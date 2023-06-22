There are myriad reasons why someone might pretend to enjoy a beverage they actually despise. Whether they’re trying to appear more sophisticated or just desire to blend in with the crowd, we’d bet that everyone’s told a tiny drink lie at one point. (Does anyone actually prefer Long Island Iced Teas?) Now, Reddit users are taking to the r/AskReddit thread to question the appeal of some controversial drinks.

Fair warning, though — some takes are hotter than others.

Some Redditors have expressed a vendetta against the popular yet divisive Gin & Tonic. Perhaps it’s the prominence of polarizing botanicals or distinctive carbonation in the mixer, but either way, users claim to notice aromas of Pine Sol and aftershave coming off the cocktail.

Fuzzy, fermented tea isn’t for everyone. Some redditors in the thread joked that kombucha tastes like “someone put vinegar in your tea,” while others have gripes about its sharp similarity to sour beer:

Acidic and extra-bitter black coffee isn’t winning any awards among Redditors, either. While aromas of freshly-brewed coffee appeal to a variety of paletes, some users just can’t give up their cream and sugar:

Savory Bloody Marys don’t appeal to everyone (and that’s okay!) but spicy varieties of this vodka cocktail seem particularly polarizing. One user says that they hate the idea of “gulping down spicy tomato juice that burns on the way down.” The post sparked an especially heated debate in the replies:

Others turn up their nose at the bitter and bubbly Sbagliato. The Processo-forward rendition of the Negroni surged in popularity after “House of the Dragon” actor Emma D’Arcy expressed their love for it in a viral interview.

Many comments jabbed at some beloved canned seltzers like Truly and White Claw. User BrokeAssBrewer theorized that High Noon sales skyrocketed after drinkers became tired of the same old malt-based hard seltzers:

If BrokeAssBrewer is right, there are a lot of liars out there. In 2022, High Noon became the top spirits brand (in sales by volume) after surpassing long-reigning champ Tito’s Vodka. Go figure.

We can’t help but admire the bravery behind these admissions — it’s difficult to go against the beverage grain.