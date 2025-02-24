The American Association of Wine Economics (AAWE) recently revealed the largest wine suppliers in the U.S. in an Instagram post. Using data sourced from the “2024 Wine Handbook”, AAWE compiled a list ranking the top 25 wine producers and distributors based on sales and market share in 2023.

Digging into the data, it’s clear that the top suppliers dominate the market. Gallo — the wine giant behind top wine brands like Barefoot, La Marca, Mark West, Louis M. Martini, Massican, and more — is far and away the largest wine supplier in the nation, topping the list with 32.6 percent of the total market share. The Wine Group, which includes well-known brands like Cupcake, Beringer, Franzia, and Chloe, is ranked second, but is already a considerable step down from Gallo’s numbers, representing 10.3 percent of the total market.

Rounding out the top three is Constellation Brands, which contains wineries like The Prisoner, Meiomi, Kim Crawford, and Robert Mondavi. Though the company has long been known for its blockbuster wine brands, it only accounts for 6.4 percent of the market share, and Constellation has appeared to have shifted focus toward Modelo at a time when wine hits more tumultuous times and the Mexican beer continues to conquer the market.

After the top five, each leading supplier only accounts for less than 4 percent of America’s wine market share, with the bottom 10 each responsible for less than 1 percent, further illustrating how consolidated the wine market is at the top.

Curious to see what other companies made the list? Read on to discover America’s largest wine suppliers.

The 25 Largest Wine Suppliers in the U.S. (2023)

Rank Supplier Sales (in ‘000 9-liter cases) Market Share 1 Gallo 102,604 32.6% 2 The Wine Group 32,400 10.3% 3 Constellation Brands 20,146 6.4% 4 Delicato Family Vineyards 15,014 4.8% 5 Trinchero Family Estates 12,985 4.1% 6 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits 11,897 3.8% 7 Treasury Wine Estates 7,995 2.5% 8 Ste. Michelle Wine Estates 5,381 1.7% 9 Palm Bay International 5,131 1.6% 10 Jackson Family Wines 4,949 1.6% 11 Riboli Family Wine Estates 4,182 1.3% 12 Fetzer Vineyards 3,910 1.2% 13 Bronco Wine Co. 3,056 1.0% 14 Bogle Vineyards 3,045 1.0% 15 Moët Hennessy USA 2,875 0.9% 16 Frederick Wildman & Sons 2,589 0.8% 17 Carriage House Imports 2,475 0.8% 18 Brown-Forman Corporation 1,840 0.6% 19 Freixenet Mionetto USA 1,798 0.6% 20 BuzzBallz, LLC 1,617 0.5% 21 J. Lohr Vineyards & Wine 1,555 0.5% 22 WX Brands 1,533 0.5% 23 Duckhorn Wines Co 1,449 0.5% 24 Delegat USA Inc 1,215 0.4% 25 Zonin USA/1821 Fine Wines & Spirits 1,209 0.4%

Source: “2024 Wine Handbook” via the American Association of Wine Economics

