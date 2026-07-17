This is VinePair’s Booze News Weekly Roundup, where we gather the hottest headlines and product releases every Friday for a snapshot of what’s happening in the beverage alcohol industry. This week, we have the news on Brown-Forman’s CEO stepping down, updates on a record-early grape harvest in California, the industry’s latest product releases, and more.

News to know:

Brown-Forman president and chief executive officer Lawson Whiting announced on Monday that he plans to retire. Whiting has held the role for seven years. The company, which owns brands like Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve, has already started its search for his successor.

Santa Barbara County winemakers began picking this vintage’s sparkling wine grapes on June 30, the earliest start to harvest in memory. Producers in California typically harvest grapes for sparkling wine between late July and August.

More updates on the Uncle Nearest legal saga: In the most recent quarterly report, the embattled whiskey company’s court-appointed receiver said that two federal agencies are investigating Uncle Nearest for potential fraud. The development comes just weeks after the receiver filed a counterclaim against the Tennessee distillery’s former lender, Farm Credit Mid-America, for “willful blindness to red flags” regarding its once-chief financial officer, whom Weaver also sued earlier this year. For more context, check out our previous coverage on Uncle Nearest’s yearlong legal saga.

New York-based importer Wilson Daniels is partnering with Johnson Brothers and Reyes Beverage Group in markets, such as Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, and Texas, where it previously aligned with Republic National Distributing Company. The move places famed luxury wineries like Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, producer of the world’s most expensive wine, in the hands of a once-beer-focused distributor.

Europeans drank less beer in 2025 than they did in 2020, a new record low post-COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from the Brewers of Europe, total beer consumption in the E.U. dipped by 3.2 percent year-over-year and 9.2 percent from 2019.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt made an offer to buy back the brewery from Tilray Brands just four months after selling it to the New York-based consumer packaged goods company for $44 million. Watt said investors in the craft brewery’s crowdfunding “Equity for Punks” campaign would receive shares “for free,” according to BBC.

Some Burgundian winemakers are unhappy with the Michelin Guide’s first Michelin Grapes distinction, which assessed the French region in its inaugural edition. Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux received the One Grape rating, the second-lowest accolade, and asked the Guide to be removed from the list.

Product releases to watch:

Constellation Brands-owned The Prisoner Wine Company launched a new Napa Valley red blend called “Grail.” The limited-production wine is a blend of 72 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 20 percent Syrah, and eight percent Cabernet Franc. The company calls it the “most deliberate expression yet.”

Yellowstone Bourbon released this year’s version of its annual Limited Edition series. Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026 is a blend of 7- and 14-year-old bourbons and was bottled at 101 proof. The bourbon is available on site in Lebanon, Ky., for a suggested retail price of $99 and will reach select retailers nationwide next month.

Suntory Global Spirits-owned Maker’s Mark is introducing city-specific label designs sold exclusively at select airports. The distillery commissioned artist Alexandra Pacula to design labels inspired by cities including Dubai, London, Los Angeles, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Sydney.

Breckenridge Distillery, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, debuted Breck Vodka Seltzer, an RTD in grapefruit, peach, lime, and mixed tropical fruit flavors. Breck Vodka Seltzer comes in at 5 percent ABV and is packaged in four- and eight-packs. It is currently available at retailers in Colorado with a nationwide rollout to follow this fall.

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