It’s the moment cocktail bar enthusiasts across the continent wait for every year: the announcement of the 50 Best Bars in North America.

The live awards ceremony took place on Tuesday night at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, marking the first year that Canada hosted the event. As is the case every year, the list features bars from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For the second year in a row, Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy secured the No. 1 spot, followed by NYC’s Superbueno at No. 2 for the second consecutive year. The World’s 50 Best Bars also named Handshake Speakeasy the best bar in the world in 2024.

The remainder of the North American list saw the usual shuffling of repeat list-makers, as well as a few newcomers to the annual roundup. NYC’s Sip & Guzzle made its 50 Best debut at No. 5, making it the top ranking new entry for 2025, followed closely by NYC’s newly-opened Clemente Bar at No. 11.

U.S. honorees accounted for more than half of this year’s list, with 26 bars claiming positions in the top 50. The remainder of the list consists of 14 bars from Mexico, eight from Canada, and two from the Caribbean.

Toronto’s Bar Pompette was crowned the Best Bar in Canada, clocking in at No. 7 on the list overall. As for the Caribbean, Grand Cayman’s Library by the Sea took home top honors for the region, claiming the No. 30 spot.

“This year’s list is a testament to the relentless drive that defines the cocktail industry,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for North America’s 50 Best Bars, in a press release. “Cheers to Handshake Speakeasy for excelling in the craft, hospitality and ingenuity that continues to crown them No.1.”

Check out the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2025 below.

Rank Bar Name Location 1 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 2 Superbueno New York City 3 Tlecān Mexico City 4 Jewel of the South New Orleans 5 Sip & Guzzle New York City 6 Overstory New York City 7 Bar Pompette Toronto 8 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara 9 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 10 Kumiko Chicago 11 Clemente Bar New York City 12 Mírate Los Angeles 13 Café La Trova Miami 14 Bar Mauro Mexico City 15 Martiny’s New York City 16 Pacific Cocktail Heaven San Francisco 17 True Laurel San Francisco 18 Employees Only New York City 19 Double Chicken Please New York City 20 Baltra Bar Mexico City 21 Civil Liberties Toronto 22 Aruba Day Drink Tijuana 23 Service Bar Washington DC 24 Thunderbolt Los Angeles 25 Best Intentions Chicago 26 Botanist Bar Vancouver 27 Arca Tulum 28 The Keefer Bar Vancouver 29 Selva Oaxaca 30 Library by the Sea Grand Cayman 31 Cloakroom Montreal 32 La Factoría San Juan 33 Maison Premiere New York City 34 Bijou Drinkery Room Mexico City 35 Hanky Panky Mexico City 36 Atwater Cocktail Club Montreal 37 Bar Mordecai Toronto 38 Meadowlark Chicago 39 Bisous Chicago 40 Kaito del Valle Mexico City 41 Yacht Club Denver 42 Katana Kitten New York City 43 Angel’s Share New York City 44 Mother Toronto 45 Allegory Washington DC 46 Dante New York City 47 Café de Nadie Mexico City 48 Silver Lyan Washington DC 49 Bekeb San Miguel de Allende 50 Cure New Orleans

