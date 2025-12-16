Pernod Ricard plans to sell Mumm Napa to Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits for an undisclosed amount, the multinational wine and spirits producer announced today. The sale — which will hand total ownership of the Napa winery and its facilities to Trinchero — is expected to close in spring 2026. Trinchero will absorb the rights to market and distribute Mumm Napa in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean.

“Mumm Napa is a strategic addition, bringing scale, distribution strength, and brand equity,” says Bob Torkelson, president and CEO of Trinchero, in the company’s release. “As one of California’s top sparkling brands with a loyal consumer base, we’re confident it will play an important role as we continue to drive sustained growth for Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits.”

The sale excludes Mumm’s sparkling wine houses outside of the U.S., such as G.H. Mumm Champagne. Trinchero will assume ownership of all of Mumm Napa’s lines, including its Terroir series, which a Pernod Ricard executive cited as a key opportunity for the company earlier this year.

Trinchero has operated as a family-owned wine and spirits business for 77 years. Mumm Napa will join Ménage à Trois and Sutter Home in the company’s portfolio of popular domestic wines.

The loss of Mumm Napa marks another shakedown of Pernod Ricard’s international wine portfolio. In 2024, the top wine and spirits producer sold the majority of its wine portfolio to Australian Wine Holdco Limited. Pernod Ricard maintains this sale will allow the company to zero in on the premiumization of its existing spirits and sparkling wine brands, including Perrier-Jouët, Absolut Vodka, and Lillet.

“This transaction … will enable Pernod Ricard to continue focusing its resources on its portfolio of premium international spirits and champagne brands, in line with its premiumisation strategy,” Pernod Ricard said in its release.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!