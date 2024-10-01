It’s no secret that Champagne is expensive. The renowned sparkling wine fetches a high sum for both its quality and status. The Champagne method requires labor-intensive winemaking practices and a long time aging in the bottle, and the small French region it hails from is full of history and prestige. That’s why it’s a rarity to find a bottle under $40, and why most great bottles lie in the $60 to $250 range.

But certain examples reach an extra level of luxury, and a new report by Wine-Searcher has revealed the most expensive bottles of Champagne this year. Many come from the region’s top Champagne houses, are sourced from elite vineyard sites, are aged for extended periods of time, or come in special-edition bottles. The list also includes many familiar names, from big Champagne houses like Dom Pérignon and Louis Roederer to smaller cult producers like Jacques Selosse — and the prices are sky-high.

Keep reading to discover the most expensive Champagne wines of 2024, according to Wine-Searcher:

It’s hard to find a fan of bubbly that wouldn’t jump at the chance to drink Krug, a universally-adored Champagne known for its rich, bready profile. Though the standard bottlings are typically a blend of the three primary Champagne grapes — Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier — this special cuvée is the brand’s Blanc de Blanc expression made with 100 percent Chardonnay. Its grapes are sourced from Krug’s Clos du Mesnil plot, a southeast-facing vineyard site known for producing distinctly expressive wines with smoky, nutty notes and ripe yellow fruit flavors. Average score: 96. Average price: $2,136.

Jacques Selosse has a dedicated following of hardcore Champagne nerds. The estate is known for its energetic wines and aging practices which use a solera system that dates back to 1986. This Champagne wasn’t on last year’s top 10 list, but the coveted bottle’s boosted price bumped it up to the ninth spot this year. Average score: 94. Average price: $2,156.

Most wine lovers — and rap lovers, for that matter — are familiar with Cristal, Louis Roederer’s prized bottling with centuries of history and lore behind it. But few are likely as familiar with this specialty rosé from the brand, which easily goes for over $2,000 a bottle. This wine was in 10th place last year with a price tag of $2,208, but this esteemed rosé just keeps rising in value, placing it as the eighth-most expensive Champagne in 2024. Average score: 96. Average price: $2,285.

According to Wine-Searcher, this bottle from Jacques Selosse sold for an average of $577 in 2015, a relative bargain compared to what it goes for now. Since then, it’s been a consistently high-ticket item, keeping its spot as the seventh-most expensive Champagne in the world for the second year in a row. We’re wishing we invested in this bready and complex gem a decade ago, too. Average score: 95. Average price: $2,453.

Unsurprisingly, there’s another moment for Cristal on the list. The specialty Gold Medallion bottle exudes luxury with its 24-carat gold open latticework. The vessel alone might make up for the$3,000-plus price tag, as each requires the craftsmanship of two master goldsmiths, 12 workers, seven meters of brass strip plated in 24-carat gold, 158 silver soldering points, and four days of work. Average score: N/A. Average price: $3,149.

This lofty price proves the enduring appeal of James Bond, as this stunning wine from the esteemed Bollinger house references a film that came out in 2015. The average price jumped from $2,768 in 2023 to $3,176 in 2024, bumping it up from sixth to fifth place. Average score: N/A. Average price: $3,176.

Krug makes another appearance at the fourth spot, this time with its rich Blanc de Noirs bottling made with the highly sought-after Pinot Noir grape. Those lucky enough to try this wine can expect aromas of white flowers, orange zest, hazelnuts, and herbs with concentrated flavors of marzipan, citrus, and tropical fruits on the palate. Average score: 96. Average price: $3,341.

It’s about time the famed Dom Pérignon brand made an appearance on this list. Coming in as the third-most expensive Champagne in the world is its Oenothèque Rosé. This special cuvée is aged on its lees for an extended period of time, and is only released when the cellar master deems it perfect. Average score: 95. Average price: $3,358.

Another expression from Dom Pérignon, this bottling gets its acclaim for its even longer aging times. Dom Pérignon releases its wines in three phases, the first Penitude (P1) is aged for nine years on the lees, P2 is aged for 20, and P3 can be aged for a whopping 30 to 40 years before release. This makes for an extremely rich and complex wine. Average score: 96. Average price: $4,831.

Back-to-back-to-back Dom? We’ll take it. The popular brand’s P3 Plénitude Brut Rosé secured the top spot on the list once again. This also shows the power of rosé Champagne, as the pink version of Dom’s P3 wine beat out the typical Brut expression by a landslide. Average score: 94. Average price: $5,305.