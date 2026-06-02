See more of VinePair in your search results.

Add VinePair on Google ↗

When Champagne earned UNESCO World Heritage status in 2015 for its hillsides, houses, and history-filled cellars, it not only codified the importance of the region and its unique winemaking practices, but it also set off a tourism boom.

In the past decade, Reims and Épernay, two of Champagne’s best-known cities, have become hubs for wine enthusiasts. Restaurants, luxury hotels, and new winery hospitality centers opened in rapid succession. This attention to hospitality stretched elsewhere in the region, such as the Côte des Bar in the south, a previously sleepy terrain.

It’s not just large established houses open to guests; more grower-producers are welcoming visitors now as well. And each provides a range of potential experiences, from tours of chalk cellars to food pairings at the estate’s on-premise restaurant.

With summer travel around the corner, VinePair spoke with sommeliers for their picks on worthwhile visits in Champagne. From which winery tours are worth a trek to the best spots to pop in for a burger and some bubbles, here’s what they had to say.

Adele Corrigan

General manager, 13 Celsius, Houston

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

We wanted to stay in Reims versus Épernay because there were more things to do in Reims, such as visit the cathedral and other historical sites, plus more accommodations and restaurants to choose from.

We stayed at the charming Hotel Grands les Templiers. It’s a 4-star hotel with a dozen or so rooms about a 10-minute walk from the center of Reims. Decorated in that traditional French Belle Époque style, this hotel felt timeless and was quiet, comfortable, and had a great breakfast in the morning.

What people don’t realize is that the Champagne region is stretched out pretty far south of Reims. On our favorite day of the trip, we grabbed a rental car and headed south for about an hour to the town of Châlons-en-Champagne to visit the producer Joseph Perrier. This producer has a large, stunning property, a deep and fascinating history that dates to 1825, and really impressive underground caves. Our tour was extensive! We probably stayed there for over two hours, soaking it all in. The wines that they poured after the tour were vast and very impressive, too, with several examples of back-vintage Champagnes. Overall, a great experience that checked all the boxes and felt worth the hour drive.

While in Châlons, we had a great and relaxing multi-course lunch that was a recommendation from the winery called Restaurant Jérôme Feck.

Another phenomenal dining experience that needs to be mentioned was dinner in Reims at Restaurant Le Foch. Michelin starred, multi-course tasting menu, and the most impressive cheese cart I’ve ever seen, this restaurant delivered on all fronts.

Ryan Lotz

Beverage director, Traveler Street Hospitality, Boston

I did a public tour at Ruinart, and I highly recommend! You get to walk through the stunning caves and learn a ton about the history of the region. While they’re not the smallest producer, I still loved it. (Author’s note: Ruinart opened a new tasting room in 2024, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto. Inside is a Champagne bar with caviar and other small bites to pair with Champagne.)

I also recommend the restaurant on the Jacques Selosse property called Les Avisés. It is a unique opportunity to order Selosse wines that we normally only see allocated.

If you can swing it, I highly recommend staying at the Royal Champagne Hotel. It’s luxury but worth every penny. Once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sarah MacIsaac

Sommelier, haley.henry wine bar, Boston

Taittinger is hands-down the winery visit that I stand behind. Its cellars and tour are incredible, as is its approach to teaching history. (Author’s note: The house opened restaurant Polychrome at its maison in Reims in June 2025. Open only for lunch, the chef-in-residence rotates annually. Worth a booking.)

Gosset also has a great tour. Its cellars, like many in Champagne, still have evidence of the soldiers from WWI and WWII leaving their mark and carvings in the chalk.

On the restaurant side, I would recommend the Glue Pot in Reims for a killer list and dive-bar vibes, but everything is served in a Zalto. I also had wonderful dinners at Au Cul de Poule and Le Coq Rouge, both in Reims.

Roberto Longo

Sommelier, César, New York City

Leclerc Briant is a historic organic and biodynamic house. Located in the heart of Épernay, the visit to this innovation pioneer is full of surprises and things you will see nowhere else, like terracotta eggs and a golden barrel. You can also go and have a glass in their beautiful guest house on Avenue de Champagne.

Michael Mighetto Hoefling

Certified sommelier and director of business development at Spring Mountain Vineyard, Napa Valley

For a rounded experience in Champagne that includes rich and powerful aged tête de cuvées, lean styles of Blanc de Blancs, and texture-driven Blanc de Noirs, I have these three producers to highlight.

Taittinger is a large and historic producer that showcases Chardonnay-dominant wines that range from delicate to opulent. Although the tasting facilities are modern, you will be guided on a tour through stunning 4th century Roman chalk pits (crayères) that are a UNESCO World Heritage site, which is a must-see.

Champagne Michel Gonet is situated in the heart of the small town of Avize, from a family spanning seven generations. Here you can find some of the best Blanc de Blancs in the village, with exceptional minerality and brightness. Touring this estate will give you great insight into the techniques (both historical and modern) used in the making of Champagne. Expect a panoramic view of the vineyards while tasting through a flight of the wines.

Located in the Grand Cru village of Bouzy, Pierre Paillard focuses on Blanc de Noirs, showcasing both fragrance and finesse. I love that you can opt for a traditional tasting and vineyard experience or indulge in its chef’s table tasting experience.

Shana Clarke

Journalist, writer, and author

For a first trip to the region, Reims is an ideal location to make as a home base, given the proximity to restaurants, Champagne houses, and a number of hotels.

If you want to splash out on a hotel, I highly recommend five-starred Les Crayères in Reims. Not only are the accommodations impeccable, but it also boasts Le Parc, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant with an extraordinary wine cellar. For a more affordable option, check into the Hotel de la Paix. Yes, it’s owned by Best Western, but internationally, this chain is a very different, upgraded animal. Regardless, you won’t be in the room much; the central location means you’ll be out and about in Reims on foot.

I was recently introduced to the wines of Champagne Jeaunaux Robin. This biodynamic récoltant-manipulant — meaning grower-producer — emphasizes Pinot Meunier in many of its cuvées and shows a whole other side to this underdog grape.

Although not a winery, the Trésors de Champagne wine shop and wine bar in Reims is a must-see. It features wines from all the members that make Special Club Champagne. More than that, the interactive decor educates guests on the region.

For those who have visited Champagne previously, the Côte des Bar absolutely warrants a trip if you want to get deeper into the region.

Champagne Drappier is a must-visit. Michel and his son Hugo, now mostly at the reins, work with grapes beyond Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, resulting in fascinating cuvées. Book an appointment for a tasting in the salon. In the summer months, the estate also offers a picnic option.

A visit to Champagne Chassenay d’Arce shows a side of Champagne that’s not always talked about: cooperatives. Yes, it’s a fairly high-volume operation, but Chassenay d’Arce stands out for its quality, as well as the interesting variety of cuvées it produces. The property’s hospitality center burned down a couple of years ago, so as they wait to finish construction on the new visitors’ center, taste Champagne in their caves.

Stay in Troyes, a medieval town with half-timbered houses that have survived numerous wars. Book a night at La Maison de Rhodes, a restored medieval house. In the Chevalier suite, the old oven forms the backdrop to the shower. Troyes has several interesting dining options. Two of note are seafood-focused Le Valentino and Sapiens, with an unstuffy, reasonably priced tasting menu.