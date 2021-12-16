If you thought hard seltzer was slowing down, you’d be sorely mistaken.

Bud Light Seltzer, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced two new variety packs that tap into the sour craze and “soda-fountain” nostalgia.

The first release is the Bud Light Seltzer Sour variety pack, a limited-time run that will hit shelves on Dec. 27. The 12-can pack arrives with four zinging flavors: Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, and Green Apple.

Hitting shelves soon after on Jan. 3 is the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Pack. This nostalgic selection aims to bring “the bold classic soda flavors we all love to seltzer form,” according to a press release. Flavors in the pack include Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda, and Citrus Soda.

All eight new flavors clock in at 5 percent ABV and are 100 calories each, like most other Bud Light Seltzer Flavors. Bud Light Seltzers currently holds a 9-percent share of the U.S. hard seltzer market.

“[W]e’re starting the New Year off with our ‘Loudest Flavors Ever’,” said Andy Goeler, Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing. “As we continue to disrupt the seltzer category, our two new variety packs feature unique, fun, and delicious flavors which we know seltzer drinkers are going to love!”