of juicy dark fruit and pepper permeate the nose before a palate with deep fruit notes and pops of pepper and spice takes over. Average price: $30. Rating: 92.

Madroña Vineyards Signature Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Drive 45 miles East from Sacramento and you’ll find Madroña Vineyards, a high-elevation winery located in California’s El Dorado AVA. Ideal for enjoying now or several years down the line, this Cabernet was produced from fruit grown on 50-year old vines situated 3,000 feet above sea level. Expect earthy aromas with pops of red fruit and a medium-bodied palate with structured tannins and a balance of acid and deep fruit. Average price: $32. Rating: 94.

Outward Massa Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Located along the Golden State’s Central Coast, Outward Wines was established by Ryan Pace and Natalie Siddique in 2016. Since then, the two co-founders have been sourcing organic and biodynamically farmed fruit from across the region to craft their wines. This Cabernet was made from grapes grown on the Massa Vineyard in California’s Carmel Valley, which has been certified 100 percent organic since the ‘80s. Rather than the serious, highly structural wines that define the Napa Valley, this Cabernet leans on the more playful side, with pleasant aromas of black pepper and pops of cherry cola. On the palate, there are plenty of fleshy fruit notes, with delightful support from acid and tannins. Average price: $38. Rating: 92.

Beringer Vineyards Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Established in 1876, Beringer Vineyards is the longest continuously operating winery in the Napa Valley. This Cabernet Sauvignon is bottled at a punchy 15.2 percent ABV and hails from the Knights Valley AVA, which is widely regarded as the bridge connecting Napa and Sonoma. The nose offers pleasant aromas of white pepper and roasted coffee beans that transfer onto a fruity palate with tight concentration and vibrant acidity. Average price: $40. Rating: 94.

Bedrock Wine Co. Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Based in Sonoma Valley, Bedrock Wine Co. makes its lineup of wines by sourcing fruit from across California, not just from a handful of AVAs. The grapes for this Cabernet Sauvignon were all harvested in Sonoma County, albeit from a few vineyards. The result is a robust Cabernet bursting with aromas of earth, blackberries, and spiced wood. Similar notes follow on the palate where they’re joined by prominent oak and concentrated fruit flavors. With grippy tannins and 14.5 percent ABV, it’s an ideal wine to pair with red meat. Average price: $44. Rating: 93.

Crossbarn Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

As one of eleven children in a family of farmers, Paul Hobbs was instilled with an appreciation for terroir from a young age. In 1991, he established Paul Hobbs Winery in the Russian River Valley. Nine years after that, he launched Crossbarn to honor his family history of sustainable farming. The very first wine released under the Crossbarn label? Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine opens with bright berry aromas before a fruit-forward palate takes over with lush, silky tannins. Average price: $45. Rating: 90.

Louis M. Martini Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Louis M. Martini Winery was founded in 1933 in St. Helena shortly before the repeal of Prohibition, and it’s been producing Cabernet Sauvignon since. Bottled at 15 percent ABV, there’s no mistaking the fact that this wine comes from the Napa Valley. Powerful blackberry and pepper aromas leap from the glass, while the palate leans on the plusher side with jammy fruit and firm, structural tannins. Average price: $45. Rating: 90.

Atlas Peak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Located up in the Vaca Mountains, Atlas Peak Winery was established in 1987, which predates the formation of the Atlas Peak AVA by about five years. The higher elevation provides this Cabernet with a calmer quality than those produced at lower elevations, with an earthy and fruit-forward nose. A medium-bodied palate delivers blackberry, dark cherry, and notes of flint, balanced by energetic tannins. Average price: $50. Rating: 90.

Burgess Cellars ‘Contadina’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Founded on Howell Mountain in 1972 by Tom Burgess, Burgess Cellars was established with the goal of cultivating Cabernet Sauvignon. With a few years of age on it, this Cab has softened slightly, offering roasted prune, rosemary, and balsamic vinegar aromas. A similar palate follows, bursting with lithe fruit, plush tannins, and slight acidity for balance. Average price: $50. Rating: 92.