On Tuesday, 50 Best announced the honorees of its annual World’s 50 Best Bars list. At this year’s awards ceremony in Madrid, Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy nabbed the top spot, marking the very first time a Mexican bar was ranked No. 1 in the world.

Opened in 2023 in CDMX’s Colonia Juárez neighborhood, Handshake Speakeasy was named the best bar in North America by 50 Best this past April. Tucked behind a secret door in a supply room full of vintage spirits, the Art Deco space is moody and seductive with black marble and brass accents. Behind the stick, beverage director Eric van Beek is revolutionizing classic cocktails with innovative techniques developed at the speakeasy’s on-site lab.

Next on the winner’s podium is Hong Kong’s Bar Leone, making an impressive World’s 50 Best debut in the No. 2 position. Owned by Lorenzo Antinori, the bar was also awarded the Highest New Entry Award. In third place is last year’s top bar, Barcelona’s Sips, while London’s Tayēr + Elementary and Singapore’s Jigger & Pony round out the top five.

Two new New York City bars also claimed spots on the list: Martiny’s, which debuted at No. 24, and Superbueno (winner of VinePair’s 2023 Next Wave Award for Bar Program of the Year), which entered the ranking at No. 27.

Keep reading for the full list of the world’s top bars, according to 50 Best.