In this heated election year, the country might feel more divided than ever. But new data from YouGov’s 2024 U.S. Alcohol Rankings suggests Democrats and Republicans might have more in common than it seems — and what’s more unifying than a cold, foamy glass of beer?

YouGov asked more than 300 adults over the age of 21 which beers they would most consider purchasing at a store. The results were remarkably similar across party affiliations. Ranked in first place for both political parties was Amsterdam import Heineken, scoring 20.4 percent consideration among Democrats and 17.6 percent consideration for Republicans. Both sides of the aisle also shared the same runner-up, with Corona scoring high amongst both groups.

The parties diverged at third place as Guinness clinched the ranking for Democrats while the Republicans preferred Coors Light. Guinness does appear on the Republicans’ list in the No. 5 spot. Despite the differences in order, Democrats and Republicans share seven brands across their respective top 10 rankings, including Heineken, Corona, Guinness, Blue Moon, Samuel Adams, Modelo, and Miller Lite.

Brands that Republicans look for that don’t appear on the Dems’ list include Coors Light, Yuengling, and Michelob ULTRA. On the flip-side, only the Democrats boast Bud Light, Budweiser, and Stella Artois in their top 10. The absence of AB InBev products among the Republican party isn’t shocking considering the conservative Bud Light boycott in 2023.

Maybe instead of a crisp brew, the answer to true peace across parties in America is just a Diet Mountain Dew.