Certain historic “Old World” wines like Burdungy, Barolo, or Bordeaux often get a reputation as overly expensive. In some cases, the high price tag is justified. Many European winemakers with decades of experience are producing excellent wines using coveted, small plots of land that have been cultivated for centuries. However, the extreme popularity of some regions has led to exorbitant price tags that don’t always match the quality.

Still, finding great value in Old World wines is possible — as long as you know where to look. So we tapped 17 wine professionals for their secrets to uncovering the true bargains in European wine. From regions where the hype has died down to those that haven’t yet had their time in the spotlight, here’s where to find the best values in Europe right now.

The European regions offering the best value right now, according to the pros:

The Balkan Peninsula

Galicia

Basque Country

Weinviertel

Burgenland

Corpinnat

Germany

Beaujolais

Kamptal

Catalonia

Slovakia

Puglia

Styria

Languedoc-Roussillon

Austria

Sicily (Outside of Mount Etna)

Clàssic Penedès

Portugal

“Stretching from the Adriatic Sea through mountains and inland valleys, regions across Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, and Greece, wines from the Balkan Peninsula offer some of the most exciting value in Europe right now. After decades of 20th-century industrialization, there’s a clear return to thoughtful, site-driven winemaking where terroir and human touch are finally back in balance. Indigenous grapes like Prokupac, Maraština, and Pošip are being re-examined with intention, resulting in wines with depth, character, and a strong sense of place, often at prices that still feel surprisingly accessible.” —Jelena Prodan, partner and beverage director, Le Mistral and SMG Restaurants, Chicago

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“I think there are a lot of excellent European wine regions that fly under the radar, but northern Spain, especially Galicia and the Basque country, springs to mind. There are excellent, age-worthy Albariños out there for a fraction the cost of good Chablis, and there’s an emerging crop of young winemakers in the Basque country really exploring the depths of Txakoli, which we all love as a gluggable, light summer white, but can be so much more. I recommend looking for names like Granbazán, Do Ferreiro, and Alfredo Egia for a taste of how delicious these cool-climate Atlantic wines can be.” —Ed Szymanski, chef and co-owner, Dame, New York City

“My initial thought for value regions would be in Austria, specifically the Weinviertel and Burgenland regions. I’ve had so many delicious wines from these areas, both red and white, and it’s definitely a go-to when I’m helping guests that aren’t set on a specific grape variety. The other wine that popped into my head is Corpinnat. I have had a few absolutely delicious sparklers from this designation in Spain, and I love the commitment to quality farming and winemaking here, too. I feel like not only is this a value region, particularly with an eye toward quality-price ratio, but also a label that I hope to see a lot more of in the future.” —David Speer, co-owner, Pulling Corks, Belfast, Maine

“Germany has got to be on your radar for value-based Pinot Noir! Two decades ago, I vividly recall several large tastings of red wines from Germany, and they were two things: a bit odd in their profiles and darn expensive. Today, warmer weather must be pushing a new level of ripeness yielding more modern expressions that Americans tend to enjoy. Heck, they are even making Chardonnay now which is totally worth checking out.” —Timothy O’Neal, sommelier, Milly’s Wine Bar & Bistro, Minneapolis

“While I think that values in wine are increasingly difficult to find in today’s wine world, Beaujolais seems to be a spot that regularly punches above its weight class. Sure, the prices are increasing just like everywhere else, but the quality is consistent and there’s a range of offerings across the different crus. You can easily find something that is elegant and sophisticated to enjoy with a nice meal or something fresh and simple to pop open on a weeknight.” —Dustin Snow, owner, Coast Wine House and Gene’s, Dublin, Ohio

“While I spend almost all of my energy promoting French cuisine, wine, and culture, my go-to region when it comes to value in wine is probably Galicia. Whether it’s Albariño, Godello, Treixadura, or Mencía, one can find serious and delicious wines at very reasonable prices. There are producers working with great vineyards who put the time and energy into crafting complete and age-worthy wine, so you can drink them now, but don’t be afraid to throw a few in the cellar.” —Max MacKinnon, partner and chef, Petit Coquin, San Antonio

“The best bang-for-buck European wine region for me would be the Kamptal region in Austria. Unlike France or Italy, Austrian wines aren’t really that sought after — so you can get an amazing bottle from producers who have been making wine for generations for 20 to 40 bucks. Kamptal has a pretty diverse terroir, so each bottle is a little peek into the microclimate it came from. With Kamptal, you’re getting high- quality, natural, and thoughtful wine.” —Jordan Hacker, wine manager, Easy Bistro, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“As an Iberian seafood restaurant, we find so much value all over Spain and Portugal. Catalonian whites reliably over-deliver on price. Xarel-lo is a longstanding favorite variety because it’s so multidimensional. It can bring an electric acidity or this softer, supple quality — either way you can count on something refreshing, salty, and mineral. Anima Mundi, Nuria Renom, and Enric Soler are some favorites working with the grape.” —Taylor Ward, director of operations, Cervo’s, NYC

“Slovakian wines are underappreciated heavy hitters in the European wine scene. Coming from the center of Europe, these wines are perfectly positioned, geographically and climatically, to provide the same great profiles as their national neighbors for a fraction of the cost. Popular Austrian varieties like Blaufränkisch (known as Frankovka Modrá) and Welschriesling (Rizling Vlašský) are cultivated across the region, enhanced by the country’s volcanic soils. Producers like Strekov 1075, Magula, and Slobodne make amazing wines at great prices that are sure to be welcome additions at any table.” —Jesse Gerstl, owner, delafia, Durham, N.C.

