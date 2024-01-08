Traveller Whiskey, a blended whiskey from eight-time Grammy Award-winning Country musician Chris Stapleton and Buffalo Trace, is now up for grabs. The venture was announced last year.

Advertised by the brand as “easy to drink, hard not to love,” the spirit is made with a blend of whiskeys sourced from the Sazerac Company’s distilleries, and bottled at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Ky. under Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley’s supervision. It clocks in at an approachable 90 proof, and according to the brand, its profile dishes up a bouquet of oak, sweet maple, shortbread, currants, and leather.

“Partnering with Buffalo Trace Distillery and Harlen Wheatley feels like a bucket list scenario for me,” Stapleton said in a press release from the Sazerac Company. “Bottles from barrels that Harlen has cared for have been with us for every note we’ve ever recorded, backstage before shows and in all the moments we’ve celebrated along the way. I believe what we’ve achieved with Traveller Whiskey not only represents our shared history but also a common artistic vision and uncompromising standards of taste.”

Stapleton was born in Lexington, Ky., just a 45-minute drive from the Buffalo Trace Distillery. While recording his first studio album “Traveller,” Stapleton developed a taste for E.H. Taylor, one of Buffalo Trace’s many whiskey brands. The distillery has since worked with Stapleton and his wife Morgane on various fundraising projects through the couple’s charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind.

“When making art, you experiment, test, adjust, and don’t give up until you’ve got it right,” Wheatley said of the whiskey’s development in the release. “That’s why we experimented with more than 50 blends before agreeing that Blend No. 40 would be it for Traveller.”

Traveller Whiskey is now available through retailers, bars, and restaurants across the country at an MSRP of $39.99.