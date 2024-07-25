The much-anticipated summer Olympics are kicking off in Paris this week and, given the host city, there’s almost as much discourse around the event’s food and wine as the games themselves.

That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Paris provides unrivaled access to some of the world’s greatest wines at relatively attractive prices, a jaw-dropping selection of cult bottles that are near-impossible to find stateside, and a wide swath of casual, quaffable — but still remarkably high-quality — bistrot-style wines. While hordes will descend upon the city to partake in the festivities (eating and drinking included), in reality, most will enjoy the global event from the comfort of their own couches.

So how can you replicate what’s arguably one of the world’s best wine-drinking destinations at home? While you could go through great lengths to buy the prestigious or difficult-to-find wines that line the walls of the “caves” in Paris, there are many fun, adventurous wines to explore that are also a bit easier on the wallet. Rather than a powerful Bordeaux, esteemed Meursault, or Hermitage, these wines come from regions that fuel everyday drinking, like the Loire Valley, Beaujolais, and the Roussillon.

This list reflects what you might find featured as a by-the-glass pour at a local Parisian bar, or what drinkers might pop in the city’s vibrant natural wine scene. Instead of bold and age-worthy, these are easy-drinking, young wines meant to be enjoyed now. They typically offer high acidity and are low in tannin and alcohol — which is important for a long, tension-filled 19 days of games. Often food-friendly, these wines can accompany many French staples like oysters, fresh chèvre covered in herbs, or a heaping plate of steak au poivre. Many can also be easily enjoyed on their own.

Whether you plan to whip out the French cookbooks or just fashion some simple snacks, here are 12 French wines to drink while watching this year’s games.

Domaine Le Roc des Anges L’Effet Papillon Blanc 2022

Run by Majorie and Stéphane Gallet, Domaine Le Roc des Anges is a nearly 100-acre estate located in Roussillon’s Côtes Catalanes region, positioned at the foothills of the Pyrenees. This bottle is a blend of Macabeu and Grenache Blanc, two grapes common in the area. Though these varieties are known for producing fatty, unctuous wines, this bottling still retains a great deal of freshness. It has an aromatic nose of apricots, tropical fruit, and white flowers, and the palate offers a great balance between round fruit flavors and a bright acidity. Like many wines from the Roussillon, this bottle offers great value.

Price: $14

Buy This Wine

Château le Payral Bergerac Blanc 2022

Bergerac is an appellation in South West France on the outskirts of Bordeaux. Though the wines are often overshadowed by those of its more prestigious neighbor, they are typically made in a similar style, and at a more approachable price. Like the whites of Bordeaux, this wine is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon, and Muscadelle. This bottle, from the small, family-run Château le Payral, offers notes of lime, tart green apples, and lemon oil with refreshing acidity.

Price: $15

Buy This Wine

Domaine de Courbissac Notre Terre Rosé 2023

A blend of 90 percent Grenache (from the estate’s 90-year-old vineyards) and 10 percent Mourvèdre, the result is a concentrated and aromatic rosé with notes of strawberries, peaches, and white flowers. On the palate, it offers great minerality and zippy acidity.

Price: $20

Buy This Wine

Château du Petit Thouars L’Épée Chinon 2019

Built in the early 1500’s, Château du Petit Thouars is an over 370-acre estate in the Loire Valley’s Chinon appellation. Today, it’s run by Sébastien du Petit Thouars, the 12th generation to occupy the property since his ancestors purchased it in 1636. The L’Épée bottling is made from the estate’s oldest Cabernet Franc vines and shows a classic expression of the variety when grown in the Loire. The nose is balanced between fruit and earth, with notes of tart strawberries, cherries, and red plum matched by an equal expression of forest floor, bell pepper, and wild herbs.

