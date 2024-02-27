If you’ve ever worked behind the bar, you know it’s not uncommon to field some crazy requests from guests. From Spicy Chocolate Martinis to Whiskey Cokes served alongside a glass of olives, there’s no shortage of strange drink orders to leave bartenders scratching their heads. And while you may think ordering something in the more standard mixology wheelhouse may gain you favor with your bartender, there are a few cocktails some flat-out don’t like making, according to a recent Reddit thread.

One Monday, one user asked the r/bartenders community for their least favorite drinks to make on the job, and commenters delivered. From saccharine standbys to Dirty Martinis and beyond, here are seven of the worst cocktails to make, according to bartenders.

Sex on the Beach

According to SchmeddyTheYeti, the thread’s original poster (OP), the worst cocktail to make behind the stick is the Sex on the Beach. They say the cocktail is particularly awful for its lengthy list of ingredients and is typically ordered by people who don’t tip. But many of the thread’s respondents were inclined to disagree, claiming it takes them all of five seconds to prepare a Sex on the Beach as most of the ingredients are typically within arms reach.

Espresso Martinis

Despite the popularity of the Espresso Martini, making them can be a huge pain, especially on busy nights that don’t allow much time for pulling fresh espresso shots. Some users in the thread attacked the Martini with abandon, going so far as to suggest that customers should have to pay for their cocktail as well as their shot of espresso for… inconvenience?

Dirty Martinis

In the era of Martini mania that has defined the past three years, there are no shortage of ‘tinis to choose from on nights out. Some bartenders have had enough, especially when the drinks are ordered dirty. One Redditor’s post bemoans a lack of brine and olive specifications, while others cite the annoyance of some guests’ particular specs.

Long Island Iced Teas

While some cocktails are hated for their ingredients, others are loathed because of the people who tend to order them. As is the case with the Long Island Iced Tea, which some of the thread’s mixologists claim tend to be ordered by less-than-gracious guests. As user Betty-White-666 says “All I hear when they get ordered is ‘I’m going to be a needy douchebag and you’ll be lucky if I give you 25 cents.’”

Skinny Margaritas

Besides the obvious issues associated with calling any drink “skinny,” several bartenders have an issue with this cocktail because when one guest orders one, others at their table often feel pressured to, too. Other users lament the Skinny Margarita because there aren’t hard rules on what exactly makes a drink “skinny.” A lack of sugar? Less tequila? And what in the world are people looking for when they order a Margarita “extra skinny?”

Aperol Spritzes

Served in a wine glass with an expressive orange hue, Aperol Spritzes are as delicious as they are eye-catching. But similarly to the Skinny Margarita, the Aperol Spritz tends to carry a flashy “fajita effect,” sparking interest across an entire restaurant as one passes by. Then there’s the stress of building a drink and serving it in a wine glass during slammed services, which can often be a recipe for disaster.

The “I’m Not Sure What I Want” Cocktail

While some bartenders may be annoyed by intricate builds or highly specific requests from guests, some grow hot under the collar when guests aren’t sure what they want. Not only does this have the potential to waste the staff’s time, but more often than not, guests may end up ordering something standard rather than trying something new. If you don’t know what you want, take some time to figure it out before asking your bartender what’s good.