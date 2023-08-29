Spirit of Gallo and world champion Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will launch a tequila-based, ready-to-drink cocktail line to the U.S. market this September, according to a Wednesday press release from the company. The canned cocktail brand, VMC, is named for the phrase “Viva Mexico Cabrones,” an exclamation of celebration and pride in Mexico.

The 5.5 percent ABV cocktails are made in collaboration with premium spirit brand Casa Lumbre, and originally launched in Mexico in 2022. Now, the partners behind the brand are looking forward to expanding and sharing the line with U.S. consumers.

“[VMC] was a huge success among Canelo’s fans,” says Britt West, senior vice president and general manager of Spirit of Gallo. “We are confident that VMC will capture the hearts and palates of Mexican and Mexican-American consumers in the United States. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together with Canelo.” The 33-year-old fighter, who was raised in rural Jalisco, has won world championship titles in four different weight divisions and is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

The cocktails, crafted from blue agave grown in Jalisco, are available in three flavors: Margarita, Paloma, and Jamaica Hibiscus Cocktail, the last of which was inspired by a traditional agua fresca. All flavors will be sold in 4-packs of 355 ml cans for $10.99, and the Paloma and Jamaica Hibiscus Cocktail will also be available in a 700mL resealable can for $4.99.

The U.S.’s current obsession with tequila is only intensifying: the spirit is the nation’s fastest-growing category, and the Margarita is currently the most-ordered cocktail on-premise. According to VMC, the brand looks to seize the opportunity to contribute a Mexican product to the expansive market in partnership with one of the country’s most globally recognized athletes. “Pre-mixed cocktails and flavored alcohol beverages are driving growth in the market, each up 14 percent,” says West of the U.S. market. “Consumers are looking for canned cocktails and full-flavor styles, but until now there hasn’t been an authentic Mexican offering in this category. VMC is here to change that.”