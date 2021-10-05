In July of this year, Angelina Jolie petitioned for the right to sell her share of Chateau Miraval — a sprawling wine estate in Provence, France, know for rosé wines and, more recently rosé Champagne.

It looks like the paperwork has gone through, as Stoli Group announced on Oct. 5 that it now owns a 50 percent stake in the brand. Chateau Miraval joins a host of coveted wine brands, including Masseto and Ornellaia, in the Tenute del Mondo portfolio. (Tenute del Mondo is a subsidiary of Stoli, and like Chateau Miraval, it co-owns the aforementioned wine labels.)

“Miraval complements our wine offering,” Jon Pepper, managing director of Tenute del Mondo, stated in a press release. “With the addition of a rosé of this caliber we are well-positioned to meet the exquisite demands of both customers and partners alike.”

So who owns the other 50 percent stake? Back in 2011, Jolie and then-husband Brad Pitt purchased the estate for $67 million and the wine brand developed soon after. It appears that Pitt will remain part-owner of both. As global CEO of Stoli Group Damian McKinney stated, “We are thrilled to position alongside Brad Pitt as curators of their extraordinary vintages.”

He continued: “We have long admired Miraval’s exceptional wines and brand. We are truly honored to do our part to uphold the integrity and commitment, as well as invest the time and passion evidenced in both the Chateau and the Miraval brand.”

If Stoli Group is looking for more celebrity brands to work with, they can always travel thirty minutes down the road to Domaine du Canadel where George and Amal Clooney purchased a wine estate this past August.