On Tuesday, Michter’s announced the upcoming release of the 2025 US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash Whiskey. The limited-edition whiskey is set to launch in September and will serve as the newest addition to the brand’s acclaimed Toasted Barrel Finish Series.

The Louisville-Ky.-based distillery put the toasted uncharred barrel finish category on the map when it first launched the series in 2014 with its US*1 Toasted Barrel Straight Bourbon and Rye. Michter’s has introduced new editions of each expression sporadically in the decade since, but last year, Michter’s took it up a notch. For the 10-year anniversary of the collection, it unveiled the 2024 edition of the US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon, which took the brand’s fully-matured US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon and transferred it to a second toasted barrel made of 18-month, air-dried wood for a second round of aging.

Now for the 2025 release, Michter’s is bringing back its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash Whiskey. The expression originally launched in 2019, before appearing again in 2022, making this the third iteration of the whiskey in the distillery’s history.

“At Michter’s, we value American whiskey making traditions, but we are always experimenting and looking for innovative ways to make great whiskeys,” Michter’s master of maturation Andrea Wilson shared in a press release. “We’re proud that we were able to show how good fully matured whiskey finished in a second barrel that was toasted but not charred can be. The second toasted only barrel really complements the flavors of the Sour Mash and deepens the rich honey, burnt sugar, and citrus spice notes with smoky vanilla reminiscent of a cozy campfire.”

The limited-edition whiskey is bottled at 86 proof (43 percent ABV) and will be available this September at a suggested retail price of $110. As part of a highly sought-after annual release, it’s likely the bottles won’t be on shop shelves long.