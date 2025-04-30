It’s the moment cocktail bar enthusiasts across the continent wait for every year: the announcement of the 50 Best Bars in North America.
The live awards ceremony took place on Tuesday night at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, marking the first year that Canada hosted the event. As is the case every year, the list features bars from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean.
For the second year in a row, Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy secured the No. 1 spot, followed by NYC’s Superbueno at No. 2 for the second consecutive year. The World’s 50 Best Bars also named Handshake Speakeasy the best bar in the world in 2024.
The remainder of the North American list saw the usual shuffling of repeat list-makers, as well as a few newcomers to the annual roundup. NYC’s Sip & Guzzle made its 50 Best debut at No. 5, making it the top ranking new entry for 2025, followed closely by NYC’s newly-opened Clemente Bar at No. 11.
U.S. honorees accounted for more than half of this year’s list, with 26 bars claiming positions in the top 50. The remainder of the list consists of 14 bars from Mexico, eight from Canada, and two from the Caribbean.
Toronto’s Bar Pompette was crowned the Best Bar in Canada, clocking in at No. 7 on the list overall. As for the Caribbean, Grand Cayman’s Library by the Sea took home top honors for the region, claiming the No. 30 spot.
“This year’s list is a testament to the relentless drive that defines the cocktail industry,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for North America’s 50 Best Bars, in a press release. “Cheers to Handshake Speakeasy for excelling in the craft, hospitality and ingenuity that continues to crown them No.1.”
Check out the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2025 below.
|Rank
|Bar Name
|Location
|1
|Handshake Speakeasy
|Mexico City
|2
|Superbueno
|New York City
|3
|Tlecān
|Mexico City
|4
|Jewel of the South
|New Orleans
|5
|Sip & Guzzle
|New York City
|6
|Overstory
|New York City
|7
|Bar Pompette
|Toronto
|8
|El Gallo Altanero
|Guadalajara
|9
|Licorería Limantour
|Mexico City
|10
|Kumiko
|Chicago
|11
|Clemente Bar
|New York City
|12
|Mírate
|Los Angeles
|13
|Café La Trova
|Miami
|14
|Bar Mauro
|Mexico City
|15
|Martiny’s
|New York City
|16
|Pacific Cocktail Heaven
|San Francisco
|17
|True Laurel
|San Francisco
|18
|Employees Only
|New York City
|19
|Double Chicken Please
|New York City
|20
|Baltra Bar
|Mexico City
|21
|Civil Liberties
|Toronto
|22
|Aruba Day Drink
|Tijuana
|23
|Service Bar
|Washington DC
|24
|Thunderbolt
|Los Angeles
|25
|Best Intentions
|Chicago
|26
|Botanist Bar
|Vancouver
|27
|Arca
|Tulum
|28
|The Keefer Bar
|Vancouver
|29
|Selva
|Oaxaca
|30
|Library by the Sea
|Grand Cayman
|31
|Cloakroom
|Montreal
|32
|La Factoría
|San Juan
|33
|Maison Premiere
|New York City
|34
|Bijou Drinkery Room
|Mexico City
|35
|Hanky Panky
|Mexico City
|36
|Atwater Cocktail Club
|Montreal
|37
|Bar Mordecai
|Toronto
|38
|Meadowlark
|Chicago
|39
|Bisous
|Chicago
|40
|Kaito del Valle
|Mexico City
|41
|Yacht Club
|Denver
|42
|Katana Kitten
|New York City
|43
|Angel’s Share
|New York City
|44
|Mother
|Toronto
|45
|Allegory
|Washington DC
|46
|Dante
|New York City
|47
|Café de Nadie
|Mexico City
|48
|Silver Lyan
|Washington DC
|49
|Bekeb
|San Miguel de Allende
|50
|Cure
|New Orleans
