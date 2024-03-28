On Tuesday, Michter’s announced its release of the 2024 batch of its 10-year-old bourbon. This marks the second year in a row the beloved Louisville distillery has distributed the expression following a period of persistent supply issues.

“We know that Michter’s fans everywhere look forward to our 10-year bourbon,” Michter’s master of maturation Andrea Wilson said in a statement from the brand. “We are excited to share the 2024 release, which again is overaged to a beautiful maturity with an excellent nose, creamy texture and an array of characteristics on the palate that ascend through to the finish, making every drop an enjoyable moment.”

In efforts to expand while refusing to compromise on quality, Michter’s has withheld some of its coveted expressions in recent years. As reported by The Spirits Business, the distillery finally brought back its Toasted Barrel Finish rye in August 2023 for the first time since its introduction in 2014. In April 2023, Michter’s announced that even though it had increased fermentation capacity and tuned up its bottling operations, it was still struggling to meet the high demand for its whiskeys.

“We want our loyal Michter’s drinkers to know we are trying to continue to invest in the growth of the brand while maintaining the exceptional level of our whiskeys,” said Wilson at the time. In December 2023, the distillery also released its 25-year-old bourbon for the first time in three years.

According to the brand, the Michter’s 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will hit shelves in April. It’s bottled at 47.2 percent ABV and comes with an MSRP of $185. It’s a limited-edition release — and you never know when it’ll return — so keep your eyes peeled if you want to score a bottle.