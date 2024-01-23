Woodford Reserve’s Double Oaked Bourbon is already one hell of an oak bomb, but the folks down in Kentucky are upping the ante again with the release of Double Double Oaked. The bourbon, released Tuesday as part of the brand’s Distillery Series, was crafted by finishing fully-mature Woodford Reserve Double Oaked for an extra year in a new heavily toasted, lightly charred oak barrel.

Double Double Oaked first debuted in 2015 with the launch of the Distillery Series, and its double-barreling process imparts further soft oak influence to an already rich and flavorful bourbon. A press release states that the extra year in barrel makes for a bourbon that’s distinctly spicier than the standard Double Oaked expression. It‘s bottled at 90.4 proof, and according to the brand, it dishes up a generous nose of maple syrup, butterscotch, chocolate, and hickory smoke. The liquid itself is a testament to master distiller Elizabeth McCall’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

“This is the perfect bourbon for both new and experienced drinkers with tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, dried cherry, and bittersweet chocolate,” McCall says in the press release. On subsequent sips, notes of chai tea begin to emerge, evolving into clove and spice on the finish.

Double Double Oaked will be available in limited quantities at the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles as well as select Kentucky retailers on Tuesday. There’s a limit of two 375-milliliter bottles per customer, with a price tag of $79.99 per bottle. All sales must be made in-person, so if you’re in bourbon country this week, consider a detour to the distillery to snag a bottle.