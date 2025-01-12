It’s not often that we stop to think about the roots of grape names. (When we’re locked into a heaping plate of pasta and tall pour of Chianti, we’re not taking the time to ponder the fact that Sangiovese translates to “Blood of Jove.”)

In the vast world of wine, it’s hard enough to keep track of the grapes in each bottle, so we tend to take the names of grape varieties at face value and not question their meanings (especially since they’re almost always in a foreign language or ancient dialect). But digging deeper into grape titles can reveal a lot about a region’s culture and history, which is one of the best parts of learning about wine.

Certain varieties are named after local towns, which is common with the grapes of France, like Chardonnay. Others are named after their appearance, like the small, green Grillo from Sicily that translates to “cricket” or Coda di Volpe from Campania, which grows in bunches that look like a fox’s tail. Others are named after how they taste: Xinomavro, the dark, acidic red variety from Greece, translates to “sour black,” and Freisa, the juicy, red fruit-forward grape from northern Italy means “strawberry” in a local dialect. The nomenclature can even reference the vine’s growing patterns, like the Spanish Tempranillo, which means “early” as a signal of the grape’s tendency to ripen early in the season.

Some of these examples are more interesting than others, but there are a few that are downright unhinged. Read on to discover some of the grape names with surprisingly strange meanings.

Arneis

In Piedmont, a region of powerful red wines, Arneis stands out as one of the area’s rare white grapes. With such a strong focus on the prestigious wines of Barolo and Barbaresco, Arneis nearly went extinct in the 1960s, but it’s currently staging a return. One reason the grape may have fallen out of favor is that it’s notoriously difficult to grow. Arneis’s finicky nature is actually what earned it its name, which means “little rascal” in Piedmontese.

Baratuciat

Far and away the weirdest grape name we’ve come across, Baratuciat is a rare variety from northern Italy whose name translates to “cat testicles.” This peculiar comparison can be attributed to the distinct oval shape and color of the grapes. Don’t let this disturbing fact discourage you from trying wines made from this grape, though. It’s wonderfully expressive and can be made into interesting white or skin-contact wines. Azienda Agricola Summer Wolff Ette, a wine made from Baratuciat, was even included on VinePair’s list of The Best Orange Wines for 2024. It offers bright aromatics of ginger and green tea and a refreshing palate with citrus and orchard fruit notes.

Bastardo

French wine lovers might be familiar with this light-bodied red grape by the name Trousseau, as it’s known in the country’s Jura region. In Spain the grape goes by Merenzoa and in Portugal it’s called Bastardo. It’s not exactly clear how or why the grape adopted this new, provocative name when it crossed borders, but you’ll certainly see some raised eyebrows if you ever declare you’re enjoying a delicious glass of Bastardo.

Pagadebit

Bambino Bianco is grown across Italy, known as a vigorous, reliable grape that can deliver large quantities. This earned it the nickname Pagadebit in the Emilia-Romagna region, a phrase that translates to “pay the debt” in Italian, referencing its ability to always produce and pay the bills even in tough vintages.

Picpoul

Famous for its role in the Picpoul de Pinet wines from the south of France, this grape is named for its searing acidity and tart citrus flavors. The term Picpoul roughly translates to “lip stinger” or “to sting the lip,” warning drinkers of the wine’s intensity.

*Image retrieved from caftor via stock.adobe.com