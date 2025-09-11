Today, we’re going to talk about a subject that has a lot, and also nothing, to do with wine at the same time. It’s time to talk about olives — and the similarities they share with wine grapes. In case you weren’t aware, olives actually came before wine in Italy. Now, olives and grapes grow next to each other on virtually every vineyard in the Mediterranean. To find out why this is the case, we’re joined by Arsen Khachaturyants of Arsenio in Tuscany. He grows olive trees, makes olive oil, and is about to bottle his first wine.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Keith interviews Khachaturyants, who explains the importance of recognizing the subtle differences between olive varieties and why the color of olives isn’t as important as some might think. He then talks about the similarities between olive oil production and winemaking when it comes to blending and vintage variation. Tune in for more.

