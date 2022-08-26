On its own, rum may be misunderstood, but when combined with tropical fruits it quickly becomes one of summer’s go-to spirits. From classic cocktails like the Daiquiri and Mojito to tropical treats like Mai Tais and Piña Coladas, rum adds a hint of sweetness and a boozy kick.

With the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages continuing to increase, it comes as no surprise that rum RTDs have started to surface. The beloved cocktails are the perfect candidate for canned and bottled drinks on the go. A bit of tang, tart flavors, and cane sugar provide the backdrop for a balanced cocktail that is refreshing — especially on the hottest days.

With a market full of rum RTD’s, finding the best of the bunch can be challenging. Don’t worry, though, we’ve done the leg work for you. Here, we’ve gathered the top nine rum RTD beverages available right now. Summer may be nearing an end but with one last holiday weekend on the horizon, there’s still time to hit a BBQ, pool party, picnic, or other outdoor activity with one (or a few) of these easygoing rum cocktails.

On the Rocks Classic Daiquiri Cocktail

If you enjoy the simple yet tangy sweetness of a classic Daiquiri then you’ll enjoy the ease of this RTD. Made from a blend of light and dark Cruzan rums, this minimalist brand has found the right balance of lime and sugar to formulate a well-rounded cocktail.

Post Meridiem Cocktails Mai Tai

A bartender-quality Mai Tai in a can might not exist but Post Meridiems comes pretty close. The balanced blend of citrus fruits, rum, and orgeat syrup showcases the authentic flavors of the cocktail without overpowering your tastebuds. Packaged in a stubby red can with bold lettering, this tiny 3.4-ounce cocktail packs a punch, and is best served over ice and sipped just as you would in a restaurant.

Coppa Cocktails Piña Colada

This Piña Colada is ideal for whipping up a batch of frozen tropical drinks for a crowd. Packaged in a 750-milliliter shaker-themed bottle, the creamy mixture has a nice rich coconut flavor to transport you to vacation mood even if that oasis just happens to be your backyard. Simply mix with a touch of pineapple juice, several cubes of ice, then blend and enjoy.

F!VE Mojito

While it’s not your traditional Mojito, this carbonated and fruity take is instantly refreshing and feels like a low-ABV version of the cocktail you’d make at home. In lieu of fresh mint, the rum is infused with light mint aromas that easily complement the cocktail’s citrus flavors. Meanwhile, the addition of passion fruit and cane sugar provides sweet and tart flavors for a little extra punch.

Crafthouse Cocktails (Pineapple Daiquiri)

Tropical pineapple, Angostura island-spiced bitters, and Barbados aged rum come together to form this uniquely flavored cocktail. The rum, which has been aged for five years, has a spiciness that is nicely offset by the other fruiter flavors in the drink, especially when sipped over ice. It also comes in a handy bottle that makes storing and transporting a breeze.

Malibu Rum (Watermelon Mojito Cocktail in a Can)

It’s likely that you’re already familiar with Malibu Rum even if just by way of its name. In this flavored Mojito, Malibu’s signature coconut flavor takes a backseat, allowing the refreshing flavors of watermelon, mint, and lime to shine. There is a slight fizziness that keeps it from being overly sweet and makes it an enjoyable sip by the pool, beach, or even a BBQ.

Dashfire Cane & Allspice Old Fashioned RTD

Don’t let the size of this can fool you; it may be tiny but it packs quite a punch. This rum-based Old Fashioned is crafted with warm allspice and comes in strong with an ABV of 35 percent. As part of Dashfire’s Old Fashioned Pack, this interesting riff is a nice option for beach bonfires and transitioning weather. The unique flavors of this cocktail are must-try for any Old Fashioned lover.

10 Barrel Mai Tai

Pop the top of this can and you’ll be greeted with bursts of citrus juices and tropical fruit like pineapple and coconut. With a hint of tart lime, sweetness, and decent 12.5 percent ABV, this can is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails Daiquiri

Refreshing lime, cane sugar, and a blend of silver, Jamaican, and aged rums meld together for a delightful and balanced Daiquiri. Bring these sophisticated stubby cans to your next gathering for an experience that feels handmade.