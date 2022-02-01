All hail the Mayor of Flavortown.

Guy Fieri — Food Network celebrity, philanthropist, and owner of many tasteful shirts — is starring in a new Super Bowl commercial, marketing the new Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda flavor pack as its “Loudest Flavors Ever.”

The commercial is Fieri’s first ever Super Bowl ad appearance, and is based on the chef’s bombastic personality, catchphrases, and his place within pop culture. Three friends travel inside of their fridge to discover a new world filled with blond hairdos, Oakley sunglasses, flames, and leather jackets to meet the leader of “Flavortown,” Fieri, himself.

“These are big launches, so to be able to have the platform of the Super Bowl with a product like that and Guy Fieri … is really special for us,” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, told CNBC. “This is the 40th year in the Super Bowl for Bud Light.”

The Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda packs is one of six brands Anheuser-Busch has decided to advertise during Super Bowl LVI — yet original Bud Light is not getting a slot. Representing the brand instead are the Hard Soda Seltzers, which were released early Jan. 2022, and Bud Light NEXT, the zero-carb offering that was launched later that month.

“We’re investing in a Super Bowl ad for a brand new product, so it’s a big commitment,” Goeler said. “We believe in it, and we’re going to keep investing in it and building it into a significant part of our portfolio.”

The commercial will be airing on Feb. 13 during the Super Bowl LVI broadcast on NBC. The Bud Light Hard Seltzer costs $17.99 for a 12-pack.