Anheuser-Busch is taking the light beer category to a whole new level with its latest product innovation: Bud Light Next.

The fruit of nearly a decade of development, during which over 100 prototypes were created, Bud Light Next marks the first zero-carb beer launch from a major brewer, according to CNN Business.

In addition to containing no carbs, each 12-ounce serving will clock in at 4 percent ABV (0.2 percent less than Bud Light) and 80 calories (30 fewer). The product is slated to launch in 2022.

“Today’s consumers have got options of low calorie and low carb products, this is another entry to have something that goes all the way to zero carbs,” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, told CNN Business. “It’s a big consumer trend we see across many consumer industries.”

The alcoholic beverage industry has certainly proven to be among those experiencing this trend, highlighted by the breakout success of hard seltzer and the enduring popularity of light beers in recent years.

Following on the heels of Bud Light Seltzer, which debuted in early 2020, Anheuser-Busch hopes the new product will shift consumers’ perceptions of Bud Light from “the light beer to the light brand,” Goeler said.