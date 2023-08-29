E. & J. Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group has reached an agreement to purchase Rombauer Vineyards for an undisclosed sum, according to a Tuesday press release.

As part of the acquisition, the Rombauer family will turn over control of their Northern California and Central Coast vineyards to E. & J. Gallo, which owns other recognizable labels like Louis M. Martini, Orin Swift, and Talbott Vineyards. Rombauer Vineyards currently produces approximately 340,000 cases of wine per year from grapes sourced from the winery’s 13 estate vineyards that sprawl over 700 acres.

“The Rombauer brand and family have built a reputation around quality and integrity. It’s an iconic brand rooted in distinctive and represented wines,” says Joseph C. Gallo, vice president and general manager of Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group. “We are excited to work on this next chapter alongside the very talented Rombauer Leadership and Winemaking team. … Our shared goal is to honor and build on this legacy.”

Established in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer, Rombauer Vineyards is widely regarded as one of the heralding vineyards that helped to define California Chardonnay. Alongside its award-winning Chardonnay, the winery produces several acclaimed fruit-forward varietals including Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Zinfandel, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“On behalf of the Rombauer family, we are thrilled that we were able to find a dedicated, multi-generational family, who share in our vision and passion of providing exceptional wines with a long-term focus on quality and reinforcing community,” says K.R. Rombauer, owner of Rombauer Vineyards and son of Koerner and Joan. “Gallo places great importance on stewardship of the land, the Rombauer brand, and their employees.”

