Light beers are the bread and butter of the American brewing industry, but zoom out to a worldwide view and you’ll find that U.S. macros just can’t beat the reigning champ: Mexican lagers.

According to new data from brand valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance, Corona Extra has reclaimed the spot of the most valuable beer brand on the planet after losing the position to Heineken in 2023. “This reaffirms the brand’s leadership and mirrors evolving consumer preferences for premium and quality offerings,” said Brand Finance associate director Henry Farr in the report.

This year’s list bears no newcomers, but a minor reshuffling of the previous year’s rankings. Across the board, all of the top 10 brands saw a net increase in value save for two exceptions. Japan’s Kirin dipped by just under $30 million in brand value, and Bud Light took a relatively large blow of over $500 million following last year’s boycott.

While Heineken’s value also climbed this year, Corona’s skyrocketing digits dwarfed its Dutch competitor by a long shot, as the Mexican lager saw a nearly $3 billion jump since 2023. Given that Corona’s non-alcoholic Corona Cero will be the official sponsor of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, all signs point to the brand having continued success in the near future. Fellow Mexican brands Modelo Especial, Tecate, and Victoria also saw brand value increases of over 20 percent this year, proving that the nation is winning over drinkers worldwide with their crushable lager expressions.

Keep reading to see 2024’s top 10 most valuable beer brands in the world.

The 10 Most Valuable Beer Brands in 2024