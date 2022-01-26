On Jan. 26, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced their advertisement roster for NBC’s Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13., featuring not only classic brands but a wide variety of new beverages including their first ever zero-carb beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, and hard seltzers. According to their press release, Anheuser-Busch bought four minutes of advertising time for six different brands.

“As we look to this year’s Super Bowl, we are excited to illustrate how Anheuser-Busch is accelerating its transformation and further adapting to today’s consumers,” Benoit Garbe, chief marketing officer for Anheuser-Busch, said in the press release. “For this year’s game, our brands will deliver content that is authentic to their purpose and centered on consumer truths — whether that be through creative that reminds viewers to find joy or content that celebrates the resilience of the American spirit.”

Featured in the lineup are not only game day mainstays — such as classic Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Michelob Ultra Organic Hard Seltzers — but a wide range of new players on the field. One TV spot will go to Bud Light Hard Seltzer Hard Sodas, its latest hard seltzer variety pack, which only just hit shelves on Jan. 3., boasting its “loudest flavors ever.” Cutwater Spirits ready-to-drink cocktails will have another spot this year as one of the company’s fastest growing brands. Anheuser-Busch will also be featuring its soon-to-be released Bud Light NEXT, its first zero-carb beer.

Seemingly Bud Light NEXT and the Hard Seltzer Hard Sodas will be carrying the torch from the original Bud Light, which will not have its own advertisement this year. According to Variety, last year for Super Bowl LV, Anheuser-Busch spent $53 million on ads during the CBS broadcast, accounting for 11 percent of overall revenue from the game. Reportedly, NBC has been charging between $5.8 and $6.5 million for 30-second slots for Super Bowl LVI.