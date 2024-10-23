On Tuesday, 50 Best announced the honorees of its annual World’s 50 Best Bars list. At this year’s awards ceremony in Madrid, Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy nabbed the top spot, marking the very first time a Mexican bar was ranked No. 1 in the world.

Opened in 2023 in CDMX’s Colonia Juárez neighborhood, Handshake Speakeasy was named the best bar in North America by 50 Best this past April. Tucked behind a secret door in a supply room full of vintage spirits, the Art Deco space is moody and seductive with black marble and brass accents. Behind the stick, beverage director Eric van Beek is revolutionizing classic cocktails with innovative techniques developed at the speakeasy’s on-site lab.

Next on the winner’s podium is Hong Kong’s Bar Leone, making an impressive World’s 50 Best debut in the No. 2 position. Owned by Lorenzo Antinori, the bar was also awarded the Highest New Entry Award. In third place is last year’s top bar, Barcelona’s Sips, while London’s Tayēr + Elementary and Singapore’s Jigger & Pony round out the top five.

Two new New York City bars also claimed spots on the list: Martiny’s, which debuted at No. 24, and Superbueno (winner of VinePair’s 2023 Next Wave Award for Bar Program of the Year), which entered the ranking at No. 27.

Keep reading for the full list of the world’s top bars, according to 50 Best.

Rank Bar Name Location
1 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
2 Bar Leone  Hong Kong
3 Sips  Barcelona 
4 Tayēr + Elementary  London
5 Jigger & Pony Singapore 
6 Line  Athens 
7 Tres Monos  Bueno Aires 
8 Alquímico  Cartagena 
9 Zest  Seoul 
10 Paradiso  Barcelona 
11 Himkok  Oslo 
12 BKK Social Club Bangkok
13 Connaught Bar  London
14 Double Chicken Please  New York City 
15 Overstory  New York City 
16 Lady Bee  Lima 
17 Baba au Rum  Athens
18 Coa Hong Kong 
19 The Cambridge Public House  Paris 
20 Tlecān  Mexico City 
21 Caretaker’s Cottage  Melbourne
22 CoChinChina Buenos Aires 
23 Salmon Guru  Madrid 
24 Martiny’s  New York 
25 Bar Benfiddich  Tokyo 
26 Maybe Sammy  Sydney 
27 Superbueno  New York City
28 Nutmeg & Clove  Singapore
29 Satan’s Whiskers  London
30 Panda & Sons  Edinburgh 
31 Tan Tan  São Paulo 
32 Licorería Limantour  Mexico City 
33 Drink Kong  Rome
34 Jewel of the South  New Orleans 
35 Byrdi  Melbourne 
36 Locale Firenze  Florence 
37 Scarfes Bar  London 
38 Moebius Milano  Milan 
39 Bar Nouveau  Paris 
40 Mimi Kakushi Dubai
41 Bar Us  Bangkok 
42 Virtù Tokyo 
43 Atlas  Singapore 
44 La Sala de Laura  Bogotá
45 Röda Huset  Stockholm 
46 Florería Atlántico  Buenos Aires 
47 Analogue Initiative  Singapore 
48 El Gallo Altanero  Guadalajara 
49 Danico  Paris 
50 1930 Milan

 