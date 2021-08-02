George and Amal Clooney are known for their love of Europe. The two held a high-profile wedding in Venice six years ago, and later purchased a vacation home on Lake Como.

Now, the seasoned actor and civil rights lawyer have become the proud owners of an 18th century Provence wine estate, though it’s unclear if the couple intends to stay here year-round. The recent announcement called for celebration, as Brignoles mayor welcomed the Clooneys to town.

“Welcome to Brignoles! It’s now official, George and Amal Clooney are residents of our beautiful community,” Didier Brémond wrote on Twitter. “I have had the pleasure of meeting them, by their invitation, at Domaine du Canadel, where they will soon set down their suitcases.”

Selling for a reported €7 million ($8.3 million), the Clooneys have begun moving possessions into the sprawling 425-acre estate. The mansion comes with a pool, tennis court, boules pitch, vast gardens, a lake, olive grove, and a 25-acre vineyard.

There had been some uncertainty about the purchase back in May, when the Clooneys ran into a legal dispute with other potential buyers. A contract seemed to have been signed for Domaine Du Canadel back in August 2020, months before Clooney signed the agreement. The lawsuit against the sellers was short-lived, according to Wine Spectator, making way for the Clooneys to take up residence.

“His arrival could do us a lot of good,” Brémond said earlier this year, according to Wine Spectator. “With George Clooney, we are in a new dimension.”

Brignoles is no stranger to high-profile residents. Domaine du Canadel is just a 30-minute drive from Château Miraval, co-owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Nearby is George Lucas’s Château Marguï.

It’s unclear how the couple will make use of the vineyards, with grapes currently being sold to a local cooperative. But if Clooney’s previous experience in the booze business is anything to go by, don’t be surprised if Domaine Du Canadel one day becomes a major name in rosé.