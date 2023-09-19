On Tuesday, country music star Christ Stapleton announced the launch of his own whiskey brand in partnership with Buffalo Trace, according to Whiskey Raiders. The brand’s first offering is slated to hit shelves in early 2024.

The brand will be called Traveller Whiskey, according to labels submitted to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) — likely named for the multi-platinum artist’s Grammy-winning 2015 album, Traveller. This partnership with the prestigious Kentucky producer might seem unlikely, considering the title of the musician’s 2015 smash song “Tennessee Whiskey.” But Stapleton, a Kentucky native, has a strong connection to the area and Buffalo Trace itself. In 2021, he even donated an $18K bottle of the distiller’s E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel to a rare bourbon raffle to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society.

“Good whiskey is a lot like a good song,” reads the back label submitted to the TTB. “It requires no explanation. One taste should tell you everything you need to know. No one has to tell you how to feel about it. You simply settle in & enjoy.”

The label also says that Stapleton spent hours tasting and testing different blends, and ended up deciding on blend No. 40. The blend, crafted by Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley, is bottled at 90 proof. There’s no news of what the bottle will retail for yet, but check back for updates.