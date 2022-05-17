For years, White Claw has remained the highest-selling brand of hard seltzer, beating out brands like Truly and High Noon for the position by taking in over 50 percent of annual sales. Now, the new age of White Claw has arrived, with White Claw REFRSHR Lemonade, a variety pack containing four lemonade flavors blended with notes of some previous White Claw flavors, and some exciting newcomers, like Calamansi lime.

The pack includes blood orange lemonade with a hint of black raspberry, blackberry lemonade with notes of red cherry, strawberry lemonade with a hint of kiwi, and of course traditional limón lemonade sweetened with Calamansi. This variety pack is intended to push boundaries in hard seltzer production by incorporating twists on their all-time favorite flavors. Chief Marketing Officer of White Claw Hard Seltzer John Shea stated that “White Claw is consistently innovating, looking for new and authentic ways to provide consumers with remarkable tasting refreshment.”

Hard lemonade was first launched in 1999 with the release of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, which sold over two million cases in its first year of release. The hard lemonade has also remained popular, inspiring other hard seltzer brands like Bud Light, Natural Light, and Truly to experiment with their own versions of a hard lemonade.

The White Claw REFRSHR Lemonade is the newest addition to the hard lemonade family, but approaches the refreshing beverage with flavor blends perfect opportunity for this innovation that Shea speaks of. He states “with the launch of REFRSHR, [White Claw] is taking an entirely new and different approach to Lemonade, in a uniquely White Claw way, over-delivering on flavor while being incredibly seasonable.”

White Claw REFRSHR Lemonade will launch later this month and can be enjoyed at 5 percent ABV.