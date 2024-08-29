It’s been a major week for James B. Beam Distilling Co. On Thursday — just two days after revealing Little Book brand extension The Infinite: Edition 1 — the historic distillery announced its upcoming launch of Booker’s Bourbon The Reserves.

According to a press release, the annual, limited-release series is a celebration of the brand’s namesake and sixth-generation master distiller Booker Noe. His grandson and eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe sits at the helm of the new project, who says he strives to craft each expression in the same way he believes his grandfather would today.

“I created ‘The Reserves’ series to commemorate my grandaddy Booker,” Noe said in the release. “Liquid like this can take a while to find, but when I do, it feels like the Big Man himself picked them out.”

The series’ inaugural installment is a blend of eight different bourbons from various warehouses, with age statements spanning from eight to 14 years. Due to the scarcity of the barrels, it will be produced in even smaller quantities than other annual Booker’s releases. But just like all other Booker’s expressions, The Reserves’ bottlings will be uncut, unfiltered, and bottled at cask strength. According to the brand, the new expression comes jam-packed with notes of dried fruit, vanilla, brown sugar, and charred oak, and culminates in a full-bodied, lengthy finish.

Booker’s Bourbon The Reserves 2024 is bottled at 125.9 proof and carries an SRP of $129.99. It’s set to hit store shelves nationwide in extremely limited quantities next week.