Price: $23

Buy This Wine

Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet Sèvre & Maine ‘Clisson’ 2020

Most wine lovers know Muscadet as a crisp and simple budget wine from the oceanfront town of Nantes in the Loire Valley. But over the past decade, the region has been upping its game, with an increased focus on quality, aging, and site-specific wines. In line with this, the region has introduced 10 “crus” that can be included on the label to denote the specific area the wine came from. This bottle from renowned producer Domaine de la Pépière comes from the Clisson cru, an area that benefits from its distinct granite soils. The result is a mineral-driven wine with great energy and intensity.

Price: $25

Buy This Wine

Rémi Sédès Samplemousse Rosé 2023

Rémi Sédès is a young winemaker based in Ancenis, a small, off-the-beaten path appellation of the Loire Valley. Sédès focuses on Gamay in many forms, including this delightful rosé. A darker color than what we might expect from a French style, this wine showcases a more juicy, fruit-forward profile that’s bursting with vibrant citrus notes. This is the ultimate crowd-pleasing rosé that is sure to go fast.

Price: $25

Buy This Wine

Jo Landron Atmosphères Extra Brut NV

For any watch parties, it’s important to have some bubbles on hand for when (or if) your nation wins a gold medal. While Champagne is always a great option, this traditional method sparkling from Jo Landron in the Loire is a worthy, affordable alternative. It offers notes of green apple, citrus, and white peaches with hints of honeysuckle and herbs. The palate brings persistent bubbles, bright minerality, and refreshing acidity.

Price: $26

Buy This Wine

Jean-Claude Lapalu Brouilly Vieilles Vignes 2022

Of course a staple of any Parisian brasserie in 2024 is Beaujolais. This relatively affordable, easy-to-love red wine has exploded in popularity over the past decade, and with good reason. These medium-bodied, juicy reds are wonderfully fruit-forward, but don’t lack complexity — especially in bottles from the 10 Beaujolais crus. This example from the Brouilly cru is a classic expression of the region with notes of cherries, raspberries, blackberries, earth, spices, and smoke.

Average price: $27

Buy This Wine

Domaine Milan ‘Reynard Rebels’ Rouge NV

Located in the south of France, Domaine Milan dates back to 1955. Today, winemaker Théophile Milan has slowly been taking the reins of the renowned estate from his father Henri, making deliciously easy-drinking wines. A fun, chillable blend of Merlot and Carignan from across several vintages, this fruit-forward wine brings notes of juicy red cherries and strawberries with a hint of spice. Bright acidity and barely perceivable tannins make it perfect to chill down and enjoy on its own or accompany a charcuterie plate.

Average price: $28

Buy This Wine

La Famille Mosse Chenin Blanc 2022

To really channel the Parisian wine bar, check out anything from the Mosse portfolio. Wines from this Loire Valley-based producer dominate lists across the city. While they make great rosé and Cabernet Franc as well, Famille Mosse produces a set of seriously expressive and balanced wines from the Chenin Blanc grape, showcasing its rich character while still remaining easy-drinking.

Price: $32

Buy This Wine

Tissot Crémant du Jura Extra Brut NV

Wines from France’s Jura region are undoubtedly some of the most popular in Paris’s natural wine bars. And although you won’t be able to find bottles from the more obscure, sought-after producers stateside, wines from the powerhouse producer Bénédicte et Stéphane Tissot are typically easier to snag. This Crémant du Jura is opulent with deep notes of brioche, vanilla, cream, and green apples. Another stellar Champagne alternative for the games.

Price: $34

Buy This Wine

Domaine de l’Enclos ‘Beauroy’ Premier Cru Chablis 2020

While it might be best to avoid the hyper-expensive bottles of Burgundy for rowdy watch parties, a little Chablis never hurt anybody. Brothers Romain and Damien Bouchard founded Domaine de l’Enclos in 2016 in the heart of the appellation, comprising just over 70 acres of organically farmed vines. This premier cru bottling from the steep, sloping Beauroy area is wonderfully fresh and lean with notes of lemon, forest pine, white flowers, and minerals.

Price: $44

Buy This Wine

*Image retrieved from Romain P19 via stock.adobe.com