It’s the moment cocktail bar enthusiasts across the continent wait for every year: the announcement of the 50 Best Bars in North America.

The live awards ceremony took place on Tuesday night at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, marking the first year that Canada hosted the event. As is the case every year, the list features bars from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For the second year in a row, Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy secured the No. 1 spot, followed by NYC’s Superbueno at No. 2 for the second consecutive year. The World’s 50 Best Bars also named Handshake Speakeasy the best bar in the world in 2024.

The remainder of the North American list saw the usual shuffling of repeat list-makers, as well as a few newcomers to the annual roundup. NYC’s Sip & Guzzle made its 50 Best debut at No. 5, making it the top ranking new entry for 2025, followed closely by NYC’s newly-opened Clemente Bar at No. 11.

U.S. honorees accounted for more than half of this year’s list, with 26 bars claiming positions in the top 50. The remainder of the list consists of 14 bars from Mexico, eight from Canada, and two from the Caribbean.

Toronto’s Bar Pompette was crowned the Best Bar in Canada, clocking in at No. 7 on the list overall. As for the Caribbean, Grand Cayman’s Library by the Sea took home top honors for the region, claiming the No. 30 spot.

“This year’s list is a testament to the relentless drive that defines the cocktail industry,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for North America’s 50 Best Bars, in a press release. “Cheers to Handshake Speakeasy for excelling in the craft, hospitality and ingenuity that continues to crown them No.1.”

Check out the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2025 below.

Rank Bar Name Location
1 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
2 Superbueno New York City
3 Tlecān Mexico City
4 Jewel of the South New Orleans
5 Sip & Guzzle New York City
6 Overstory New York City
7 Bar Pompette Toronto
8 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara
9 Licorería Limantour Mexico City
10 Kumiko Chicago
11 Clemente Bar New York City
12 Mírate Los Angeles
13 Café La Trova Miami
14 Bar Mauro Mexico City
15 Martiny’s New York City
16 Pacific Cocktail Heaven San Francisco
17 True Laurel San Francisco
18 Employees Only New York City
19 Double Chicken Please New York City
20 Baltra Bar Mexico City
21 Civil Liberties Toronto
22 Aruba Day Drink Tijuana
23 Service Bar Washington DC
24 Thunderbolt Los Angeles
25 Best Intentions Chicago
26 Botanist Bar Vancouver
27 Arca Tulum
28 The Keefer Bar Vancouver
29 Selva Oaxaca
30 Library by the Sea Grand Cayman
31 Cloakroom Montreal
32 La Factoría San Juan
33 Maison Premiere New York City
34 Bijou Drinkery Room Mexico City
35 Hanky Panky Mexico City
36 Atwater Cocktail Club Montreal
37 Bar Mordecai Toronto
38 Meadowlark Chicago
39 Bisous Chicago
40 Kaito del Valle Mexico City
41 Yacht Club Denver
42 Katana Kitten New York City
43 Angel’s Share New York City
44 Mother Toronto
45 Allegory Washington DC
46 Dante New York City
47 Café de Nadie Mexico City
48 Silver Lyan Washington DC
49 Bekeb San Miguel de Allende
50 Cure New Orleans

