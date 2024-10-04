The Napa Valley is often regarded as the wine capital of the United States, so it’s no surprise that bottles from the region are typically accompanied by hefty price tags. And as the Northern Californian region continues to grow in popularity both stateside and abroad, the going rate for its wines is swelling right along with it. In 2022, the average price of a Napa Valley bottle crossed the $100 threshold for the first time, and costs are still creeping up.

Few Napa wines come cheap, but some exist in an expensive league of their own, bringing in massive sums at auction. According to a new report from Wine-Searcher, all 10 of the most expensive Napa Valley wines are priced over $1,000. This is the first time in history the list has exclusively included four-figure bottles.

Keep reading to discover the most expensive wines hailing from Napa Valley in 2024, according to Wine-Searcher.

Chappellet Winery’s Premiere Cabernet Sauvignon is produced in extremely limited batches from grapes harvested from the most prized block of land at the vineyard. Aged in 100 percent new French oak, one can expect to find rich red fruit notes, a hint of spice, and subtle vanilla flavors. Average Score: n/a. Average Price: $1,200.

Shafer Vineyards’ Sunspot Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is made from 100 percent Cabernet Sauvignon grapes harvested from a singular vineyard block. Aged for 32 months in new French oak, the wine is a knockout at 15.5 percent ABV and is said to carry notes of black cherry and cassis. Average Score: n/a. Average Price: $1,300.

While the vast majority of Napa’s most expensive bottles are Cabernet Sauvignon, Realm Cellars demonstrates the prowess of red blends in its experimental, allocation-only The Absurd. Made with different varietals harvested from different plots each year, the only real rule with The Absurd is that there are no rules: no two vintages will ever taste the same, likely contributing to its price point. Average Score: 96. Average Price: $1,352.

Harlan Estate was founded with the goal of producing a first-growth California wine that could stand up to those made in Bordeaux. The winery’s Bordeaux Red Blend is one of the highest-rated Napa Wines on Wine-Searcher and has steadily climbed in price over the last three years. The wine has been described as full-bodied and lush, dominated by black fruit, caramel, licorice, and bay leaf. Average Score: 96. Average Price: $1,635.

Ghost Horse is one of the most highly sought-after producers in the Napa Valley, with demand for Fantome increasing every year. Said to be the softest wine in the Ghost Horse lineup, Fantome is full-bodied and delivers cassis, blackberry, and baking spice notes. Average Score: n/a. Average Price: $2,150.

While the price of Ghost Horse’s Apparition may have dipped slightly in 2023 — it averaged at $3,003 — its value rebounded slightly this year. Retailing at an average cost of $3,077, the wine is said to be muscular and complex, washing the palate in dark fruit, leather, earth, and spice. Average Score: n/a. Average Price: $3,077.

Screaming Eagle has long been known for its extremely high price tags, though the average price of its Sauvignon Blanc took a serious hit in 2024, down $1,097 year-over-year. Nevertheless, the wine goes for well over $3,000 at auction, with oenophiles eager to try its juicy white peach, pomelo, and citrus flavors. Average Score: 93. Average Price: $3,497.

According to user searches on Wine-Searcher, Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon is the third-most sought-after wine made in America. Characterized by its wet earth, blue fruit, and graphite notes, the wine is also one of the most highly rated Napa Valley bottlings on the platform. Average Score: 97. Average Price: $4,204.

While demand for Ghost Horse Spectre may have lowered slightly in 2024, wine lovers are still anxious to try what the brand has referred to as its “most seductive” bottling. Bold and structured, the wine opens with baking spice, white pepper, plum, and cassis notes before a lengthy finish takes over. Average Score: n/a. Average Price: $4,200.

The popularity of Ghost Horse Premonition Cabernet Sauvignon steadily increased over the past year, driving up its already lofty price tag. Hand-crafted from fruit grown on extremely small plots, the wine has been described as highly concentrated with prominent black fruit, red fruit, and oak flavors. Average Score: n/a. Average Price: $6,001.