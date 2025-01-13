Fans won’t have to line up at the distillery on a cold January morning to score a bottle of Woodford Reserve’s coveted Double Double Oaked Bourbon this year.

On Monday, the Kentucky distillery announced the 2025 Double Double Oaked Bourbon will be rolling out to retailers across the country, giving more customers the chance to snag a bottle of the coveted whiskey. Since the expression’s initial launch in 2015, it’s been a part of the brand’s Distillery Series, only available for sale at the distillery and select Kentucky retailers.

The Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon is crafted by finishing fully-matured Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon in heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrels for an additional two years. According to the brand, the secondary aging period gives Double Double Oaked a slightly spicier and robust profile than the standard flagship expression.

“Rare and revered, this handcrafted double-barreled bourbon has a deep richness, unlike any other American whiskey on the market,” Woodford Reserve master distiller Elizabeth McCall said in the release. “Resting five-to-seven years in the first barrel, then up to two years in a second barrel, this liquid features extraordinary flavor.” According to the brand, the whiskey opens up with aromas of maple syrup, sweet hickory smoke, butterscotch, and caramel, setting the stage for a decadent palate with notes of blackberry jam, dried cherries, chai tea, and cloves.

The 2025 edition of the Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon is bottled at 90.4 proof and has an MSRP of $199.99. Unlike previous expressions of the coveted release, which arrived in 375-mililiter bottles only, this year’s Double Double Oaked comes packaged in an updated 700-mililiter format. It will be available in limited quantities at select retailers and domestic military exchange stores nationwide.

The bourbon is also available for purchase right now at the Woodford Reserve Distillery with a two-bottle-per-customer limit. For Woodford fans in Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Washington D.C., shipping is available while supplies last through the brand’s online store.