“Puglia, the long, thin ‘boot’ of Italy, is an ancient wine region and melting pot of Greek and indigenous Italian traditions. It’s known for two grapes I LOVE: ruby red Primitivo (what we in the states eventually called ‘Zinfandel’) and Negroamaro, a deeply pigmented and rustically delicious grape. Puglia is somehow still a hidden Mediterranean gem despite how much wine they make there, which might be why the wines are still so affordable!” —Jett Kolarik, wine consultant, Side Saddle Wine, Atlanta

“Styria holds so much value especially in white wine. Their Sauvignon Blancs offer power and elegance, layered density, striking freshness, and mineral precision; qualities often associated with Sancerre but available here for far less. The Chardonnay and Welschriesling you’ll find in this small corner of southeastern Austria combine ripe fruit and high acidity, which is exactly what you want from top-tier, cool-climate whites without the corresponding price tag.” —Lauren Demers, general manager and wine director, Solar Myth, Philadelphia

“Without a doubt, and especially in regards to natural wine, the Languedoc–Roussillon region in southwest France is unparalleled when it comes to quality-price ratio. The southwest of France has a lot going for it, primarily from a small-business angle. There are opportunities for young winemakers to move there and start a new project, which is not true in many other regions in France. The cost of land is cheaper, the regulations are easier to navigate, and the climate is very conducive to growing good organic fruit — it has the perfect recipe for making a high-value wine!” —DC Looney, co-owner, The Punchdown, Oakland, Calif.

“If I have to choose one, I’ll say Austria. Price for quality, it generally punches above its weight, with a number of delightful, well-made, 1-liter bottles for both red an white. A personal favorite is Bründlmayer Grüner Veltliner. It provides just the right amount of aromatic power with refreshing, zesty minerality. Look for juicy reds made from Blaufränkisch and Zweigelt for crowd-pleasing, versatile, and generally easy- drinking wines — though there are certainly more serious options available if you want to spend a bit more.” —Lauren Feldman, partner, Valley Bar + Bottle, Sonoma, Calif.

“I really enjoy turning young wine drinkers on to non-Mount Etna Sicilian wines, from the Vittoria region’s classic red Nerello Mascalese blends to extended-maceration white and orange wines of Grecanico, Grillo, and Inzolia. They each provide great minerality, salinity, and bright tropical notes. Wine experts and sommeliers have obsessively praised the wines of Mount Etna, but at the price point most new wine drinkers buy wine, they are met with tannin bombs that immediately turn them off Sicilian wine. While Mount Etna wines can age for decades and become some of Italy’s best, I encourage people to try the more approachable wines of central Sicily’s hills from producers like the Occhipinti family (COS, Le Fontane, Arianna Occhipinti), Kalma, and Lamoresca. And for an absolute gem, don’t ever pass up a Sicilian Rosato.” —Eric Bronson, wine director, Marigold Lyons, Lyons, Colo.

“We’re digging Clàssic Penedès, a super-special wine region in Catalonia, Spain,\ demarcated by organic farming practices, among other criteria. In fact, it is the first and only classified wine region that requires organic production. These sparkling wines are crafted with native grapes, in a traditional Champagne production style in the cellar, at a fraction of the price to the consumer: $20 to $40 per bottle. The resulting wines are delicious, environmentally friendly, and still amazingly well priced.” —MJ Hecox, owner, GlouGlou Wine Bar, Madison, Wis.

“I think Portugal is delivering tremendous value. It’s incredible that they’ve held on to their native grape varieties like Baga, Arinto, and Touriga Nacional in the face of more popular international varieties. Portugal delivers world-class wine with unfamiliar names that are more than worth exploring.” —Alex Burch, owner, Bad Idea, Nashville, Tenn.

“The wines we regularly go to for good value by-the-glass pours hail from the tried-and-true answer of Austria, specifically Kamptal for Grüners and Burgenland for reds. Kamptal wines have incredible range and tremendous value, with producers like Jurtschitsch, Arndorfer, Öhlzelt, and Hirsch having been our favorites for years. Burgenland is packed with pros making great value reds with an incredible range of wines. I think taking the economic climate into account — and how importers are holding off buying certain wines beyond their core wines — some of the best value wines for us right now are still Austrian.” —Tomasz Skowronski, co-owner, APTEKA, Pittsburgh