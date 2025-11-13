This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. Since 1981, JUSTIN has been crafting standout Bordeaux-style wines from Paso Robles. This brand really is the pioneer that made the region into what it is today. Every bottle is one of a kind and delicious in its own way, which is the result of focused winemaking processes. From JUSTIN’s signature ISOSCELES blend to their classic Cabernet Sauvignon, these wines make it easy to elevate any celebration. Visit JUSTINWINE.com and use promo code VINE20 to get 20% off your order.

In California, Zinfandel hasn’t just always been around. It’s also, historically, served as an entry point for several notable California winemakers and wine brands. And yet, likely thanks to the proliferation of White Zinfandel in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the grape is generally not taken very seriously. It’s time for that to change.

For the first time this year, VinePair conducted a Zinfandel roundup for our Buy This Booze column — and the tasting was illuminating. Getting to know this variety by tasting such a large amount from such a wide spectrum of styles sparked more than a few realizations about one of our oldest Vitis vinifera transplants. Today on the “Wine 101” podcast, Keith dives into Zinfandel and shares some hot takes on his favorite grape. Tune in for more.

